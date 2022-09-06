FIELD HOCKEY
Bermudian Springs 12, Fairfield 0
Melanie Beall was unstoppable around the cage on Tuesday when she poured in seven goals in a 12-0 win for the Eagles.
Beall had a hat trick in the first quarter and finished the half with five markers. She did not score in the third but finished with a pair of tallies in the final frame. The senior also assisted on two additional Berm goals.
Other Eagles to net goals included Taylor Botterbusch, Leah Talkington, Ella Benzel, Jade Lua and Aliza Staub.
Bermudian Springs 4 3 3 2 — 12
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 7, Taylor Botterbusch, Leah Talkington, Ella Benzel, Jade Lua, Aliza Staub. Assists: BS-Beall 2, Kyla Nickey, Ki Peters, Jordyn Keffer, Talkington, Botterbusch, Benzel. Shots: BS-22; F-0. Corners: BS-29, F-0. Saves: BS-0; F-Kozack 10
Biglerville 7, Hanover 0
Kierney Weigle’s hat trick highlighted a big road win for the Canners on Tuesday.
Weigle tallied the game’s opening goal before tacking on two more in the second half. Ava Peterson punched home a pair of scores as well, while Natalie Showaker and Anna Walmer also found the back of the cage.
Hannah Naylor picked up three assists and Lilly Kauffman had a pair of helpers.
Biglerville 2 0 2 3 — 7
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Kierney Weigle 3, Ava Peterson 2, Natalie Showaker, Anna Walmer. Assists: B-Hannah Naylor 3, Lilly Kauffman 2, Showaker, Peterson. Shots: B-20; H-1. Corners: B-15; H-0. Saves: B-Gabrielle Rogerson 1; H-Reagan Wildasin
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Bermudian Springs 3, Littlestown 2
The Eagles dug out of an early hole to take down the Bolts for a big win in volleyball action Tuesday night.
Littlestown took the first set 25-22, before Berm bounced back to level things with a 25-19 set 2 win. The Bolts moved to within one set of taking the match with a 25-23 win in set three. However, the Eagles grabbed sets four and five, 25-22 and 15-11.
Ella Means had 14 kills and 20 digs for the winners, while Leah Groft had 12 digs and 15 assists. Heyla Martin chalked up 15 digs, Lucy Peters dished out 14 assists and Courtney Wolf came up with 11 digs and four aces.
L-town was paced by Makayla Branham’s 31 assists and 15 digs, while Ellie Staub had 10 kills and 20 digs and Sarah Loveless had 20 digs.
James Buchanan 3, Gettysburg 0
The Rockets swept the Warriors 25-13, 25-20, 25-17.
No other statistics were reported.
South Western 3, Carlisle 0
The Mustangs took care of the Herd in straight sets on Tuesday, winning 25-22, 25-9, 25-16.
Emma Baney and Kellyn Ford combined for 22 assists, nine digs and four aces for South Western. Lilly Sullivan led the way up front with 10 kills and Katlyn Grempler added five.
Taryn Gobrecht had eight digs, Kassidy Rebert finished with seven and Grempler posted 10 to round out the defensive effort.
South Western won the JV match, 2-0.
GOLF
YAIAA match Flatbush Golf Course
Delone Catholic took home its third team win of the season on Tuesday at Flatbush to remain unbeaten. The Squires posted a collective 323, finishing 18 shots clear of rival York Catholic.
Tim Burke showed the way as he worked his way around the course in just 74 strokes to capture medalist honors. Burke finished just ahead of the Irish’s Brady Walker, who came home in 75.
Delone’s Bryson Kopp and Zyan Herr of Littlestown tied for third with 79s, and Mason Diaz of Bermudian Springs placed fifth with an 81. Camden Keller and Trevor Sullivan both played rounds of 85 to give the Squires four players inside the top 10.
YAIAA match at Flatbush Golf Course
Team: 1. Delone Catholic 323, 2. York Catholic 341, 3. Bermudian Springs 362, 4. York Tech 432, 5. Fairfield 432, 6. Hanover 434
Bermudian Springs: Mason Diaz 81, Derek Freeman 87, Aaron Weigle 96, Teegan Byers 98, Mitchell McClintic 105, Brady Harder 108
Delone Catholic: Tim Burke 74, Bryson Kopp 79, Camden Keller 85, Trevor Sullivan 85, Evan Glass 90, Gino Giraffa 90
Fairfield: Elysabeth Haugh 100, Abram Orndorff 108, Brady Cree 111, John Mehl 113
Littlestown: Zyan Herr 79
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bermudian 2, York Catholic 1
Berm picked up the road win on the strength of first half tallies from Hannah Metzger and Layna Lowry and it was Lowry’s marker that put the Eagles ahead to stay with 11:14 left in the opening frame.
Chloe Stuart turned away 16 shots and also assisted on Metzger’s goal for the winners.
Bermudian Springs 2 0 — 2
York Catholic 1 0 — 1
Goals: BS-Hannah Metzger, Layna Lowry; YC-Kathleen McKeague. Assists: BS-Chloe Stuart. Shots on Goal: BS-10; YC-17. Corners: BS-6; YC-5. Saves: B-Stuart (16); YC-Alexandra Gilden (8).
Dallastown 2, New Oxford 0
The Wildcats received second half goals from Kiara McNealy and Annabelle Wunderlich and Haley Jamison posted a clean sheet to lead their team to the road victory.
Kyla Anderson had ten saves for the Colonials.
Dallastown 0 2 — 2
New Oxford 0 0 — 0
Goals: D-Kiara McNealy, Annabelle Wunderlich. Shots on Goal: D-15; NO-3. Corners: not reported. Saves: D-Haley Jamison (2); NO-Kyla Anderson (10).
BOYS’ SOCCER
York Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 1
The Irish broke a 1-1 halftime tie with a pair of second half goals, one by Ryan Oathout and the other by Christian Ludwig to earn the road victory in boys soccer action Tuesday night in York Springs.
Oathout also netted YC’s first half tally with a PK goal at the 2:27 mark.
Berm sophomore Alex Alvardo’s penalty kick with 20:54 left in the opening half had given the hosts the lead.
York Catholic 1 2 — 3
Bermudian 1 0 — 1
Goals: YC-Ryan Oathout 2, Christian Ludwig; BS — Alex Alvardo. Assists: YC-Sean Brown. Shots on Goal: YC-15; BS-3. Corners: YC-8; BS-0. Saves: YC-John Weisser (3); BS-Alan Felipe (11).
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Biglerville 3, James Buchanan 2
The Canners took out the Rockets in non-league action on Tuesday, grabbing a pair of singles wins by Autumn Slaybaugh and Dylanie Castillo-Salazar. Slaybaugh won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles while Castillo-Salazar took a 6-2, 6-4 win at third singles.
In doubles play, Canners Grace Buchheister and Sara Clouse closed out a 6-0, 6-0 triumph at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Harbold (JB) d. Marianna Hartman 6-3, 6-2; 2. Autumn Slaybaugh (B) d. Lynch 6-1, 6-1; 3. Dylanie Castillo-Salazar (B) d. Runk 6-2, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Stine/Stoner (JB) d. Gabby Pirich/Hannah Orndorff 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4; 2. Grace Buchheister/Sara Clouse (B) d. Wible/Hunt 6-0, 6-0
Bermudian Springs 3, Dover 2
Berm claimed two of three singles matches on its way to a win in the battle of Eagles on Tuesday.
Amelia Gerringer and Molly Karom provided points with their respective victories at second and third singles. The Berm duo of Leslie Torres and Greta Hailey put the match on ice with an 8-5 triumph at No. 1 doubles.
Singles: 1. Lexi Wells (D) d. Amelia Peters 8-5; 2. Amelia Gerringer (BS) d. Jaimie Reed 8-3; 3. Molly Karom (BS) d. Alivia Murren 8-4
Doubles: 1. Leslie Torres/Greta Hailey (BS) d. Savannah Jackson/Emelia Bub 8-5; 2. Clover Wentz/Marissa Tako (D) d. Ava Leatherman/Fallon Miller 8-6
