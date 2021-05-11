With the return of the spring high school sports season in 2021 comes the return of the YAIAA Track and Field Championships, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday at New Oxford High School.
A number of Times Area teams come in looking to impress, having taken five of the six division crowns in the regular season. On the boys’ side, South Western, Gettysburg and Fairfield won division championships, with the Warriors sharing with York Suburban and Dover, and on the girls’ side, Gettysburg and Delone Catholic both went undefeated to be crowned division champs.
Unsurprisingly, that means a number of area athletes enter the YAIAA meet with high hopes. Of the 36 total events, Times Area athletes grabbed the top seed in 12 of them, comprising 33.3 percent of all top-seeded athletes.
So what, then, should interested followers be watching for?
Well, the meet is segmented into two days, with the first containing the finals of all the girls field events as well as the finals of both the boys’ and girls’ 3200 and 300 hurdles and the trials for the 100/110 hurdles, as well as the 100 and 200-meter dash trials.
The second day, then, will be comprised of boys’ field finals as well as the finals for the remaining track events.
From a team perspective, both South Western and Gettysburg figure to play in the race for a county championship on the boys’ side and the Warrior girls are set to duke it out on their side of the competition, with Delone in the mix.
Individually on the boys’ side, South Western’s Dustin Edwards enters the meet looking to double up in the hurdles. Edwards is the top seed in the 110 and second seed in the 300. He’s also a part of the Mustangs’ top-seed 1600 relay squad and enters as the third seed in the high jump.
Teammate Charles Gaither also enters with high hopes having landed the top spot in the discus and the shot put.
After starting the season off on record-setting pace, Gettysburg’s Noah Sanders enters the county meet as a bit of an underdog. He’ll forgoing running the 100 in favor of the 200 and 400, both of which find him seeded second. Sanders is also a part of the Warriors’ 1600 relay team that is seeded third, but nearly four seconds off the South Western seed time.
Littlestown rears its head when you look at the boys’ jumping events, with Jayden Weishaar leading the field in the long jump and Dante Elliot doing the same in the triple jump. Elliot is also seeded second in the high jump, though he’s four inches off the mark set by Red Lion’s AJ Virata (6-9).
Finally on the boys’ side, Gettysburg enters as the heavy favorite in the 3200 relay. The Warriors enter as the top seed for the event and with a seed time that’s 4.5 seconds ahead of No. 2 York Suburban.
Switching gears to the girls’ side, keep an eye on the Gettysburg 1600 relay. The group, which contains Alison Harvey, Anne Bair, Alivia Colgan and Megan Hurst, only ran together for the first time two weeks ago and has since posted a time of 4:07.04, good enough for the top spot, more three seconds ahead of second-seeded Susquehannock.
South Western’s Maddie Lehker is the one to beat in the high jump. Lehker’s seed height of 5-foot-3-inches is two inches above second-seeded Adrianna Andrews of Susky.
Fairfield looks to make its mark in the pole vault through Aliyah Hillman. While Hillman isn’t the top seed, that honor goes to Central York’s Kaitlyn Thorne, Hillman does sit at No. 2 with a height of 10-6, three inches above third-seeded Alexandra Nice of South Western.
Once against the Mustangs make their presence felt in the long jump with Zaiyah Marshall snagging the top spot with a jump of 18-1, though she’s just four inches ahead of the distance of 17-9 set by second-seeded Alison Watts of Bermudian Springs.
Unsurprisingly, the two are the top seeds in the triple jump as well, though Marshall’s mark of 38-0.5 is 9.5 inches ahead of that of Watts, with Lehker more than a foot behind as the third seed.
A sneaky podium threat in the event is Gettysburg’s Anne Bair, who is seeded fifth with a jump of 34-6.25 but only recently picked up the discipline. Bair is also seeded second in the 800, less than .3 seconds off the top spot.
Kenzie White proudly flies the flag for the Canners of Biglerville. White, the school record holder in the javelin, is the top seed in the event with a distance of 123-10, more than four feet past the second seed from Eastern York, Sarah Moore.
With a bevy of athletes seeded in the top five in both girls’ and boys’ events across the meet, a number of names are sure to come from off the radar to grab medals as well.
The action all begins at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with the girls’ javelin, pole vault and long jump ahead of trials for the 100 and 110 hurdles which start at 5 p.m.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
