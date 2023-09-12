The Gettysburg boys’ cross country team had a great team race on Tuesday to win a tough meet by a narrow margin, while the girls cruised to their victory. The Warriors were host to perennial Mid-Penn Keystone Division challenger Greencastle-Antrim and Shippensburg, and the boys eked out a 28-30 win over Greencastle while easily defeating Shippensburg 16-47. Greencastle got by Ship 18-37.
For the girls, Gettysburg defeated Greencastle 24-33, and beat Shippensburg 20-35. Greencastle won by a narrow 27-30 score over Ship.
Greencastle-Antrim’s boys’ teams is one of the best in the division every year, and this year is no exception. As the race got underway there was a big group up front that included Greencastle’s top four runners and Gettysburg senior Gavin Cole. Cole worked hard to stay up with Hayden Parks and Joel Amstutz of Greencastle, but he fell back after the mile. At the two-mile mark the Blue Devil duo had distanced themselves from Cole, going through the two-mile in 11:12 and 11:15. Cole was back in third by himself in 11:32.
Blue Devil Cash Monn was important for his team in fourth place, and was being closely pursued by four Warriors.
“Our four through seventh runners have really improved, and made us a much better team,” said Gettysburg coach Brian Mount. “Gavin is going to be up there, but to have the others closer together makes a big difference in how we do as a team.”
As the race went on to the three-mile mark in the 5,000 meter (3.1 miles) race, Gettysburg’s Brody Hebert pulled ahead of Monn, and then it was up to those back runners to win the meet. The Warriors’ top five, including Luke Breighner, Owen Clapsadle, and Reece VanDyke, had scored 28 points, but it was up to No. 6 Nico Oshunrinade and No. 7 William Morris to take care of Greencastle’s number five runner in order to win the meet.
Oshunrinade is in his first season of high school cross country, and Morris was a back-of-the-packer last year. They ran like veterans to clinch the victory, splitting up Greencastle’s four and five runners, and showed that in cross country every runner matters.
“I kind of had the idea that it was coming down to us,” Oshurinade said. “When we got up to the two mile, the Greencastle guy said to me, ‘so, who’s going to outkick who?’ I ended up outkicking him, but I was just focusing on Reece ahead of me, because in that situation you have to look ahead to the person ahead of you, not back to the person behind you. It’s like a mental battle. You and your brain. You have to come out stronger. And if you come out stronger, what happened today happens.”
Parks’s winning time was 17:32, with Amstutz 18 seconds back. Cole came through in 18:03, 32 seconds ahead of VanDyke.
The Gettysburg girls had a somewhat easier time of it, but they were coming off a huge race on Saturday at the Red, White, and Blue Invitational at Baldwin High School near Pittsburgh on Saturday.
placed 13th in that race out of 39 against most of the best teams in the western part of the state.
Tuesday’s race featured one of the best runners in the state as well. Claire Paci from Greencastle, who was seventh at the PIAA state championships last year, pulled away at the mile mark to win easily in 19:58. Gettysburg’s only senior, Winter Oaster, went out hard with Paci, but eased up when Paci started pulling away. Oaster finished second in 21:14.
While it was tough to run two races so close together, especially with such a hot day, the team had a fine race, and will use the experience to get better. Expectations are high for the Warriors.
“Coming into the year I have been pretty excited,” Oaster said. “We have more people this year, and we have a much stronger group to train with up top, and that makes it so much more special and fun to train. Our team just fits together. To be able to stick with someone like Claire really helps me in the bigger races to get up with and stay with the pack and let them pull me along. Today was a little different because I wanted to stay with her the first mile and then focus on my own second and third mile instead of focusing on her.”
With Oaster running her own race, she was getting plenty of help from behind from junior teammate Lily Arnold and freshman Samantha Campbell. The pair ran together most of the race until Campbell pulled away with 800 meters to go to place third in 21:32, 11 seconds ahead of Arnold.
Beatrice Russell was the Warriors’ fourth runner, placing sixth in 22:47, but then there was a significant drop-off to No. 5.
“We have had four races now in 11 days,” said Gettysburg coach Walt Hasis. “That is a lot of races, so we are looking forward to a little break this week. We’re not pleased with our times today, but it is a very hot day. We wanted to focus on the second half of the race, because we have noticed in our last few races that we have faded a little bit in the back, so let’s start focusing on the back half. We are also working on our four, five, six, and seven to get that push and get them up there. We are pairing them up to work with each other, because we really have to cut that gap (from three to four) to more like two minutes, than three minutes.”
Indeed, that will be the key to the Warriors success this year. Only one other runner broke up their top four, Greencastle’s Katherine Board, but the five through seven runners are young and relatively new to distance running. They should come along as the season progresses.
“I can’t be more pleased with our top four,” said Hasis. “They have been running really nice. Sammy is a nice add in there. But I do think we are looking pretty good so far. Sammy is very driven, and I think that is why she is so successful. She has a fire that never gives up, and she is quite mentally tough.”
The same can be said for most of the Warrior team, as they, like the boys, improve to 4-0 on the year. Both teams will have off until next Tuesday, when they travel to West Perry.
GIRLS
Gettysburg 24, Greencastle 33; Gettysburg 20, Shippensburg 35; Greencastle 27, Shippensburg 30.
Individual (32)
1.Claire Paci GA 19:58, 2.Winter Oaster G 21:14, 3.Samantha Campbell G 21:32, 4.Lily Arnold G 21:43, 5.Katherine Board GA 22:09, 6.Beatrice Russell G 22:47, 7.River Burrows S 23:14, 8.Sophia Young GA 23:54, 9.Katie Shope S 24:10, 10.Madalyn Kauffman S 24:39, 11.Grace Hipple S 24:51, 12.Emily Forrester GA 25:20, 13.Lessa Luffy S 25:34, 14.Madison Flickinger G 25:35, 15.Caroline Bannak G 26:00…17.Liberty Picarelli G 26:31…25.Shalini Maharaj GA 29:19.
BOYS
Gettysburg 28, Greencastle 30; Gettysburg 16, Shippensburg 47; Greencastle 18, Shippensburg 37.
Individual (49)
1.Hayden Parks GA 17:32, 2.Joel Amstutz GA 17:50, 3.Gavin Cole G 18:03, 4.Brody Hebert G 18:35, 5.Cash Monn GA 18:38, 6.Luke Breighner G 18:41, 7.Owen Clapsadle G 18:45, 8.Ryan Asper S 18:56, 9.Reece Van Dyke G 19:11, 10.Nico Oshunrinade G 19:15, 11.Logan Bohrer GA 19:47, 12.William Morris G 18:48, 13.Brandon Reifsnyder S 20:02, 14.Isaac Boyer GA 20:02, 15.Bryce Patillo S 10:03…19.Raymond Mowery S 20:30, 20.Connor Erickson S 20:33.
