With the 2022 fall sports season in the can for the Times Area, it’s not too long before winter sports season gets started. Practice begins Friday and contests will get under way in two weeks, on Dec. 2.
Here’s a look at the boys basketball teams from around the area:
Littlestown
John Forster took over the Thundebolts’ boys basketball program prior to the 2016-17 season and in the six years he’s been at the helm, he’s piloted the team to a bunch of success.
The Bolts have won YAIAA-3 four times, they’ve reached a district championship game for the first time since 1979, qualified for the PIAA tournament twice and posted a 108-38 record.
Fresh off of a 19-8 campaign and an appearance in the state tournament, the Bolts return every rotational player from the 2021-22 season and look to be headed towards another top-notch season.
Leading the way for Littlestown is the high-scoring trio of senior Jake Bosley (16.4 ppg) and juniors Christopher Meakin (16.2 ppg) and Zyan Herr (14.3 ppg). Those three combined to score just a hair under 85 percent of the team’s points last season.
Delone Catholic
The Squires put together a 12-1 record to end the regular season and that propelled them into the YAIAA tournament and they also finished third in the district, which earned them a state playoff berth for the first time since 2013.
Third-year head coach Brandon Staub has a pair of starters to replace in Coltyn Keller and Asher Rudolph, but has three starters returning, along with a key reserve.
Juniors Cam Keller (10.2 ppg) and Aidan Wittmer (2.2 ppg), along with senior Bryson Kopp (7.9 ppg) are back, as is junior Gage Zimmerman (7 ppg), who came off the bench and provided scoring punch
Gettysburg
The Warriors improved by eight wins from the previous year, but now need to replace the experience of three-year starters Trent Ramirez-Keller (15.7 ppg) and Mike Hankey.(10 ppg), along with Ethan Wagner (8.4 ppg) and Brandon Golden (7.3 ppg).
Head coach Mark McLean figures to build the foundation of his team around the junior trio of Josh Herr (7.9 ppg), Ian McLean (7 ppg) and Brody Wagner (3.4 ppg).
A move from YAIAA-2 to the Mid-Penn Colonial means a new slate of opponents are coming the Warriors’ way.
Bermudian Springs
The Eagles entered last season with very little experience after making the district tournament in 2021 largely on the backs of the senior class from that season.
Ethan Beachy was the only returning starter and he posted an excellent senior year last season, leading the area in scoring at 17.4 ppg and helping the team to an 8-14 record.
Veteran head coach Jared Nace will have three starters returning that he’ll look to as the Red & White try to return to the district tournament.
Juniors Tyson Carpenter (7.1 ppg) and Austin Reinert (4.9 ppg) and sophomore Dylan Hubbard (4.6 ppg) all played significant minutes a year ago.
New Oxford
The Colonials were 6-6 through 12 games last season, but had their hopes of qualifying for the postseason dashed when they dropped six straight and ended the season 8-14.
Leading scorer Aden Strausbaugh (15 ppg) graduated, but they’ll have the services of junior Brennan Holmes (9.8 ppg) and senior Brittyn Eakins (8.1 ppg) returning.
Head coach Nathan Myers’ Colonials no longer reside in YAIAA-1, moving to YAIAA-2 to fill the void left by Gettysburg leaving the conference.
Biglerville
Coming off of a 3-win campaign and without their leading scorer, Eli Weigle (14.2 ppg) due to graduation, head coach Neil Weigle will look to get as much as possible out of what he has returning.
Returnees include seniors Cam Tyson (5.4 ppg) and Christian Shaffer (3.6 ppg).
Fairfield
The cupboard appears pretty bare for head coach Andy Winebrenner following the Knights’ first postseason appearance since 2014.
Six of the team’s top seven scorers graduated, led by Eric Ball (17.1 ppg), who finished his career with 1,061 points and became the first Knight to crack 1,000 points since Winebrenner and classmate Mark Armstrong did it 20 years prior.
Senior Andrew Koons (3.6 ppg) is the only returning rotation player that the team has.
Local players playing in college:
Quadir Copeland, Gettysburg: freshman at Syracuse University
Asher Rudolph, Delone Catholic: freshman at Shepherd University
Charles Warren, Gettysburg: sophomore at DeSales University
Deriq Brown, New Oxford: junior at Penn State York
Evan Brady, Delone Catholic: sophomore at Penn State York
Jayden Weishaar, Littlestown: freshman at Penn State York
Trent Ramirez-Keller, Gettysburg: freshman at Mt. Aloysius College
Connor Jenkins, New Oxford: freshman at Garrett Community College
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.