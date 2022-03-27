Sophomore Jordan Basso dished out eight assists and junior Gabi Connor and sophomore Regan Rightmire each scored four goals as second-ranked Gettysburg College cruised to a 19-9 victory over No. 22 Haverford College in the Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse opener Saturday at Clark Field.
Gettysburg (6-2, 1-0 CC) came out quick with the opening two goals. Junior Katie Fullowan broke through a trio of defenders for the first goal at 13:35 and Basso picked up her first assist on a feed to Rightmire just 43 seconds later.
Haverford (5-3, 0-1 CC) was up to the challenge early with back-to-back goals by Sam Silverman tying the game 2-2 with 10:13 left in the first quarter.
A free-position goal by Connor at 9:15 kick-started a seven-goal run by the hosts. Basso handed out assists on three of those goals, including the final two by Rightmire and sophomore Jenna King to give the Bullets a 9-2 lead early in the second period.
Gettysburg led 11-6 before tacking on the final three goals of the opening half. Junior Kelly O’Connor scored on a feed from Basso with 42 seconds remaining to push the advantage to 14-6.
Goals by sophomore Caroline Sullivan and senior Maddi Seibel gave the Bullets a 10-goal lead (16-6) and the running clock with more than 12 minutes left in the third quarter. Basso picked up her eighth and final helper on a feed to Connor at 8:40. Connor closed the third period with her fourth tally to give Gettysburg an 18-7 lead.
Senior Julia Horner produced Gettysburg’s final goal with 13:54 to play in the game.
Gettysburg led in shots (38-22), while Haverford held a slight lead in draw controls (16-15).
Basso tied Liza Barr ’20 for the second-best assist mark in a single game in program history. Barr holds the program record with 13 assists against Westminster College in 2019. Basso has produced at least three points in all but two games this season.
Rightmire bested her season goal total coming into the game, while Connor connected on at least four goals for the second time in three outings. Fullowan netted a hat trick for the fourth time and has scored multiple goals in each of her last six games. King added three assists to her goal. Junior Kayla Lundberg led the defensive unit with two caused turnovers and two ground balls, while junior goalie Shannon Twill finished with seven saves.
Silverman and Roma Hladky each scored three goals for Haverford. Katharine Ference dished out three assists and Callie Crawford posted a goal and six draw controls.
MEN’S LACROSSE: Gettysburg College locked the gate on Haverford College in the Centennial Conference men’s lacrosse opener, holding the Fords scoreless for 44 minutes on the way to a 12-2 victory at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium on Saturday.
Gettysburg (6-3, 1-0 CC) wreaked havoc on Haverford’s ball movement and forced the first of 10 failed clears less than two minutes into the game. After being denied on an initial shot attempt by Ford goalie Jacob Abraham, senior Griffin Gallagher connected on his second try for the game’s first goal at 11:33.
Senior Spencer Knife scored on an assist by junior Kyle Howard during a man-up situation to make it a 2-0 lead. Senior Scott MacMillan posted three saves in the opening period and intercepted a pass by Will Graves at 4:41. Howard accounted for Gettysburg’s final tally of the first quarter, scooping up the rebound and firing the ball into the cage with 24 seconds left.
The Bullets upped the lead to 5-0 early in the second quarter as Howard found senior Kieran Ward before Ward dished out his own assist to Knife. That would be the end of the offense as both defenses locked down over the final 10 minutes of the period. MacMillan posted a pair of saves, while Abraham kept Haverford’s hopes alive with five saves.
Both teams failed to find the back of the net again until junior Connor Koch blasted a shot into the cage at 4:38 in the third quarter. Action heated up with the teams combining for four goals in the final 1:54. Jonathan Moon scored Haverford’s first goal with exactly one minute left in the period. Following a tally by senior Tate Kienzle with 33 seconds left, defenseman Devin Lefkowitz turned in the Fords’ final goal 11 seconds later to cut the margin to 8-2.
The Bullets dominated the final period as Haverford totaled more turnovers (7) than shots (5). Knife opened the final frame with what might be the goal of the season so far, catching a pass from junior George Raymond in front of the cage and flipping it behind his head for the goal at 13:58. Freshman defenseman Thomas Ciccarone scored on a pass from Kienzle a few minutes later to make it 10-2.
Leading 11-2, Gettysburg produced its final goal following another failed clear by the visitors with junior Aidan Wykoff breaking up the attempt to move the ball up the field and then scoring on a pass from Raymond with 1:52 left.
Gettysburg dominated the stats with a 57-23 lead in shots and a 40-25 advantage in ground balls. Haverford did win the face-off battle 10-7, but the Fords only went 15-of-25 on clears and committed 27 turnovers.
Knife finished with three goals and two ground balls, while Wykoff tallied a pair of goals. Howard picked up a goal and two assists and Raymond dished out three assists to go with a team-high six ground balls. Junior Zack Puckhaber caused three turnovers and picked up two ground balls, while fellow defenseman Andy Marquet tracked down five ground balls. MacMillan finished with eight saves.
Abraham totaled 16 saves for Haverford. Teddy Carlin finished 9-of-15 on face-offs and grabbed four ground balls and Gray Pollock totaled three caused turnovers for the Fords (4-4, 0-1 CC).
