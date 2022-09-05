BOYS’ SOCCER
Littlestown 3, Eastern York 2
Dylan Smeak connected for a goal at the 5:44 mark of the second half to give the Bolts a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday in YAIAA action.
Christopher Meakin made six stops in net for Littlestown, which evened the game in the first half with an own goal.
Littlestown 1 1 – 2
Eastern York 1 0 – 1
Goals: L-own goal, Dylan Smeak; EY-Hunter Brady. Shots: L-4; EY-7. Corners: L-3; EY-6. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 6; EY-Landon Heiland 2
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Big Spring 3,
Bermudian Springs 2 2OT
Millersburg 6,
Bermudian Springs 0
The Eagles dropped a pair of games at the Bulldog Bash on Saturday, including a 3-2 decision to the hosts that went to penalty kicks.
Against Big Spring, Emma Patton and Hannah Metzger netted first-half goals, with Savanna Manuel assisting on the Metzger tally. Bulldogs Nancy Soccio, Katrina Long and Hailey Hetrick delivered in PKs, however, to give the Bulldogs the win. Soccio also scored both goals in regulation for Big Spring.
Berm’s Chloe Stuart was credited with 16 saves in both games, giving her 32 stops on the day.
Big Spring 1 1 0 1 – 3
Bermudian Springs 2 0 0 0 – 2
Goals: BigS-Nancy Soccio 2; Berm-Hannah Metzger, Emma Patton Assists: Berm-Savanna Manuel. Corners: BigS-5; Berm-7. Saves: BigS-Maslynn Enck 16; Berm-Chloe Stuart 16
Bermudian Springs 0 0 – 0
Millersburg 3 3 – 6
Goals: M-Jana Strait 4, Paige Rothermel, Gracie Griffiths. Corners: M-3; Berm-5. Saves: M-7; Berm-Chloe Stuart 16
Trinity 7, Delone Catholic 0
Frances Maury scored the first three goals of the game en route to a four-score performance for the Shamrocks on Saturday.
Delone Catholic 0 0 – 0
Trinity 4 3 – 7
Goals: T-Frances Maury 4, Emma Kostelac-Lauer, Anne Durle 2. Assists: T-Durle, Closuer, Abigail Spahr, Caroline Cunningham. Shots: DC-1; T-19. Corners: DC-0; T-9. Saves: DC-Molly Fleming 12; T-Bailey Kirby 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Camp Hill Tournament
The Canners dropped a pair of narrow decisions at the Camp Hill Tournament on Saturday, including a shootout loss to Donegal.
Ava Peterson drilled a pair of first-quarter goals against Donegal, with Kierney Weigle and Courtney Smith assisting. Sami Waybright and Gabrielle Rogerson combined for six saves in goal.
Against South Western, Anna Walmer drew Biglerville to within 2-1 when she scored off a Weigle assist at the 14:05 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Canners were unable to find the equalizer.
Biglerville 2 0 0 0 0 – 2
Donegal 0 1 1 0 1 – 3
Goals: B-Ava Peterson 2; D-Natalie Colwell, Marie Gehman. Assists: B-Kierney Weigle, Courtney Smith; D-MaKayla Ober. Shots: B-9; D-11. Corners: B-2; D-10. Saves: B-Sami Waybright 4, Gabrielle Rogerson 2; D-Ella Miller
Biglerville 0 0 0 1 – 4
South Western 1 1 0 0 – 2
Goals: B-Anna Walmer; SW-Beverly, Edwards. Assists: B-Weigle; SW-Arnold, Stevens. Shots: B-6; SW-6. Corners: B-7; SW-2. Saves: B-Rogerson 3, Waybright 2; SW-Lemaire
CROSS COUNTRY
Catholic Invitational
Delone Catholic’s Aden Davis ran to a second-place finish in the boys’ race at the Catholic Invitational. Davis finished in 18:22, 14 seconds off the time of overall winner Isaac Burd of Trinity.
Ryan Young and Liam Allen also cracked the top 10 for the Squires, placing ninth and tenth with respective times of 18:54 and 19:07.
On the girls’ side, Samantha Smith paced the Squirettes with a season-best time of 22:53, good for ninth place. Madeline Murphy of York Catholic won in a time of 20:25, helping the Irish sweep the team races.
BOYS
Team: York Catholic 41, Delone Catholic 46, Trinity 58, Bishop McDevitt 90, Berks Catholic 135, Lancaster Catholic 137
Delone Catholic: 1. 2. Aden Davis 18:22, 9. Ryan Young 18:54, 10. Liam Allen 19:07, 12. Joey Caitlin 19:27, 13. Jack Goedecker 19:28, 17. Ethan Darlington 20:30, 25. Kaiden Miller 21:03
GIRLS
Team: York Catholic 38, Bishop McDevitt 49, Triity 72, Delone Catholic 101, Berks Catholic 112, Lancaster Catholic 144
Delone Catholic: 9. Samantha Smith 22:53, 15. Samantha Bealmear 24:34, 19. Kaylie Brown 25:28, 28. Emma Bunty 27:53, 30. Emma Goddard 28:03, 34. Ava Speelman 30:00
