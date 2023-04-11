ANDERSON
Delone Catholic starting pitcher Amy Anderson delivers a pitch during Tuesday’s non-conference game at Gettysburg. Anderson struck out eight in a three-hit effort, leading the Squirettes to a 4-3 win. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Delone Catholic hung a four-spot on the board in the top of the second inning and then hung on the rest of the way for a 4-3 victory over homestanding Gettysburg in non-conference softball action on Tuesday afternoon.

The victory got the Squirettes back in the win column after an 11-1 drubbing at the hands of Biglerville last Wednesday.

