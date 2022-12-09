Delone Catholic head coach Gerry Eckenrode has been known to be grumpy, even after his Squirettes win.
The longtime coach was anything but, following his team’s 43-33 victory over visiting Berks Catholic in girls’ basketball action Friday night at Sonny Sheppard Gym in McSherrystown.
“We’re 3-1, so we’re way ahead of schedule,” he said. “With our schedule being what it was to start the year, I thought we’d have a lot of problems due to our inexperience and if you’d have told me a week ago that we’d be 2-2 through four games, I would’ve taken it.”
In addition to Friday’s victory, the Squirettes have pocketed wins over West York (62-38) and Trinity (37-28), while losing to defending Class 6A state champion Plymouth Whitemarsh (37-27).
“This is a new challenge for us as a team and for me as a coach. We’ve got a different group of girls this season,” Eckenrode said. “We’re putting in more time in practice on certain things and I’m spending more time watching film trying to come up with gameplans.”
Delone returns no starters from a team that won the District 3 Class 4A title and lost in the state quarters to eventual runner-up Lansdale Catholic, finishing with a 28-2 record. But the team is not completely bereft of varsity experience — just starting experience.
Juniors Brielle Baughman, Kaitlin Schwarz and Ella Hughes all saw significant time off the bench last season with Baughman and Schwarz seeing action in all 30 games and Hughes getting into 28.
“Brielle, Ella and Kaitlin are growing into being leaders,” Eckenrode said. “They’re learning what it’s like to lead a team.”
Friday’s contest was a rematch of the district final played last season, and while the hosts had no returning starters, the Saints brought back two starters, but neither senior Caraline Herb nor sophomore Sydney Corado did much to hurt Delone in this meeting.
Herb shot 0-of-8 from the field and scored two points, while Corado put in five points.
“Laura Knobloch and Jocelyn Robinson did a great job on Herb and Ella Hughes was great on Corado, who can really shoot it,” Eckenrode said.
BC (1-2) trailed by 10 heading for the fourth quarter, but a triple by Molly McFadden and a hoop by Madison Langdon shrank the deficit to 33-28 with 6:52 remaining.
Delone stretched the lead to 37-28 following Baughman’s bucket with 4:36 to go, but five straight from Langdon cut the lead to 37-33 with 3:32 to play.
The Saints failed to scratch the rest of the way and Delone put the game away with a hoop from Hughes and a pair of freebies each from Baughman and Megan Jacoby.
A 16-8 lead, with less than three minutes left in the second quarter, was Delone’s biggest margin of the opening half and the hosts possessed a 21-15 edge at intermission.
They took a 29-17 lead when Hughes scored with 4:18 left in the third quarter for their largest advantage of the evening.
Baughman paced the winners with 13 points, while Schwarz tossed in nine. Hughes only scored four points, but ripped down a game-high 11 boards.
Langdon took scoring honors for the Saints with 15 points and also pulled down seven rebounds.
The two teams faced off three times last year, with Delone capturing all three meetings.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if we see them again this year,” Eckenrode said. “We seem to see them at least twice a year.”
Delone opens YAIAA-3 play when Biglerville (1-1) comes calling on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Berks Catholic 4 11 8 10 — 33
Delone Catholic 10 11 12 10 — 43
Berks Catholic (33): G. Roberts 1 0-0 3, Corado 1 2-2 5, McFadden 2 0-0 6, Herb 0 2-2 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, M. Langdon 7 1-2 15. Totals: 12 5-6 33.
Delone Catholic (43): Jocelyn Robinson 0 1-2 1, Reece Meckley 2 0-0 4, Ella Hughes 2 0-1 4, Laura Knobloch 1 3-3 5, Megan Jacoby 2 3-6 7, Brielle Baughman 4 4-4 13, Kaitlin Schwarz 3 3-4 9. Non-scorers: Kat Keller. Totals: 14 14-20 43.
3-pointers: BC-McFadden 2, Roberts, Corado; DC-Baughman.
JV: Berks Catholic 21, Delone Catholic 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.