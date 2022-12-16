Winning three in a row at home, the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team opens MAAC play seeking its first road victory of the season when it faces Manhattan at 2 p.m. on Saturday. After guaranteed games were played in the first week, the team holds a 4-1 record, with the only loss coming against the Cornell Big Red.

Moving to the new league gambles an impressive three-year run for in-conference games. Competing in the Northeast Conference the past three campaigns, Mount St. Mary’s accumulated a 39-15 record, going 14-4 for two consecutive seasons and 11-7 last year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.