The Gettysburg College volleyball team was given the Team Academic Award by the United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association in recognition of its excellence in the classroom.
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. A total of 1,275 institutions received the award this year with a record of 233 coming from Division III.
Gettysburg wrapped up the award after posting a cumulative GPA of 3.44 for the 2020-21 academic year. The Bullets have earned the honor every year since 2014-15. Ten of the 11 intuitions competing in the Centennial Conference made this year’s list.
The Bullets finished 14-12 overall in 2019 before the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic. The team opens the 2021 campaign with its annual Battlefield Classic on Sept. 3-4 inside Bream Gym.
TRACK & FIELD: The Gettysburg College men’s and women’s track and field teams have earned the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division III All-Academic Team award, it was recently announced.
Teams that achieve at least a 3.10 cumulative grade-point average qualify for the USTFCCCA Academic Team award. The women’s team finished the spring with a 3.67 GPA and was one of 213 Division III women’s track and field teams to receive the award. On the men’s team, the Bullets posted a 3.38 GPA to join a list of 159 Division III men’s programs to earn the distinction.
For ten years in a row, the women’s team has captured the accolade, while the men’s squad has collected the laurel in six of the last eight years.
The Bullets placed 19 women and 12 men on the Centennial Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll with recent graduate Diana Bianco Riley and rising seniors Jack Kenyon, Dylan McKeever and Will Hopkins all earning Academic All-Centennial Team recognition.
TENNIS: Both the Gettysburg College men’s and women’s tennis teams were tagged an All-Academic Team by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, and a total of 14 Bullets were named Scholar-Athletes it was recently announced.
For the third consecutive year, the women’s team grabbed ITA All-Academic Team honors after compiling a cumulative team grade-point average of 3.59 during the spring semester. The men’s team repeated as an ITA All-Academic Team after posting a 3.42 cumulative team grade-point average during the spring.
Nine individual women’s members were named ITA Scholar-Athletes, including rising seniors Katie Delia, Shelby Deron and Alexis Rinker, rising juniors Molly Foresman, Alex Rieg and Madison Urbano and rising sophomores Julia Gowland, Niki Melnick and Gillian Rozenfeld
Melnick, Rieg, Rinker, and Rozenfeld were regular members of the starting lineups, while Deron and Foreman saw action in two and one matches, respectively. Gettysburg finished the shortened 2021 spring season 2-5 overall.
Individually on the men’s side, rising senior Zach LaChance, rising junior Matt Rau and rising sophomores Jeffery Seybolt, Dylan Weber and Michael Zayneh were tabbed ITA Scholar-Athletes.
LaChance, Rau, and Zayneh were regular members of the starting lineup with Zayneh leading the team with three singles wins this past season. The Bullets finished the 2021 season with a 2-5 record.
To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form
To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above, all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form, and all varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.