Gettysburg’s Winter Oaster competes in Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Conference cross country race, along with teammates Samantha Campbell and Lily Arnold, in Gettysburg. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

The Gettysburg boys’ cross country team had a great team race on Tuesday to win a tough meet by a narrow margin, while the girls cruised to their victory. The Warriors were host to perennial Mid-Penn Keystone Division challenger Greencastle-Antrim and Shippensburg, and the boys eked out a 28-30 win over Greencastle while easily defeating Shippensburg 16-47. Greencastle got by Ship 18-37.

For the girls, Gettysburg defeated Greencastle 24-33, and beat Shippensburg 20-35. Greencastle won by a narrow 27-30 score over Ship.

