The Gettysburg College men’s lacrosse team will resume a challenging slate of contests against top-tier non-conference opponents before embarking on a quest for the Centennial Conference championship this spring.
Following last season’s shortened campaign which saw the Bullets compete in just six contests, the schedule this spring features 17 games, including match ups with six teams that finished among Lacrosse Magazine’s national top 20 in 2021.
Gettysburg will enjoy home-field advantage in front of its passionate fans for five of its first six outings of 2022. The campaign kicks off with a pair of non-conference match ups against Eastern University and Goucher College on Feb. 19 and 23, respectively. The Bullets own a combined 17-0 record all-time against the two schools.
Salisbury University will host Gettysburg for the 30th anniversary of their rivalry on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. The two institutions began competing against one another in 1992 and have battled in a number of epic confrontations in the NCAA playoffs over the years. The Sea Gulls finished as the NCAA runner-up and sported a 17-2 record in 2021.
The Bullets will play a trio of home games over a 10-day span beginning with Stevenson University on Saturday, March 5, at 1 p.m. The Mustangs went 9-2 last season and advanced to the second round of the national playoffs. On March 11 at 3 p.m., Gettysburg will face Ohio Northern University for the first time in program history. The Polar Bears went to the Ohio Athletic Conference semis in 2021. The Bullets round out the home-stand against Washington and Lee University on March 15 at 3:30 p.m. Gettysburg pulled off a dramatic 12-11 victory over the Generals in what turned out to be the final contest of the 2020 campaign.
Gettysburg will face off with a pair of national qualifiers as part of the Mustang Classic hosted by Stevenson on March 18-19. The Bullets open the event against Christopher Newport University, which put together a historic 2021 campaign that finished with a loss to Salisbury in the NCAA semifinals. On March 19, Gettysburg will face Amherst College for the first time since 1999. The Mammoths advanced to NCAAs every year from 2014-19, culminating in a runner-up showing in 2019. Amherst did not compete last spring.
Gettysburg has won a league-record 15 Centennial Conference championships and the bid for No. 16 will begin at home against Haverford College on March 26 at 1 p.m. Four days later, the Bullets square off against 2021 CC champ Franklin & Marshall College on the home turf at 3:30 p.m. The Diplomats beat the Bullets 16-11 on the way to an 8-1 overall record and second-round appearance at NCAAs last spring.
Road trips to Washington College on April 2 and Swarthmore College on April 9 follow before a home date with McDaniel College on April 13. On April 16, the Bullets line up with defending Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth champion York (Pa.) College at 1 p.m. The Spartans went 16-2 and made it to the NCAA quarterfinals a year ago. In one of the final games of the 2020 season, Gettysburg scored a dramatic 7-6 overtime victory at York.
The Bullets own a combined 92-17 record all-time against its final three conference opponents. Gettysburg will make the short trek up the road to Dickinson College on April 20, before playing its final home game against Muhlenberg on Sunday, April 24, at 1 p.m. The regular season wraps up at Ursinus on Saturday, April 30, at noon.
The semifinals of the CC Championship will take place on May 4 with the finals slated for May 7 at the highest remaining seed.
Gettysburg went 4-2 in the shortened 2021 campaign, which marked the final season for long-time head coach Hank Janczyk. Peter Toner enters his first season at the Bullets’ helm after spending the last 10 years as part of the coaching staff at Penn State University.
