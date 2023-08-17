The Los Angeles Dodgers retired pitcher Fernando Valenzuela’s #34 last week and it got me thinking about ghosts and trophy bucks.
Not that the Mexican southpaw is dead. Fernando’s presence is very much alive these days as a broadcaster for the Bums.
I thought about the tradition of pulling specific uniform numbers of sports greats off the field and court forever. It is a numerical stature of achievement that no other athlete on that team will ever live up to.
And in the future, which team will be first to run out of available numbers to give their players?
Baseball’s New York Yankees have taken 16 numbers out of the dugout and the NBA’s Boston Celtics have, or do not have available for the green, the most with 25 numbers retired.
Two numbers, Jackie Robinson’s 42, and Wayne Gretzky’s 99 are off the table for all of baseball and hockey.
To many and to me in part, it is fitting that the likes of Michael Jordan’s 23, Magic’s 32 and Kareem’s 33, and Yogi’s 8 and Koufax’s 32 hang in the rafters as lasting tributes. There truly may never be others like them on those teams.
See Franco’s #32 and remember his fluid bursts of speed and power or Mean Joe’s #75 and an unforgettable Coca-Cola commercial. Tommy Lasorda’s #2 and his waddling onto the field, arms raised after Gibson’s epic homer.
The Cowboys have a stadium ring of honor and are among the very few sports franchises to not take numbers out of circulation. So, Tony Dorsett’s 33 and Deion Sanders’ 21 still roam the big star.
The ghosts of great players seem to come alive when the backs of their jerseys are in action on the field, court or ice. No matter that in today’s reality those same numbers may be a step slower, or not as money in nailing the 3-pointer.
I see this vividly in the Oakland-Los Angeles-Oakland Las Vegas Raiders.
Thirty members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame have worn the Silver and Black, and the organization does not retire numbers.
So, glory days are rekindled when 12 (Stabler), 21 (Branch), 32 (Allen) and 24 (Brown and Woodson) and 34 (Jackson) still take the field. I can see the Snake hitting Cliff on a go route, Marcus reversing his field to rip the Redskins, and Old Man Willie and Charles taking interceptions to the house.
Charles Woodson carrying #24 to the Hall of Fame is a unique example of a player carrying on digit-distinction as did Willie Brown who previously wore the same number into history.
Keeping the numbers of great players in action gives players of today the chance to be inspired, if they study the game just a little.
For the Raiders to not retire numbers is a good policy for fans like me who see the team’s best years in its ghosts.
Word is, owner Raider Al Davis didn’t want to slight other players by singling out the greats by retiring their jerseys.
In the deer woods and on golden ponds, encounters with past greatness can be rekindled of ones that got away and those that did not, by the good bucks and bass of today and the ghosts that rise in their wakes.
We are the hunters and anglers we are today, thanks to the 6-point that we dropped, or missed, five years ago and he could be on our minds when the next sixer comes by this fall.
As inspired as I might be that the numbers of some past human heroes still live, I hope to retire an 8-point in the coming archery season.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
