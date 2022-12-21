Mount St. Mary’s rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit, but came up just short in a 63-62 loss at Howard on Wednesday afternoon. The Mount’s Malik Jefferson had a good look in the lane at the buzzer, but his hook shot came up just short, allowing Howard to escape with the win.{/span}

Dakota Leffew led the Mountaineers (5-8) with a career high 23 points while adding six rebounds, five assists and four steals in the game. Leffew hit 8-of-13 from the field while going 4-of-8 from three-point range in the game.Xavier Lipscomb added eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and a career-best five steals for the Mount with George Tinsley and Jefferson scoring eight each in the loss.Shy Odom led Howard (7-8) with 14 points and six rebounds while Elijah Hawkins chipped in 13 points, six assists and three steals.

