Gettysburg was four seconds away from forcing penalty kicks to decide its District 3 Class 3A girls’ soccer quarterfinal match with Lampeter-Strasburg.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, Pioneer junior Molly Bucher scored the only goal of the match in L-S’s 1-0 victory to end Gettysburg’s season on Wednesday night at Warrior Stadium in Gettysburg.
“We’re really proud of the way that we played tonight and all season,” Gettysburg head coach John Colgan said. “They’re, by far, the best team that we faced all season. That’s nothing against our league, but (L-S) faced a tougher schedule than we did.”
Bucher’s winner came following a cross from Ashlynn Keys.
“We were trying all night to get a cross and Ashlynn hit a good one,” L-S head coach Emily Lebo said. “Molly did a great job of running through it and finishing it.”
Lampeter-Strasburg (9-3-2) had control of the run of play for almost the entirety of regulation, though the best scoring chance generated in the opening half by either team came for the hosts when Lora Fortnum hit the outside of the left side of the net with a direct from 30 yards out on the left flank midway through the first half.
Jenna Daveler (18:43) and Bucher (8:55) both had opportunities that were turned aside by Gettysburg senior keeper Jenna Brasee in the first half.
Brasee saw four more shots in the second half and denied them all, stopping shots from Lane Kopelman (34:06), Danielle Di Pace (33:08) on a header, Lily Stoltzfus (31:13) and Lizzy Deardorff (1:55).
“Jenna played a tremendous game tonight,” Colgan said. “She faced a lot of pressure and stood up against it.”
Gettysburg (12-1) had just one shot on goal in the first 86 minutes of the match and didn’t register its second until Lora Bertram’s go-at-goal with 8:45 remaining in the first OT.
Kopelman had a chance on a volley with 5:29 to go was stonewalled by Brasee.
In the second extra session, each team had an opportunity before Bucher’s winner.
Fortnum had a solid look with 13:24 to go and Daveler had one with 7:53 left.
“Games like this are what makes it fun,” Colgan said. “We’re disappointed in the result, but proud of how we played.”
A disappointing finish to the season puts a bow on the scholastic career of seven Gettysburg seniors.
“We’re a family and we’ll miss our seniors dearly,” Colgan said. “That said, we have a strong group of juniors and a strong group of sophomores who will be ready to get back in the gym for strength and conditioning training real soon to get ready for next season.”
Lampeter-Strasburg 0 0 0 1 — 1
Gettysburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Overtime: L-S — Molly Bucher (Ashlynn Keys), 0:04. Shots: L-S — 9; G — 3. Corners: L-S — 7; G — 2. Saves: L-S — Maggie Johnson (3); G — Jenna Brasee (8)
