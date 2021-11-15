For nearly two decades, Senior Associate Director of Athletics Susan Fumagalli Mahoney has been an ever-present figure behind the scenes of the Gettysburg College athletics program. That passion and dedication to the institution and its student-athletes were driving forces behind Fumagalli Mahoney’s induction into the South Central Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame on Nov. 6.
Fumagalli Mahoney was one of five inductees into this year’s Hall of Fame class, joining former Dickinson College swim coach Paul Richards, former Dickinson athletic trainer Julie Emrhein, former Shippensburg University football standout Timothy Ebersole, and former Lebanon Valley College head football coach James Monos. The inductees were recognized as part of a dinner at the Elks Club in Carlisle last weekend.
“I am incredibly honored to be inducted into the South Central Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame,” said Fumagalli Mahoney, who has worked as an athletic administrator at Gettysburg since 2004. “When I received the call from Darwin Breaux, president of the chapter, I was absolutely speechless. I also learned that I would share the stage with Paul, a long-time conference head swim coach and good friend who I admire. It made an incredible moment all that more special for me.”
Fumagalli Mahoney wasn’t able to attend the Hall of Fame dinner, but Richards was more than happy to step in and accept the award on her behalf. Richards retired from Dickinson in 2020 and worked alongside Fumagalli Mahoney at dozens of swim meets over the last two decades, including the Centennial Conference Championships on an annual basis.
“Susan is such a professional,” stated Richards. “So much of what she has done is behind the scenes and nobody knows it. She deserved to be recognized. She works tirelessly to create an environment and a culture where all of us – staff, coaches, student-athletes — can be better. Former Dickinson athletic trainer Julie Emrhein was also inducted and I was really honored to be inducted with two friends.”
Diving Into Athletics
Fumagalli Mahoney’s love for athletics is anchored in the pool. She grew up training and competing as a swimmer and that talent eventually took her to St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont. The sport instilled in Fumagalli Mahoney many of the traits that have carried her through over three decades working in collegiate athletics.
“I loved the sport and I continue to reap the benefits in both my personal life and professional career,” noted Fumagalli Mahoney. “Swimming taught me perseverance, determination, and with a great deal of hard work, I might be able to enjoy a little bit of success along the way.
Swimming proved to be the catalyst that laid the groundwork for my career in intercollegiate athletics.”
Fumagalli Mahoney was put in charge of the administration of the CC Swimming Championships a number of years ago and it’s been smooth sailing ever since. The Vermont native, who earned her master’s in business and information systems at Widener University, embraced the challenge of running the conference championship and making life easier on all those involved, especially the coaches.
“Susan came on board as the administrator and immediately started cleaning stuff up and being the consummate professional she is,” recalled Richards. “It changed the entire culture of the meet. It made it easier on us as coaches to plan and be able to focus on athletes and be prepared.”
For the Love of the Game
Fumagalli Mahoney’s first foray into athletic administration came in the career of sports information. She was the sports information intern at Bucknell University in 1992-93 and worked for a year as the Assistant Sports Information Director at the United States Naval Academy in 1993-94. In 1994, Fumagalli Mahoney took over as the Sports Information Director at Widener, a post she held for a decade. She continued to add to her resume by taking on additional administrative roles, including serving as Coordinator of Women’s Athletics and Assistant Director of Athletics for Administration and Communications.
“Athletics was something I’ve been a part of my entire life and I always knew I wanted it to be a career early on,” said the Vermont native. “I had a wonderful mentor as a student-athlete and he helped shape my entire undergraduate experience. It led to me beginning a career in sports information, but I always knew I wanted to also be part of a dynamic administrative team. I immediately fell in love working in a collegiate environment and with hundreds of student-athletes every year.”
Despite leaving sports information behind to become an athletics administrator at Gettysburg in 2004, Fumagalli Mahoney has remained connected to her professional roots. She has been a member of the College Sports Information Directors of America for nearly three decades and has been an instrumental part of the organization’s Academic All-America program, serving as national coordinator from 1999-2008 and later holding the post of Vice-Chair, Awards. In 2018, she was given the Lester Jordan Award by CoSIDA, which recognizes exemplary service to the Academic All-America Award program and the promotion of the ideals of being a student-athlete.
“I was privileged to be in the room when Susan was given the Lester Jordan Award in 2018,” said Director of Athletic Communications Corey Jewart. “When I arrived in Gettysburg in 2007, it was very reassuring to know there was a former SID on staff and Susan has helped me develop as a professional in ways I cannot begin describe. Her dedication to collegiate athletics is simply unparalleled and is something I strive for every day of my own professional career.”
Being Gettysburg Great
Since arriving at Gettysburg, Fumagalli Mahoney has been a driving force behind Gettysburg’s pursuit of excellence on a national scale. She has her hands in nearly every aspect of athletics administration, including overseeing finances, directing the Athletic Operations (Recruiting) Center, and recently taking over the role of Compliance Officer.
Her work with the NCAA has been extensive and includes serving on the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse National Committee from 2008-12, including as chairperson from 2011-12. She oversaw the first national championship events hosted by the institution with the 2010 NCAA Division II and III Women’s Lacrosse Championship and the 2014 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship. One of her biggest points of pride is nominating deserving student-athletes for prestigious NCAA postgraduate scholarships.
“Gettysburg gave me an opportunity to pursue my administrative dreams and utilize my information systems advanced degree for nearly 20 years now,” said Fumagalli Mahoney. “I’ve experienced the thrill of student-athletes winning national postgraduate scholarship awards, coordinated multiple national and numerous successful conference championship events on campus, and served the NCAA by working on several committees. These have been some of my greatest thrills in my career.”
Fumagalli Mahoney worked alongside former Director of Athletics David Wright from the time she arrived on campus until Wright retired in 2018. Mike Mattia took over as the head of the athletics department and it was a smooth and easy transition thanks the detail and effort of his new Senior Associate Director of Athletics.
“From when I first arrived as athletic director, she was, and continues to be a huge help to me,” said Mattia. “She got me up to speed with the institutional knowledge I needed, and made sure I understood all of the policies and procedures which make the athletic department run. Her commitment to being organized, her dedication to our teams, coaches, and staff, and her love for everything Gettysburg are just some of the many qualities that make Susan a Hall of Famer.”
Since arriving at Gettysburg, Fumagalli Mahoney has witnessed the Bullets win 49 team championships in the Centennial Conference and capture three NCAA Division III titles in women’s lacrosse. She has also handled the nominations for seven NCAA postgraduate award winners and witnessed a total of 24 student-athletes claim Academic All-America status.
The Journey Continues
Fumagalli Mahoney’s steadfast determination has carried her through indescribable physical trials over the last five years. In 2016, she suffered severe lower extremity injuries and was identified with an undiagnosed condition, leading to her left leg being amputated below the knee. She was unable to utilize a conventional socket prosthesis due to nerve complications and after delving into the field of osseointegration (OI), she opted to undergo an AK (above-knee) amputation and receive the OPRA Implant System. The device, which anchors a rod into her femur, enabled her to walk freely into the office earlier this summer.
Recently, Fumagalli Mahoney underwent an AK amputation on her right leg, which had suffered a steady decline over the last several months. She is awaiting a second osseointegration stage II surgery and hopes to back on her feet with a new friend by her side by next spring.
“I’m also hoping for a match of an ADA Susquehanna Service Dog sometime within the upcoming year,” said Fumagalli Mahoney. “This dog will assist in many facets of my life, but most especially balance. I look forward to returning to my once active lifestyle and a continuation of working with an unbelievable team at Gettysburg in the overall pursuit of academic and athletic excellence.”
Through all the trials and tribulations, Fumagalli Mahoney has remained a consistent presence behind the scenes, keeping the athletic department machine rolling forward in the pursuit of success on and off the field of play. Between medical appointments, she is sending out important information on travel and recruiting to coaches, keeping administration apprised of budgets and financial reports, and making sure student-athletes are up-to-date on important NCAA and institutional documentation.
The work has been a welcome distraction at times, but Fumagalli Mahoney is counting down the days until she can walk through the doors of the Jaeger Center for Athletics, Recreation, and Fitness and return to the pool deck or sidelines.
“At the heart of it all, though, is working with the hundreds of student-athletes every year who work incredibly hard at their sport,” said the Senior Associate AD. “Seeing them do well and have an incredible experience, and know I had a small part in the overall contribution as I work alongside a phenomenal staff of coaches and administrators is the ultimate reward. Gettysburg is truly a special place where I have been able to and continue to fulfill so many dreams each and every day.”
