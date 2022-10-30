STADIUM

The Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece hosted the First Modern Olympics in 1896. More than 50,000 people filled the marble stands of the stadium for the games.

Our country has not cornered the market on remarkable places to hike.

There are some well-known trails all around the world that are popular and beautiful. I have never heard anyone say the Inca Trail in Peru is a bad trail. It gets rave reviews. And the Scottish National Trail and West Highland Way in Scotland are two that are not to be missed. The Tour de Mont Blanc traverses the Alps through France, Italy, and Switzerland. And the Te Araroa Trail in New Zealand is one of the best in the world, as I have heard from many of my hiking friends.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.