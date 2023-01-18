After a period of play at Biglerville on Wednesday, replacing the traditional rims with wide-mouthed peach baskets favored by basketball inventor James Naismith didn’t seem like such a bad idea.
Fairfield and Biglerville spent the opening eight minutes moving the ball in seemingly every direction, with the exception of through the hoop. A 3-pointer by Canner sophomore Rylie Brewer was the lone field goal as the hosts held a 4-1 lead.
A return to normalcy took place after the shaky start as Biglerville settled in, generated offense with defense and pulled away for a 50-25 victory. The Canners were steady at the free throw line, hitting 16 of 23, and solved Fairfield’s 2-3 zone which gave them fits early on.
“They played a very aggressive 2-3, a lot more aggressive than it was at Fairfield,” said Biglerville head coach Nolan Peterson. “We struggled with looking at both of our posts, and we never quite got there. I think it was their defense that was doing that. They were taking that away.”
After a Hannah Myers hoop in the lane pulled Fairfield (5-9) to within a point to start the second quarter, Biglerville (6-10) went on a 7-0 run that included a pair of Brylee Rodgers foul shots, a steal and hoop by Claire Roberts and an easy bucket by Eva Hollabaugh off a Roberts dish.
The Knights found a little rhythm on offense with buckets by Lily Fredrikis and Cora Click, but Canner senior Emily Woolson had an answer each time. Woolson buried a 3-pointer on the wing before hitting a pair at the charity stripe. The lefty guard sank a corner three with :20 left in the half helping the Canners carry a 21-7 lead into the break.
Allowing Woolson to heat up was a price Fairfield paid for attempting to keep Rodgers bottled up.
“We’re playing the best player in the YAIAA in Rodgers,” said Knight head coach Andrew Ditty. “I tried to deny her dribble-drive because she can just light a team up. We had them frustrated for the first half, the girls played hard and stayed in the moment. I’m very proud of them.”
Biglerville’s lead ballooned to 28-7 on an Ava Peterson’s triple and a pair of hoops by Woolson.
The Knights responded with their best offensive quarter in the third, netting a dozen points. Breana Valentine hit a pair of field goals while Myers, Cadence Holmberg and Olivia Sanders knocked down a shot apiece.
A field goal by Myers drew the guests to within 32-17 but Rodgers came up with a steal and converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 1:13 left in the frame. The senior finished with 10 points, moving her to within 45 of reaching 1,000 for her career.
“That was one of the keys we talked about at halftime: if the shots aren’t going in, what do we need? Easier shots,” said Nolan Peterson. “How do we get easier shots? Get turnovers at the top of the key. Get turnovers and look for the easy layup.”
Hollabaugh found Roberts, who collected 10 points, early in the fourth as the Canners pushed the advantage back up to 20. Rodgers then went 2-for-2 at the line when Valentine fouled with 6:51 left to play.
Maddy Fulgham struck twice, the first off an assist from Sanders and the second a coast-to-coast layup. Again, the Canners had it covered as Woolson swished a shot before sinking a deuce on the wing to make it 45-23. The guard led all scorers with 18 points.
“We started making shots and kept running our offense in the fourth quarter,” said Peterson. “We were getting what we wanted.”
The Canners kept the Knights at bay the rest of the game, polishing off their 50-point performance with a smooth feed from Brewer to Rodgers for an easy two and a pair of Mari Alvarez free throws.
Despite dropping its fourth straight game, Fairfield is on solid ground in the District 3 Class 2A playoff chase. The Knights are currently third, with the top four teams qualifying for the tournament.
Fairfield hasn’t qualified for districts since the 2009-10 season.
“We need to weather the storm,” said Ditty. “We’ve played the three best teams in the league (Delone, Bermudian & York Catholic) back-to-back-to-back. And Biglerville is a quality program. Coach Nolan is doing a great job here building a program, they came ready to play.
“We’ve run the gauntlet. I think we have some winnable games coming up, and if we can survive the storm from the YAIAA-3, I think we have some more hoops in our future.”
Fairfield 1 6 12 6 – 25
Biglerville 4 17 16 13 – 50
Fairfield (25): Cadence Holmberg 1 1-2 3, Hannah Myers 3 0-0 6, Lily Fredrikis 0 1-2 1, Maddy Fulgham 3 0-0 6, Breana Valentine 2 0-0 4, Sophia Klinedinst 0 0-1 0, Olivia Sanders 1 0-0 2, Karina Miller 0 0-1 0, Cora Click 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 1-4 25
Biglerville (50): Mari Alvarez 0 2-2 2, Eva Hollabaugh 1 2-2 4, Rylie Brewer 1 0-0 3, Brylee Rodgers 2 6-7 10, Emily Woolson 7 2-4 18, Ava Peterson 1 0-2 3, Claire Roberts 3 4-6 10. Non-scorers: Miller, Dunlap, Kline. Totals: 15 16-23 50
3-pointers: B-Brewer, Woolson 2, Peterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.