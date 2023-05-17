It’s been an emotional past couple of weeks for Littlestown freshman Ashlynn Gorsuch, as her older brother, Zach, received a cancer diagnosis and is currently at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
While Zach began chemotherapy on Wednesday, Ashlynn was playing in the YAIAA softball tournament championship against South Western at Spring Grove.
In a scoreless game in the top of the eighth inning, Ashlynn stepped to the plate and belted a solo homer off of Mustang southpaw ace Jayda Koontz for the only run of the game to lead the Bolts to their first league tournament title.
“I was just looking for something that I could drive and get a hit — trying to get us some momentum,” Gorsuch said. “I had a lot of emotions when I was running around the bases and I was very happy.”
Bolts’ head coach James Loveless added, “When she came around third base, I told her that I could hear Zach and her parents cheering all the way from Hopkins. She’s had quite the past few weeks and for her to come through in that spot is unbelievable.”
Littlestown ace Chelsey Stonesifer had been asking her team to get her just one run throughout the game and she made that singular tally stand up in the bottom of the eighth.
Following a groundout to start the frame, Kelly Green singled to center, but then a strikeout and groundout ended things.
“Every inning I told them to get me one run and that I would hold the lead,” Stonesifer said. “My changeup was really working today and I was able to use that a lot to get outs.”
Stonesifer was masterful in throwing a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and one walk. She threw strikes on 76 out of her 101 pitches.
“We used Chelsey too much last year and she burnt up by the end of the season,” Loveless said. “So we had Ashlynn and Maddie Dubbert throw some games for us to keep Chelsey fresh. It paid off for us today. She’s thrown 500 to 600 fewer pitches at this point in the season than she threw last year at the same time.”
Koontz was also outstanding in the circle for the Mustangs as she went eight frames and yielded one run on two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. She threw 107 pitches with 71 of them being strikes.”
“I thought that Trinity’s pitcher (Madison Smith) would be the best pitcher that we’d see all year,” Loveless said. “This girl (Koontz) doesn’t throw as hard, but she has better stuff.”
South Western (19-2) threatened in the bottom of the first when Kinsley Proepper got a flyball to right up into the jet stream and it almost carried over the fence. It came up a little short and she motored around to third for a two-out three-bagger.
Stonesifer escaped damage when she induced a popout from the next hitter.
Littlestown (21-1) put together a threat in the top of the second when Emma Peart and Isabella Olvera drew back-to-back free passes to start the inning, and both advanced a base on Libby Brown’s sac bunt.
Gorsuch also tried to bunt for the Bolts, but Koontz sprang from the circle to field it. She checked the runners and threw Gorsuch out at first.
Another grounder back to Koontz followed and the Mustangs were out of the inning with the game still knotted at 0-0.
Riley Crowl began the third by walking for South Western and took second on a passed ball. However, she kept running and was gunned down at third.
The Bolts’ first hit of the game came with two down in the sixth when Bailey Rucker beat out an infield single, but she went no further as Koontz retired the next hitter.
Stonesifer retired 14 straight batters before Green’s single in the eighth.
“It means a lot to us to win this tournament,” Stonesifer said. “It gives us momentum heading into districts.”
Littlestown, which has never captured a District 3 crown and hasn’t been to the PIAA tournament since 2001, begins district play at home next Thursday. A top-two finish in districts would punch a ticket to the state tournament.
“Winning districts and making states has been the top goals for these girls all year,” Loveless said. “These girls grew up playing together and they spend 11 months out of the year practicing and playing ball together. I can’t wait to see what they do in districts.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Littlestown 000 000 01 — 1 2 0
South Western 000 000 00 — 0 2 0
Chelsey Stonesifer and Sarah Loveless; Jayda Koontz and Emma Baney. WP: Stonesifer. LP: Koontz. SO-BB: Stonesifer 14-1; Koontz 7-2. 3B: SW-Kinsley Proepper. HR: L-Ashlynn Gorsuch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.