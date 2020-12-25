We were oh so close to having a white Christmas before the heat and rains of Thursday washed away last week’s significant snowfall.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) “Historical Probability of a White Christmas” map gave us a 14 percent chance of having one inch at Christmas, as measured at the Eisenhower National Historic Site.
Then came the squalls of Friday and there it was, though less than an inch. Bing Crosby crooning in the background mid-day yesterday amid a surprising and fine dusting of white. My Grammy would have said someone was shaking their dust-mop.
Hope all “Fins” fans had a Merry Christmas.
I also hope the flooding of an all-day rain and snowmelt wasn’t so great that high waters did not do too much damage.
I do know that what was in the runoff from so much rain Thursday and into Friday made for a bad brew for local water quality and can threaten wild critters we care about.
I’m thinking beyond the poop and other fertilizers, oil and other bad-actors that come off the land.
Just like too much salt in our diets can be bad for our health, salt treatments of snow and ice on our roads and sidewalks can be bad for the health of our rivers and streams.
There was a good bit of it out there before being washed away earlier this week.
Last winter, the state Department of Transportation treated snow and ice on roadways with nearly 486,000 tons of salt and 374,000 tons of small stones as anti-skid materials. Thousands more tons are added by local municipal road crews.
PennDOT also pretreated roads with more than 8.2 million gallons of salt brine. The water in the brine evaporates and the remaining salt helps prevent ice from forming a strong bond with the road surface.
This winter, road warriors will be busy treating about 120,000 miles of Keystone State highways and 32,000 state and local bridges
Compounds that dissolve in the melted snow and ice accumulate in soils or find their way to the nearest waterbody.
Alkalinity of local waters can be affected.
For critters and creeks, it can be a bad brew.
From salt treatments, chloride can be especially toxic to aquatic life in freshwater like that of Adams Count streams. In saltwater environments like the brackish Chesapeake Bay, animals aren’t likely to react as negatively to additional chloride as will critters in freshwater.
Salt that stays on the land isn’t good for plants either, as evidenced by dead or dying, seemingly burned-out vegetation found along many roadways. Dead plants are of little value in supporting wildlife.
Sand is a popular alternative to salt for improving traction on slick surfaces. But when sand finds its way into streams it can smother habitat important to fish and other aquatic life.
Snowpack itself is important to spring water supplies. Snowmelt on forests, farms, and fields infiltrates into the groundwater. In dry summer months, cool, clean groundwater feeds many Pennsylvania streams.
BIG BIRD CAMS
The windows on nature’s high drama have reopened as renewed opportunities to peep into life in several bald eagle nests.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s (PGC) live-streaming Eagle Cam on a nest near Codorus State Park is up and running again.
Another eagle nest we’ve kept our eyes on for years, near Hays in Pittsburgh, is also online, courtesy of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, at www.aswp.org.
At Codorus (this is its seventh year) and other camera sites, nature takes its course and it can be raw, even boring at times between eagle appearances, laying of eggs and feeding of eaglets, and ultimate fledging.
Eggs typically appear in mid-February. Action in December and January can have its interesting moments as prospective parents prepare the stick-woven “nursery.”
The nest at Codorus did not produce eaglets the last two years. Not because the parents weren’t trying. Last year they tended to two eggs until they hadn’t hatched by late March and were deemed unviable.
Hopefully, the luck will change with the next clutch.
I usually have both nest cams bookmarked and check-in almost daily.
The minute, daily successes and challenges during the process of creating a new family of bald eagles are just the elixir during the winter months that this bird brain needs.
You can find the Hanover livestream at the PGC website www.pgc.pa.gov.
SNAPSHOTS
• Reports of illegal dumping across Pennsylvania increased 212 percent in 2020, says Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.
• Best of luck to deer hunters in the late season starting today. Any legal buck is a good one. But I’m especially interested in any legal bucks that go down after Christmas and would enjoy getting any photos and details that might be shared with “Fins” readers.
