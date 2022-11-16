Bosley
Littlestown’s Jake Bosley goes up for a layup in a game last season against Eastern York. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler

With the 2022 fall sports season in the can for the Times Area, it’s not too long before winter sports season gets started. Practice begins Friday and contests will get under way in two weeks, on Dec. 2.

Here’s a look at the boys basketball teams from around the area:

