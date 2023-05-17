GORSUCH
Buy Now

Littlestown’s Ashlynn Gorsuch rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s YAIAA softball tournament championship game against South Western, at Spring Grove. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

It’s been an emotional past couple of weeks for Littlestown freshman Ashlynn Gorsuch, as her older brother, Zach, received a cancer diagnosis and is currently at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

While Zach began chemotherapy on Wednesday, Ashlynn was playing in the YAIAA softball tournament championship against South Western at Spring Grove.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.