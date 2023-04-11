Delone Catholic hung a four-spot on the board in the top of the second inning and then hung on the rest of the way for a 4-3 victory over homestanding Gettysburg in non-conference softball action on Tuesday afternoon.
The victory got the Squirettes back in the win column after an 11-1 drubbing at the hands of Biglerville last Wednesday.
“I’m pleased with how we played today after the way we played against Biglerville,” Delone head coach Matt Rickrode said. “We defended much better today.”
Delone (5-3) put together its only rally of the afternoon in the second inning, an uprising that began when Jill Sherdel led off by drawing a free pass. Caylee Zortman followed with a double, then Kat Keller walked to pack the bases. A fly out to shallow left followed, then Mackenzie Ecker laced a line-drive single to left that scored Sherdel and Zortman.
A sac bunt by Reagan Arigo advanced Keller and Ecker one base each, then Tegan Funkhouser’s single scored Keller and a misplay in the outfield of Funkhouser’s hit allowed Ecker to touch the dish.
Gettysburg reliever Danika Kump retired the next hitter on a popout and she didn’t allow another hit until Ecker’s leadoff single in the top of the seventh.
Kump went the final 5.2 innings and allowed two hits with no walks and no strikeouts.
“We have a good defense and we need it, because we really don’t have pitchers that are going to get a lot of strikeouts,” Gettysburg head coach Michelle Masser said. “We made a few more errors than we usually do today.”
Staked to a 4-0 lead, Squirette righty Amy Anderson motored through the first four frames. She walked one and one Warrior reached on an error in the third as Anderson reached the fifth working on a no-hitter.
Gettysburg (0-6) struck for all of its tallies in the fifth with Abby Boblits breaking up the no-no when she smoked a leadoff triple to the wall in left.
An RBI groundout by Adalyn Smarsh scored Boblits and got the hosts on the board.
Emily Holtzople then reached via an error before Anderson punched out the next hitter, but she couldn’t quite get off the hook.
Kate Keller’s single plated Holtzople and Emma-Leigh Gillingham’s two-bagger chased Keller home to cut it to 4-3.
Kump was then plunked, but Anderson kept her team in front by inducing a popup to end the threat.
“I started calling for more inside pitches and they were able to hit them,” Rickrode said. “We went back outside and it worked well for us.”
Anderson sat the Warriors down in order in the sixth and seventh innings to finish off the complete-game victory.
All told, she allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
“Amy is having a great season for us. She’s hitting her spots very well,” Rickrode said. “We worked a lot of curveballs today and she threw a lot of strikes with them. We threw some riseballs and a few fastballs, too.”
Anderson’s ERA this season is less than half of what it was a year ago and she’s striking out an average of three more batters per game.”
While the Warriors are winless in 2023, they’ve lost each of their last two games by one run.
“We’ve got a lot of young girls on our team this year and some of them are seeing their first real varsity playing time,” Masser said. “We can hang with anyone that we play, but we have to put it all together. We feel like we’re getting close to breaking through.”
Gettysburg goes back into Mid-Penn Keystone play today when it hosts Bishop McDevitt, then Palmyra comes to town on Friday to wrap up the week. Meanwhile, the Squirettes are back in action today when they play at York Catholic, then host York Tech on Friday in a pair of YAIAA-4 matchups. All of those contests are set to begin at 4:15.
Delone Catholic 040 000 0 — 4 5 1
Gettysburg 000 030 0 — 3 3 4
Amy Anderson and Teagan Funkhouser; Megan Musselman, Danika Kump (2) and Kump, Aubry Forsythe (2). WP-Anderson. LP-Musselman. SO-BB: Anderson 8-1; Musselman 0-2, Kump 0-0. 2B: DC-Caylee Zortman; G-Emma-Leigh Gillingham. 3B: G-Abby Boblits.
