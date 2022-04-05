A lot can change in a year.
No team in the Times Area may believe that as much as the Bermudian Springs baseball team.
A year after limping to a 5-15 record, the Eagles are back under new management and with a new mindset, something they showed off in a resilient comeback to defeat visiting Camp Hill on Tuesday, 11-10.
“A lot of the kids had a bitter taste from last year and they worked really hard in the offseason,” first-year head coach Jeff Carpenter said of the difference.
Bermudian (3-1) began the game playing catch-up, as the Lions (2-1) jumped in front with a two-run top half of the first inning against Eagles’ starter Liam Cook. The hosts halved that lead in the second inning on a two-out single by Bryce Martin and Cook settled in, keeping Camp Hill off the board in the second, third and fourth innings.
In the bottom half of the fourth, the Eagles seemed to seize control. Carter Stuart started the inning with a single off Lions’ starter Dom Tozzi before advancing to second on a wild pitch. An Austin Reinert infield single put runners on the corners and both came home to score on a wild pitch followed by a throwing error by the catcher, making it 3-2 in favor of Bermudian.
The scoring didn’t stop there, however, as Nate Keller reached on a walk and then scored later on another wild pitch and Gabe Kline singled in Dylan Hubbard to make it 5-2 headed to the final three innings.
That lead didn’t hold for long, as Camp Hill struck back with two runs in the top of the fifth to make it 5-4. Despite threatening, the Eagles didn’t score in their half of the frame and they headed to the final two innings with Bermudian holding a slender one-run lead.
Then things began to get crazy.
Tozzi singled to start the top of the sixth innings and quickly advanced to second on an error. After advancing to third on a sac fly, he came around to tie the game on a single by Luke Becker. Cook then struck out Richard Lutkins for the second out of the inning before a hit batsmen and a walk loaded the bases with two outs and the score locked at 5-5.
That was the end of the day for Cook.
Onto the mound stepped Eagles’ freshman Nate Keller. The Lions proceeded to retake the lead when Christian Doi walked on five pitches to make it 6-5. Then the wheels came off a bit for the Eagles. A passed ball allowed another run to score before three consecutive errant throws allowed Camp Hill to unload the bases and suddenly the visitors held a resounding 9-5 lead through 5 1/2 innings.
For the prior version of this Bermudian Springs team, that may have all but ended the contest. But this year’s team doesn’t subscribe to that mindset. Instead, the Eagles did what they’ve done for the majority of the young season: hit the ball.
The bottom of the sixth began with a Hubbard single before a Dylan Myers fly ball for the first out. Kline followed with another single to put runners on first and second with one away. Luke Parise then replace Tozzi on the mound after the latter eclipsed the 100-pitch marker. Parise retired the first batter he saw, forcing Tyson Carpenter to fly out, but then things went haywire.
It started innocuously enough, as Ben Ogle single to left to cut the lead to 9-6. Cook then did the same, cutting the lead to 9-7 as Kline came home. A Stuart infield single loaded the bases with Reinert set to step to the plate. The sophomore delivered in a big way, lining a 2-1 pitch to left field and tying the game.
But the rally wasn’t over.
Keller stepped up with a chance to help himself and put his team back on top. And he did just that, hammering a 3-1 fastball deep to center field and off the base of the fence to score Stuart and Reinert before being thrown out at third base to end the inning, but not before the Eagles took an 11-9 lead.
“We all knew we could do it,” Keller, a freshman, said of the comeback. “We knew their ace was coming out. We just needed to stay focused. We knew we could get back in it. We’re a good team.”
With the two-run lead in tact and Keller headed back to the mound, the Eagles took to the field in the top of the seventh hoping to close out a victory. Try as they might, however, that didn’t come easy.
Tyler began the inning by reaching on an error and advancing to second on the same play. Keller then induced a Becker ground out that moved Tyler to third before striking out Lutkins for the second out of the inning. After a walk put the tying run on third, Tyler came home on a wild pitch to make the score 11-10 with the tying run on second. But Keller buckled down, striking out Noah Madden to end the game and give Bermudian a memorable victory.
“We preached all offseason ‘be aggressive at the plate, be aggressive at the play, use the whole field.’ And tonight that showed with guys hitting the ball all over the place,” Carpenter said of the victory. “And that’s what we’ve just been working on all along.”
The Eagles will hope to keep the momentum rolling today as they send Stuart to the mound against Susquehannock (3-0) in a YAIAA Division 3 clash.
Camp Hill 200 025 1 — 10 10 0
Bermudian Springs 010 406 x — 11 14 3
Tozzi, Parise (6) and Parise, Tyler (7); Liam Cook, Nate Keller (6) and Bryce Martin, Dylan Myers (7). WP: Keller. LP: Parise. SO-BB: Tozzi 6-2, Parise 0-0; Cook 3-3, Keller 3-2. 2B: CH-Doi, Tozzi; BS-Dylan Hubbard, Keller.
