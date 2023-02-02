So, the whistle pig at Gobbler’s Knob saw his shadow yesterday and thinks we will have six more weeks of winter.
If the groundhog is right, I can take six more weeks of conditions like we’ve had so far this season. I’d feel differently if I were a skier.
Either way, we’re about to swing into a big spring tradition.
The adult trout stocking schedule is out.
All Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) trout stocked into Adams County waters, are coming from the Huntsdale hatchery.
The PFBC will stock 3.2 million adult trout statewide throughout the 2023 season. Co-operative nurseries will add another million trout.
The statewide Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day will be Saturday, March 25, and the statewide Opening Day of Trout Season is Saturday, April 1.
Between now and then, anglers must know that fishing is not permitted on lakes and streams designated as stocked trout waters from February 21 to the opening day of trout season, with the exception of the Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day, unless waters are included in the Stocked Trout Waters Open to Year-Round Fishing program.
Volunteers are welcome to help stock trout. Please keep the safety of PFBC staff and other volunteers in mind and obey traffic laws while following stocking vehicles.
For Adams County preseason and in-season stockings, streams, dates, meeting places and times are listed here.
Bermudian Creek: March 6, York Springs Fire Co. Community Center, 10 a.m.; April 3, Fairfield Post Office, 10 a.m.
Carbaugh Run: March 15, Caledonia State Park at Route 30, 10 a.m.; April 14, Green Village Restaurant, 10:30 a.m.
Conewago Creek: Feb. 25, Adams County National Bank-Arendtsville, 10 a.m.; April 18, ACNB-A’ville, 10 a.m.
Conococheague Creek: March 15, Caledonia at Route 30, 10 a.m.; April 4, Stone parking lot at Route 233 and Route 30, 10 a.m.; May 10, Green Village Restaurant, 10:30 a.m.
East Branch Antietam Creek: March 10, Hardee’s Route 16, Waynesboro, 10:30 a.m.; April 4, Stone parking lot at Route 233 and Route 30, 10:30 a.m.; May 1, Hardee’s Route 16, Waynesboro, 10 a.m.
Latimore Creek: March 6, York Springs Fire Co. Community Center, 10 a.m.; April 3, Fairfield Post Office, 10 a.m.
Little Marsh Creek: March 16, Cashtown Community Center, 10:30 a.m.; April 24, Cashtown Community Center, 10:30 a.m.
Marsh Creek: March 7 and April 24, Cashtown Community Center, 10:30 a.m.
Middle Creek: March 16 and April 24, Cashtown Center, 10:30 a.m.
Opossum Creek: March 7 and April 24, Cashtown Center, 10:30 a.m.
Orrtanna Pond: March 16, Cashtown Center, 10:30 a.m.
Toms Creek: March 16, Cashtown Center, 10:30 a.m.; April 3, Fairfield Post Office, 10 a.m.
Waynesboro Reservoir: March 9, South Mountain Post Office, 10:30 a.m.; April 4, Stone parking lot at Route 233 and Route 30, 10:30 a.m.
DOE SLIPS MADE EASY
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners has given preliminary approval to a new process for obtaining antlerless deer licenses.
Earlier this month, a new law took effect that enables all license-issuing agents to sell antlerless deer licenses, meaning hunters in the 2023-24 license year will be able to purchase them online or anywhere licenses are sold.
Adjustments might be made before a final vote, which is scheduled for the board’s April meeting.
Antlerless licenses would be purchased online and at issuing agents; there would be no application by mail.
Antlerless licenses would go on sale during the first day of license sales, the fourth Monday in June.
Only residents could apply initially.
Application by nonresidents wouldn’t begin until the second Monday in July.
A hunter could get only one license in the first round.
A second round would begin the fourth Monday of July (Residents and nonresidents would be eligible).
A hunter could get a second license in the second round for any WMU where tags are available.
A third round would begin the second Monday of August.
A hunter could get a third license in the third round.
Then, in what’s being identified as the fourth round, a hunter could buy additional licenses until reaching their personal limit of six. Additional licenses, if available, then could be purchased as the hunter harvests antlerless deer and reports them.
In each round, antlerless license sales wouldn’t begin until 8 a.m.
Send your wild thoughts and photos of your first buck to bjsmall@comcast.net.
