As the July quarterly meeting of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) was taking place at Harrisburg headquarters on Monday, business was hoping at the front desk.
It was also the first day for second round purchases of available antlerless deer permits from the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC). As the PFBC is an issuing site for fishing, boating, and hunting licenses, hunters avoided the rush at PGC headquarters just up Elmerton Avenue and found little to no waiting at Fish offices.
As is usually the case, there is no reason to rush or fret about getting a doe license, especially for Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A, which includes the great majority of Adams County. As of Tuesday evening, nearly 24,000 of the allocation of 40,000 licenses was still unsold. Seven WMUs were sold out.
The third round for all hunters begins Aug. 14 and the fourth round of sales of any leftover permits will begin Aug. 28.
Meanwhile, in business that affects anglers and boaters …
In living up to its mission of putting “Resource First,” the commissioners gave final approval to a chapter rewrite pertaining to the propagation, introduction, and transportation of live fish into Commonwealth waters. Two chapters of the Pennsylvania Code will be combined into a single chapter (58 Pa. Code §71a) to address current conservation challenges, improve fisheries management and fish health, and simplify the code.
In Pennsylvania, thousands of lakes, ponds, and stream sections are stocked by private individuals each year. To improve the commission’s understanding of stockings occurring, protect aquatic resources, and address increased risks associated with aquatic invasive species and pathogens, there is a need to collect information on non-PFBC fish stockings occurring in the Commonwealth. This will be done through a new Notice of Stocking. PFBC staff efforts improve management and oversight of fish and aquatic life transportation and stocking in Pennsylvania through the development of a Notice of Stocking.
Unbelievably, over 30 states have requirements for tracking how and when fish are stocked in state waters. All states in the Northeast, except Pennsylvania, require some form of documentation when individuals or entities stock fish in state waters.
That is changing.
Other rules changes within the new chapter prohibit the release or disposal of live bait fish into waters of the Commonwealth, with narrow exceptions; create a fish health inspection protocol to provide additional protection to the Commonwealth’s aquatic resources to prevent the introduction of aquatic invasive species and pathogens; and create watercraft inspection requirements to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species by watercraft throughout the Commonwealth. At least 19 other states already have watercraft inspection requirements in place.
From the start of the process, which was years in the making, there was consensus that Pennsylvania must do more to protect fish and other aquatic resources from the threat of invasive species and pathogens. The Notice of Stocking will help the commission do that because it will know more about what is being stocked into our waters. The commission listened to feedback, took it into account, and took the time to achieve a better version of this new chapter. The chapter also includes much needed regulations for baitfish, watercraft inspections, and fish health inspections. As a commissioner, I can attest that putting the Resource First has been our guiding light on this issue.
The Notice of Stocking will go into effect on January 1, 2024, and full implementation of the fish health inspection protocol on January 1, 2026. All other provisions would be effective on January 1, 2024.
Commissioners also approved proposed rulemaking to address waters designated as Class A wild Brown Trout streams that are also stocked with hatchery-raised Rainbow Trout by the PFBC.
Twelve of the 13 stream sections with this classification are managed under Commonwealth Inland Waters regulations. Considering information gained through 2021 trout population and angler assessments of these fisheries, PFBC staff proposed implementing a new Miscellaneous Special Regulation on the 12 stream sections that would manage Brown Trout with catch-and-release regulations and maintain Commonwealth Inland Waters regulations for all other species with all tackle types permitted. Stocking these stream sections with Rainbow Trout at current rates and frequency will continue. None of the affected streams are in Adams County.
Commissioners also gave final approval to change the boat registration cycle to the calendar year. Pennsylvania boat registrations are currently valid from April 1 to March 31, which can be confusing to boaters and result in unintentional violations amendments. A calendar-year boat registration cycle that is valid from January 1 through December 31. The change to a calendar-year registration period was previously established. The PFBC will begin issuing calendar-year boat registrations in October, which will be valid from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2025.
The Board also voted to add clarity to regulations involving life jackets and paddleboards. Since October 2008, the U.S. Coast Guard has defined paddleboards as vessels, which requires users to abide by the same boating regulations applied to other forms of paddling vessels, including kayaks and canoes. The PFBC adopted the USCG’s definition of paddleboards and associated life jacket requirements in 2015. This section states that a wearable life jacket must be carried on board for each person, “unless otherwise required to be worn in accordance with other regulations.” PFBC staff recommended amendments to clarify life jacket wear requirements, since paddleboards are generally included with canoes and kayaks for recreational boating purposes. Staff recommend amendments to incorporate paddleboards into Chapter 111 regulations for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District lakes where life jacket wear is required on boats less than 16 feet in length or any canoe or kayak.
