MOUNT

Mount St. Mary’s junior Jessica Tomasetti posted 18 points and 10 rebounds in Monday’s 65-59 win over Siena. (Mount St. Mary’s photograph)

 Mount St. Mary's photograph

Opening their home conference schedule, the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team got pushed to the absolute limit by the visiting Siena Saints on Monday. But the home team held on and made clutch plays at the end of the game to achieve victory, 65-59, at Knott Arena.

Improving to 5-5 (1-1 MAAC), the Mount captured their first triumph in the new conference. They also maintained their perfect record at home.

