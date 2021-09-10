BOYS’ SOCCER
Littlestown 4,
York Catholic 1
Josh Blose tallied his third hat trick in less than a week in leading the Thunderbolts to their first win over the Irish since 2015.
Blose struck at 37:08 to open the scoring, with Harry Moroz doubling the lead less than two minutes later. Another Blose goal gave Littlestown a 3-1 lead at the half.
Blose picked up the hat trick at 30:03 of the second half, with Moroz notching his second helper.
Dempsey Miller also assisted a goal and Christopher Meakin made four saves in net for the winners.
Littlestown 3 1 — 4
York Catholic 1 0 — 1
Goals: L-Josh Blose 3, Harry Moroz; YC-Inigo Bernal Lara. Assists: L-Moroz 2, Blose, Dempsey Miller; YC-Johnny Kelchaw. Shots: L-8; YC-6. Corners: L-1; YC-7. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 4; YC-John Forjan 4.
Fairfield 5, Hanover 0
Nate Snyder posted a hat trick on Thursday as the Knights made it three straight road wins to begin the season.
Coghan Jones and Jake Ogle also scored goals for Fairfield, which has allowed only two shots on net in its last two contests.
Chaz Kline assisted on a pair of Knight goals.
Fairfield 1 4 — 5
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Goals: F-Nate Snyder 3, Coghan Jones, Jake Ogle. Assists: F-Victor Garazo, Ogle, Chaz Kline 2, Ryan Murrey. Shots: F-12; H-1. Corners: F-6; H-0. Saves: F-Eric Ball 1; H-Gonzalez 7
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lower Dauphin 2,
Gettysburg 0
Kristen Economopoulos struck twice in the opening half to help give the Falcons a non-conference win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Gettysburg (1-2) held a 13-9 edge in shots on goal but was unable to get on the scoreboard.
Gettysburg 0 0 — 0
Lower Dauphin 2 0 — 2
Goals: LD-Kristen Economopoulos. Assists: LD-Katelyn Economopoulos 2. Shots: G-13; LD-9. Corners: G-3; LD-3. Saves: G-4; LD-8
GIRLS’ TENNIS
York Country Day 5,
Littlestown 0
Hira Khan and Florence Vandersluys dropped a 10-7 tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles to key Littlestown’s effort on Friday.
Singles: 1. Sarah Gardini (YCD) d. Lura Johnson 7-5, 6-4; 2. Maggie Blaasseti (YCD) d. Claudia Reaver 6-1, 6-4; 3. James Boyce (YCD) won by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Addie Steel/Angie Ramirez (YCD) d. Hira Khan/Florence Vandersluys 4-6, 6-3, 10-7; 2. Sabrina Trayer/Macey DiBastiani (YCD) d. Katelyn Snare/Nicole Hersh 6-0, 6-0
James Buchanan 3,
Biglerville 2
The Rockets edged the Canners in a nip-tuck contest that saw four of five matches go to three sets.
Marianna Hartman rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 triumph at No. 1 singles for the Canners. Autumn Slaybaugh also delivered a victory when she captured a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 triumph at No. 3.
Singles: 1. Marianna Hartman (B) d. Harbold 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; 2. Nagy (JB) d. Klara Kirkegaard 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; 3. Autumn Slaybaugh (B) d. wible 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Lester/Stine (JB) d. Hannah Orndorff/Dylanie Castillo-Salazar 0-6, 6-3, 6-4; 2. Cooper/Lynch (JB) d. Gabby Pirich/Grace Buccheister 6-0, 6-0
New Oxford 5, Northern 0
The Colonials won their fourth straight match on Friday to improve to 6-1 on the season.
Freshman Anya Rosenbach posted another shutout at No. 1 singles, while Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko dropped just seven combined games in their respective victories.
The Ox tandems of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss, and Kylie Wampler and Annie Socks also cruised to straight set wins.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Madeline White 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Jocelyn Valdez 6-1, 6-3; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Faith Murray 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Amelia Allen/Lin Bangs 6-2, 6-2; 2. Kylie Wampler/Annie Socks (NO) d. Leah Klunk/Savannah Pentz 6-3, 6-0
FIELD HOCKEY
Fairfield 4, Waynesboro 2
The Knights poured in three goals in the third quarter on their way to a winover the Maidens on Friday.
Natalie Brown, Madelyn Farace, Alyssa Farace and Molly Nightingale scored goals in the victory.
Waynesboro 0 0 1 1 — 2
Fairfield 0 0 3 1 — 4
Goals: W-Myers, Smith; F-Natalie Brown, Madelyn Farace, Alyssa Farace, Molly Nightingale. Shots: W-5; F-16. Corners: W-4; F-13. Saves: W-12; F-Annalice Cramer
Kennard-Dale 5,
Delone Catholic 2
Cassigy Dietz had a hat trick in the first half of the Rams’ win over the Squirettes on Thursday.
Delone picked up a goal in each half, coming off the sticks of Piper Rohrbaugh and Cara Arigo.
Kennard-Dale 2 2 1 0 — 5
Delone Catholic 0 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: KD-Gamache, Dietz 3, not reported; DC-Piper Rohrbaugh, Cara Arigo. Shots: KD-14; DC-10. Corners: KD-6; DC-6. Saves: KD-3; DC-2.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Gettysburg 3, William Penn 0
It was all Warriors on Thursday as they rolled to a 25-18, 25-11, 25-10 victory over the Bearcats.
Landis Ketterman led the offense with six kills, followed by Carly Eckhart and Leila Lebon-Hill with four apiece. Ketterman and Abby Hill keyed the defensive effort by combining for 17 digs, and Shayna Davis finished with eight assists.
New Oxford 3,
Susquehannock 1
MacKenzie Adams drilled 15 kills and Mallory Topper smashed 13 as the Colonials recorded a 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17 triumph over the Warriors on Thursday.
Devyn Kelley finished with 30 assists and eight kills in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.