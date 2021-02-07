GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville 38, Hanover 35
Morgan Martin’s bucket with 28 seconds left gave the Canners a three-point lead they would not relinquish on Saturday evening in Hanover.
The Canners (6-3) led by seven heading into the final quarter before Hanover (5-5) trimmed the gap to a single point with three minutes remaining. Tianna Gray keyed the rally by scoring seven of her team-high 11 points during the run.
Martin, who led Biglerville with 11 points, hit an inside shot and the Canner defense denied a pair of Hanover possessions over the final seconds to secure the victory. Katie Woolson finished with nine points in the win and Emily Woolson tacked on six.
Peyton Conover tallied eight points in the second half and Jaycie Miller finished with seven for the hosts.
Biglerville 9 9 12 8 – 38
Hanover 3 10 10 12 – 35
Biglerville (38): Brylee Rodgers 2 0-0 4, Morgan Martin 5 1-3 11, Emily Woolson 2 2-2 6, Katie Woolson 4 1-2 9, Joscelynn Anglin 1 0-0 3, Abigail Reckard 2 1-4 5. Non-scorers: Naylor, Miller. Totals: 16 5-11 38
Hanover (35): Peyton C0nover 3 2-4 8, Jaycie Miller 3 0-0 7, Lola Garman 2 0-0 4, Reagan Wildasin 2 1-2 5, Tianna Gray 4 2-3 11, Keana Noel 0 0-1 0. Non-scorers: Perez-Beltran, Moorhead
3-pointers: B-Anglin; H-Miller, Gray
South Western 54, William Penn 45
Maddy Lehker and Grace Thomas combined for 31 points in the Mustangs’ win on Saturday.
Lehker netted nine of her game-high 16 points in the second half while Thomas scored eight of her 15 in the fourth quarter, including a 5-for-6 effort at the line.
South Western 16 7 17 14 – 54
William Penn 8 14 9 14 – 45
South Western (54): Olivia Snell 1 1-2 3, Kayla Leppo 1 3-5 5, Lexi Plesic 2 3-6 7, Amanda Olson 1 0-0 2, Maddy Lehker 7 2-6 16, Grace Thomas 3 7-12 15, Ava Roberts 2 0-0 6. Totals: 17 16-31 54
William Penn (45): McMillian 3 3-7 10, Ferguson 1 0-0 2, Jamison 1 0-0 2, Gibbs 7 3-6 17, McGee 6 1-4 14. Totals: 18 7-17 45
3-pointers: SW-Thomas 2, Roberts 2; WP: McMillian, McGee
Fannett-Metal 58, Fairfield 44
Fannett-Metal outscored Fairfield a combined 29-16 through the middle quarters of Saturday’s non-conference matchup.
Braiden Wastler had a hot hand for the Knights (3-8), hitting for a season-high 16 points on six field goals and a 3-for-3 effort at the stripe. Maddie Neiderer dropped in 13 points as well.
Fannett-Metal 18 11 18 11 – 58
Fairfield 11 9 7 17 – 44
Fannett-Metal (58): Hartman 5 2-9 16, McClure 2 2-4 6, Ritchey 3 0-0 7, H. Hill 7 1-1 17, Hoffman 2 6-12 10, Burdge 1 0-0 2, K. Hill 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 11-28 58
Fairfield (44): Madison Cromwell 2 0-0 5, Kayleigh Bollinger 1 0-0 3, Braiden Wastler 6 3-3 16, Maddie Neiderer 6 0-0 13, Kira Weikert 2 0-0 4, Ellie Snyder 0 0-1 0, Madeline Fulgham 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Battern, Fredrikis
3-pointers: FM-Hartman 4, H. Hill 2, Ritchey; F-Cromwell, Bollinger, Wastler, Neiderer. JV: Fairfield 39, Fannett-Metal 31
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover 65, Biglerville 57
The Hawks built a 16-point lead through three quarters before holding off the host Canners on Saturday afternoon.
Kyle Garman sliced his way to a team-best 20, throwing down a pair of dunks for Hanover (6-4). Beau Gebhart hit three 3-pointers en route to 13 points and Casey Lara tossed in a dozen.
Drew Parker and Eli Weigle shouldered the scoring load for Biglerville (2-9) with 24 and 19 points, respectively. Parker went to the foul line 22 times in a game that featured 69 free throws, and Weigle drained four 3-pointers.
Hanover 17 18 15 15 – 65
Biglerville 6 15 13 23 – 57
Hanover (65): Ty Meckley 1 1-3 3, Josh Showers 0 1-2 1, Mason Smith 1 0-0 2, Casey Lara 2 6-8 12, Kyle Garman 8 4-5 20, Justus Feeser 1 0-0 3, Michael Killinger 2 0-1 4, Beau Gebhart 3 4-7 13, Ethan Killinger 2 3-4 7. Non-scorers: Roberts, Harris, Noel. Totals: 20 19-30 65
Biglerville (57): Eli Weigle 6 3-4 19, Christian Shaffer 1 3-8 5, Drew Parker 6 12-22 24, Brady Salter 1 0-0 2, Cam Tyson 1 3-5 5, Lukas Smelser 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Wicker, Althoff. Totals: 16 21-39 57
3-pointers: H-Lara 2, Feeser, Gebhart 3; B-Weigle 4
Red Lion 50, South Western 43
The Lions trailed through three quarters before outscoring the Mustangs 18-7 in the final frame of Saturday’s game.
Sam Stefano drilled four 3-pointers to pace South Western with 14 points. Reese Stein collected 11 points while Shilo Bivins and John Fenwick added seven apiece.
South Western 14 7 15 7 – 43
Red Lion 16 10 6 18 – 50
South Western (43): Seth Sager 0 2-2 2, Shilo Bivins 3 1-2 7, Reese Stein 3 4-6 11, Sam Stefano 5 0-0 14, John Fenwick 2 3-7 7, Tyler Cook 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Jachelski, Wisensale, Caler. Totals: 14 10-17 43
Red Lion (50): Virata 5 0-2 14, Dennis 1 2-2 4, Lindsey 1 1-2 3, Wellsandt 1 0-0 2, Watt 6 4-4 19, Urey 3 2-4 8, Burchett 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 9-16 50
3-pointers: SW-Stein, Stefano 4; RL-Virata 4, Watt 3
WRESTLING
New Oxford Quad Meet
Littlestown edged host New Oxford as part of a 2-1 performance on Saturday.
The Bolts took out Susquehannock (60-16) and the Ox (39-33) while dropping a 51-19 decision to Carlisle.
Connor Rankin’s second-period fall at 285 in the penultimate bout gave the Thunderbolts (7-3) a victory over the Colonials (3-10). Barrett Ziegler (126), Mason Hurst (152), Ian Donihue (160) and Dakota Kroft (172) joined Rankin in picking up pins for the winners.
Connor Herring gave the Ox a lift at 145 where he edged returning state qualifier Ayden Dillon, 7-6. Jerry Dattoli (120), Jacob Pope (132), Elias Ernst (189) and Dylan Forbes (215) all won by pin for the Colonials.
Connor Brown (138) and Hurst were both 3-0 for Ltown, while Trent Uhler (106) and Pope were unbeaten for the Ox.
Littlestown 60, Susquehannock 16
285-Connor Rankin (L) fft; 106-Peyton Welch (L) fft; 113-Camerin Mingee (L) fft; 120-Caden Rankin (L) fft; 126-VanTassel (S) p. Barrett Ziegler, 1:35; 132-Diego Lagunas (L) fft; 138-Connor Brown (L) fft; 145-Ayden Dillon (L) fft; 152-Mason Hurst (L) fft; 160-Fox (S) md. Ian Donihue, 15-3; 172-Bender (S) p. Dakota Kroft, :13; 189-Thomas Carucci (L) fft; 215-Jeremy Gebhart (L) fft
Carlisle 51, Littlestown 19
106-Welch (L) fft; 113-Clawson (Car) tf. Mingee, 16-1; 120-Ibrahim (Car) md. Ca. Rankin, 12-3; 126-Walker (Car) p. Ziegler, :31; 132-Petsinis (Car) p. Lagunas, 1:01; 138-Brown (L) p. Shughart, :34; 145-Dillon (L) md. Wilson, 10-0; 152-Hurst (L) d. DeAngelo, 7-5; 160-Smith (Car) p. Donihue, 1:05; 172-Rhoades (Car) p. Kroft, :51; 189-Zimmerman (Car) p. Carucci, 2:22; 215-Miller (Car) p. Gebhart, 4:26; 285-Schmick (Car) p. Co. Rankin, 1:05
Littlestown 39, New Oxford 33
113-Mingee (L) fft; 120-Jerry Dattoli (NO) p. Ca. Rankin, 3:54; 126-Ziegler (L) p. Zane Bodvin, 5:25; 132-Jacob Pope (NO) p. Lagunas, 1:00; 138-Brown (L) d. Cameron Herring, 8-2; 145-Connor Herring (NO) d. Dillon, 7-6; 152-Hurst (L) p. Trenton Fitz, 4:42; 160-Donihue (L) p. John Ernst, 3:26; 172-Kroft (L) p. Hunter Shaffer, 3:54; 189-Elias Ernst (NO) p. Carucci, 1:44; 215-Dylan Forbes (NO) p. Gebhart, 4:14; 285-Co. Rankin (L) p. Joshua Getz, 2:30; 106-Trent Uhler (NO) p. Welch, :14
Carlisle 51, New Oxford 16
285-Schmick (Car) p. Getz, :39; 106-Uhler (NO) fft; 113-Clawson (Car) fft; 120-Ibrahim (Car) tf. Dattoli, 5:05 (18-1); 126-Walker (Car) p. Bodvin, 2:21; 132-Pope (NO) md. Petsinis, 15-7; 138-Ca. Herring (NO) d. Shughart, 7-5; 145-Co. Herring (NO) d. Wilson, 9-8; 152-DeAngelo (Car) p. Fitz, 4:59; 160-Smith (Car) p. J. Ernst, 1:08; 172-Rhoades (Car) p. Shaffer, 1:37; 189-Zimmerman (Car) md. Forbes, 17-6; 215-Miller (Car) p. E. Ernst, 2:36
New Oxford 54, Susquehannock 15
106-Uhler (NO) fft; 113-no contest; 120-Dattoli (NO) fft; 126-VanTassel (S) p. Bodvin, 1:32; 132-Pope (NO) fft; 138-Ca. Herring (NO) fft; 145-Co. Herring (NO) fft; 152-Fitz (NO) fft; 160-Fox (S) p. J. Ernst, 4:19; 172-Bender (S) d. Shaffer, 3-1; 189-Forbes (NO) fft; 215-E. Ernst (NO) fft; 285-Getz (NO) fft
Bermudian Springs 69, Fairfield 6
Bermudian Springs 71, York Tech 3
Steel-High 13, Fairfield 12
Hogan Swenski’s win over Jacob Moyer of Fairfield highlighted a 2-0 day for the Eagles on Saturday.
Swenski and Moyer squared off in a battle of unbeaten heavyweights, with the Berm closer claiming a 6-3 decision. Swenski improved to 8-0 with the win while Moyer slipped to 9-1 on the season.
Kyle Davis put the Green Knights on the board with a pin at 189.
The Eagles (6-2) also rolled past York Tech on Saturday, with Brennan Schisler, Kyle Harner, Caleb Mantz, Cole Mosier and Jacob Simpson logging pins.
Also on Saturday, Fairfield lost by tiebreaker to Steel-High, 13-12. Moyer registered a fall at 285 and Davis won via forfeit, but the Rollers won the match on criteria by having more forfeits (2-1) than the Knights.
Bermudian Springs 69, Fairfield 6
215-Savauri Shelton (BS) fft; 285-Hogan Swenski (BS) d. Jacob Moyer 6-3; 106-Coby Johnston (BS) fft; 113-Ty Livelsberger (BS) fft; 120-Jacob Simpson (BS) fft; 126-Jakson Keffer (BS) fft; 132-Brennan Schisler (BS) fft; 138-Bryce Harner (BS) fft; 145-Caleb Mantz (BS) fft; 152-Cole Mosier (BS) fft; 160-Chanse Boyer (BS) fft; 172-Jonah Martin (BS) fft; 189-Kyle Davis (F) p. Jhonathan Balek, 5:48
Bermudian Springs 71, York Tech 3
132-Schisler (BS) p. Williamson, :21; 138-Harner (BS) p. Edick, 1:02; 145-Mantz (BS) p. Whitacre, 1:30; 152-Mosier (BS) p. Smock, 2:17; 160-Boyer (BS) fft; 172-Martin (BS) fft; 189-Nieves (YT) d. Balek, 5-0; 215-Shelton (BS) tf. Markel, 3:17 (27-10); 285-Swenski (BS) fft; 106-Johnston (BS) fft; 113-Livelsberger (BS) fft; 120-Simpson (BS) p. Gotwols, 1:34; 126-Keffer (BS) p. Butler, 2:52
Steel-High 13, Fairfield 12
285-Moyer (F) p. Raye-William, 2:37; 106-no contest; 113-no contest; 120-Byers (SH) fft; 126-no contest; 132-no contest; 138-Johnston (SH) fft; 145-no contest; 152-no contest; 160-no contest; 172-no contest; 189-Davis (F) fft; 215-no contest
