Our country has not cornered the market on remarkable places to hike.
There are some well-known trails all around the world that are popular and beautiful. I have never heard anyone say the Inca Trail in Peru is a bad trail. It gets rave reviews. And the Scottish National Trail and West Highland Way in Scotland are two that are not to be missed. The Tour de Mont Blanc traverses the Alps through France, Italy, and Switzerland. And the Te Araroa Trail in New Zealand is one of the best in the world, as I have heard from many of my hiking friends.
But what about Greece? I can now tell you, there is some great hiking in Greece. My wife and I had the opportunity earlier this month to go on a trekking trip to the Peloponnese Region of Greece to hike the Menalon Trail. We have always wanted to visit Greece, which is actually the homeland of my great-grandfather, and when the chance to visit came up, we took advantage.
We went on a 10-day trip with GRAB, a program for adult hikers run by John Regentin, who is a Gettysburg resident and used to head up the experiential learning program at Gettysburg College. John runs trekking programs a few times a year, and the group often hikes in less-traveled and unique international locations. Our group this fall consisted of 26 people, and it was a bonding, hiking, eating, and learning experience for all of us.
The trip began in the city of Athens, which is steeped in ancient history. Amazing ancient history. That was a cultural experience that I have wanted for a long time. It did not disappoint, but Athens is a big city. It is dirty, noisy, and very busy at all hours. The Acropolis, with the Parthenon, sits way up above the metropolis. It seems to look down on the city with an air of smugness and superiority. If the Acropolis could talk, I can imagine it saying, “You all may do whatever you want down there, but up here, the gods reign, and have for thousands of years. You would not be here if it weren’t for me.”
Honestly, the ancient history was absolutely fascinating. I still don’t understand all that was going on in 440 B.C., but it was serious stuff. The Parthenon itself was built in honor of the goddess Athena. It was also built in celebration and gratitude of the Greek victory over the Persians in the Greco-Persian Wars. There was a lot going on back then.
After our surreal Athenian visit, it was off to the Peloponnesian Peninsula and the Menalon Trail. This trail is one of the most varied and beautiful trails I have seen. It is about 46 miles long, and winds its way through the heart of the Peloponnese. The Menalon varies in elevation from over 1,300 feet to just over 5,000 feet. It is wonderfully maintained and well-marked, which has helped earn it an official designation as one of the best hiking trails in Europe. I suspect that it is the best hiking trail in Greece.
The path takes you across canyons, over significant mountains, along rivers, through beautiful pine forests, and through nine villages that are quaintly nestled into the hillsides. Additionally, the trail visits historic monasteries, ancient ruins, and has some truly spectacular views.
Our hiking group was also truly interesting. We ranged in age from 44 to 81. Most were there as a couple, and most of the group already knew each other. Since this is a recurring outing, many had participated before. But by the end of the trek, we all felt like we had known each other forever.
Along with the variety in ages, came variety in hiking ability and speed. One of the purposes of the trek was to move together, as much as possible, as one group. Since some of the hiking was quite difficult, that often was a particular challenge. A few of the less experienced hikers opted out of some of the sections, but that didn’t matter, as there were alternative hikes available most days. Truly, the completion of the trail was not the end goal. The journey, the experience, and the camaraderie were the destination, and my wife and I both agreed that we reached that destination.
Often, the trail reminded me of the Appalachian Trail, in the woods and switchbacking up the mountain. Other times I thought of the Rockies, with the severe mountains and deep valleys. But most of the time there was no question that we were on a trail in Europe. The rocks were different. Much of the Peloponnese consists of metamorphic rock, but also includes sandstone and limestone. It doesn’t look like the United States for sure. Much of the vegetation is scrub brush, but there are deeper woods, especially on the path down into gorges. And the olive trees! They are everywhere.
After the hiking was done, we traveled back to Athens for another day before leaving for home. The one thing I had not seen earlier in the trip was the old Olympic Stadium. The Panathenaic Stadium in Athens was the stadium that held the first modern Olympic Games in 1896. These marble stands were first built in 330 BC, and then renovated in 144 AD. It fell into ruin shortly thereafter, but was resurrected in 1869, and was used for those first modern Olympics.
The stadium, which was the finishing point for the 2004 Athens Olympic marathon, is now an attraction, and it had an emotional effect on me. When I was young, I had dreams of competing in the Olympic Games. As I got into running, that dream stayed alive through college until the point where I grudgingly realized that I was not that good. So, my lifelong dream of competing in the Olympics was never realized.
I had another lifelong dream, that I started dreaming in eighth grade, and that was hiking the entire Appalachian Trail. That dream was in fact realized, in 2014. And don’t think it wasn’t on my mind as I roamed around in the Panathenaic Stadium.
One of the finely preserved features of the stadium is the tunnel that leads from the old changing area to the track. I was able to walk down the tunnel runway, about 150 feet out through the opening and onto the track. I was wearing an earpiece that described the experience, and through that I could hear the crowd getting louder and louder as I neared the track. That actual feeling is one I will never know, but now I can imagine it.
So, the trekking and the Olympic venue all got me thinking – completing the A.T. was like my own personal Olympics. But it was not the thrill of competition and victory that I experienced. Rather, it was the accomplishment of participation, the satisfaction in the effort, the enjoyment of the moment, and the bond with those of similar purpose. Our whole Greek trekking trip was all of those things.
And the beauty lies in the fact that I can still feel all of those things whenever I go hiking and trekking. The trail provides it, and I must go.
