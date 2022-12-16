Winning three in a row at home, the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team opens MAAC play seeking its first road victory of the season when it faces Manhattan at 2 p.m. on Saturday. After guaranteed games were played in the first week, the team holds a 4-1 record, with the only loss coming against the Cornell Big Red.
Moving to the new league gambles an impressive three-year run for in-conference games. Competing in the Northeast Conference the past three campaigns, Mount St. Mary’s accumulated a 39-15 record, going 14-4 for two consecutive seasons and 11-7 last year.
Michaela Harrison posted 30 points for the fourth time as a collegiate player, boosting the Mount’s comeback win over UMBC on Dec. 10th. The win happened despite the Mount losing both the field-goal percentage and turnover battles. It was also the second time under coach Antoine White that the Mount overcame a deficit at halftime to win.
In addition to Harrison, the other two players averaging double figures reached those totals again to beat the Retrievers – graduate student Natalie Villaflor and junior Jessica Tomasetti. Villaflor provides a consistent game, varying from nine points in a contest to 15 against Navy back in November. While Tomasetti’s range is wider, the guard has tallied 10 or more in each of the past five games.
Isabella Hunt – the center of the squad – continues to prove versatility on the floor. The junior forward averages 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game – all team highs.
Predicted as the runner-up in the MAAC preseason poll, Manhattan enters conference play with a 2-6 record. Victories included a 56-54 decision over Howard November 19th and a neutral site triumph over Lindenwood November 25th in Arizona. Since then, the Jaspers have lost three straight, with the most recent game a 68-56 defeat to George Washington.
Petra Juric averages a double-double for the team, tallying 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds a game. The sophomore from Croatia is efficient, scoring 63.5 percent from the floor. MAAC Preseason Player of the Year Dee Dee Davis is averaging 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds. Both premier players have missed time but were active for the George Washington game.
One area Manhattan is looking to improve on is three-point scoring. Registering 18.8 percent of their shots, they stand 348th out of 350 teams in that department.
Back in 1996, the Mountaineers and Jaspers met at Georgia Tech’s Christmas Tournament. The Jaspers won 86-80 in what is to date the lone meeting between the two sides.
Mount St. Mary’s returns home to host Siena at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
Mount St. Mary’s (5-6) hosts Robert Morris (4-7) at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Knott Arena.
Mount St. Mary’s defeated rival Loyola, 51-34, in the 177th meeting in the all-time series on December 10. The 34 points allowed were the second-fewest by a Mountaineer team since moving to NCAA Division I in 1988-89 with the record being 33 in an 80-33 victory over Widener on Jan. 21, 1988, the Mount’s first season at the Division I level. In addition, it was the fewest points scored by Loyola in the all-time series since the Mount’s 37-26 victory over the Greyhounds on March 2, 1940.
Jedy Cordilia and Xavier Lipscomb each scored 12 points to lead the Mountaineers, who were playing without their top two leading scorers, Jalen Benjamin and Dakota Leffew.
Malik Jefferson has started 120 of 121 career games played at the Mount. His 121 career games played are tied for 10th all-time at the Mount with current associate head coach Will Holland. The record is 131 games played set by Junior Robinson from 2014-18.
Former Northeast Conference rivals, the Mount and Robert Morris will be meeting for the 73rd time in the all-time series. The Mount rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit for a 74-70 overtime win at Robert Morris last year to even the all-time series at 36 wins each. The two teams met nine times over a 15-season span (2005-18) in the NEC Tournament, including twice in the NEC Championship game.
Robert Morris defeated the Mount, 48-46, in the NEC title game in 2009 with the Mount winning, 88-71, in 2014.
Sophomore forward Jedy Cordilia scored a career-high 12 points in the Mount’s 51-34 victory over Loyola. Cordilia went 4-for-7 from the field and 4-of-4 at the foul line while adding a career-best six rebounds in the game. Cordilia is averaging 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the past four games, shooting 9-of-15 (.600) from the field over that span.
Mount St. Mary’s has held two opponents this season under 40 points. The Mount posted a 60-38 win over McDaniel in the home opener and earned a 51-34 victory over Loyola on December 10. The Mount is holding the opposition to 52.3 points and 35.8 percent shooting in four home games this year.
Up next, the Mount closes out the non-conference schedule at Howard on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.