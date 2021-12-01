The 2020-21 basketball season ended a little earlier than the Gettysburg girls’ team would’ve liked.
The Warriors fell in the District 3 Class 5A title game, their third in a row, to YAIAA Spring Grove, 58-43. An abbreviated postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant that was the end of the line for Gettysburg, but in 2021-22, they’re back and perhaps better than ever.
“I think that there is a tone of expectation with not a specific one goal in mind, but the thought of being successful,” coach Jeff Bair said of the team heading into the season. “What success means to different people is up in the air, but I think having been to the district finals the last three years, they all have some big goals of getting back to level.”
Leading the way for the Warriors are senior guards Anne Bair and Camryn Felix. Bair, a Manhattan Jaspers signee, is a career 1,000-point scorer already and holds the schools all-time assist record, having broken her older sister Ellen’s previous mark a year ago. Felix, meanwhile, has been one of the YAIAA’s best 3-point shooters for three seasons running and is set to continue her career at Bloomsburg University. Her 66 3-pointers in 2020-21 led the county, as did her 93.1 percent free throw shooting percentage
“I think they just make it easy,” Jeff Bair said of his standout backcourt duo. “There’s two areas that you lose games on, turnover and rebounds. And for the last three years we just haven’t turned the ball over. Every time they’re out there they’re going to give you a chance to win.”
What the Warriors will be without, however, in the coming season, is the added shooting presence of senior wing Skye Shepherd. Shepherd’s 46 3-pointers a year ago trailed only Felix in the Times Area. She has since transferred to Taft School in Connecticut for her senior season.
“She is a loss. There’s no doubt about it,” Jeff Bair said of Shepherd. “We’re going to miss her shooting. Thankfully we’ve got Autumn Oaster coming back, and she is a great option, a great addition. I think with her last year we win some of those games that we lost. But it’s a different type of player.”
Oaster appeared in 30 of 31 games as a sophomore in Gettysburg’s district title winning campaign in 2019-20.
Bair says that he has yet to determine a concrete starting five, but that he has six seniors: Bair, Felix, Oaster, Briana Abate, Emily Scavitto and Carly Eckhart, who are in the mix for those spots and will play regularly.
“I think what’s most visible and most important is that we have six seniors and how they practice is very infectious for the freshmen and the sophomores,” Bair said of his team’s attitude. “Because those seniors have been here and they’ve seen what it takes to win at this level. We’re going to have to get those younger girls to that point. Now the good thing is, it’s not like we need to have them next week, but we need to have them by February.
Bair also pointed out Ella Shelton, Laura Fortnum and Winter Oaster as players who can provide a lift for his team off the bench.
One way he believes they can do that is playing with a high tempo, something he’s emphasized for his entire team the last two seasons.
“I think it’s more so a commitment to playing faster,” Jeff Bair said of that tempo. “It’s about pressuring more defensively, making the game faster, and making the game have more possessions. Because we shoot the ball pretty well, so from an analytics standpoint, more shots in the game is better for us.
The Warriors start the season off at Mifflin County’s Alicia Bray Memorial Tip-Off Tournament against Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg), which went 14-5 a year ago.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.