Blood, sweat and tears are often spilled during a high school wrestling match. But the tears that flowed on Thursday in Biglerville came before a single bout was contested.
After being introduced during Senior Night ceremonies, Gage Bishop and Jacob Mead went to the stands where they met and then escorted the parents of Ethan Slaybaugh, a former Canner grappler who died last May following an automobile crash. Words were spoken about the impact that Slaybaugh, who would have been a senior this year, had on his grappling brotherhood.
Following a moment of heartfelt embraces and a standing ovation from the crowd, the Canners paid their fallen friend a fitting tribute by hammering home a 51-21 victory over visiting Hanover.
“I don’t know how to put it into words,” said Mead. “It was definitely emotional. It’s hard without him here but I feel like we went out there and gave it our all and made him proud.”
Like Mead, Bishop delivered a pin on a night rife with emotion.
“Words just don’t really do justice to what everyone has been through,” said Bishop. “It’s hard to describe, hard to put into words.”
The Hanover team, in a remarkable gesture, wore orange t-shirts that read on the back “Wrestling In Honor Of Ethan Slaybaugh.”
“When they rolled in tonight, they handed us a box of t-shirts and said a lot of nice things about Ethan and some memories over the years,” said Canner head coach Ken Haines. “It was very kind.”
Biglerville wrestled inspired from the outset with Seth Lady and Bishop providing a 12-0 lead via two pins. Lady used a reverse bar for a fall in 3:03 before Bishop sunk a double-arm combo for a first-period stick.
The Nighthawks (2-7) proved they know a thing or two about running bars, as Joe Wilkinson ran Tyson Taylor over in a tight one to put six points on the board at 160. And when Allan Mitra connected on a last-second takedown to edge Daniel Sanchez in an entertaining bout, 6-4, suddenly Hanover was within three points.
But the night belonged to Biglerville, which captured the next four weight classes to build what proved to be an insurmountable 33-9 lead. Levi Roberts began the run, but only after fighting off his back following Aizik Shoap’s five-point peterson in the first period.
Roberts reversed Shoap to his back early in the second period but after getting banged for running a full-nelson, still trailed 6-4 with a period remaining.
The Canner locked up a cradle for three decisive nearfall points and then rode home a 7-6 victory.
Mason Keiper and Mead continued the fireworks with back-to-back sticks at 215 and 285, respectively. Mead, who gave up 39 pounds to Evan Fiorelli, was determined to work an arm bar and after nearly two minutes of trying, he finally pried Fiorelli’s wing back just enough to sink one, getting a pin ahead of the second-period horn.
“I wish Gage and Jacob the best as they continue to move forward throughout their senior season and their future,” said Haines, who described the emotional Senior Night as ‘bittersweet’. “I look forward to continuing to watch them grow into young men.”
Three of the next four bouts resulted in forfeits, the lone contest a first-period fall by Daniel Corbin of Hanover at 113.
Seeking to cap the victory in style, Devan Ponce and Joey Ney delivered crowd-pleasing pins, with Ponce hooking a low-leg cradle and Ney running straight over his opponent.
“You never know as a coach how quickly they’re going to turn things around,” said Haines, whose team responded from a 62-12 loss to unbeaten Boiling Springs the night before. “I liked their intensity; they had a little bit more fire.”
The victory secured at least a share of the YAIAA-3 title for Biglerville (12-3), which hasn’t hoisted a championship banner since 2009. The Canners can claim the division as theirs alone with a win at Littlestown next Thursday.
Before thoughts turn to the Bolts, Biglerville is right back at it Friday at the New Oxford Tournament, a two-day event featuring 24 teams. Haines said the team’s focus is on competing, not winning a division.
“I told them ‘tonight is over with, it’s gone. Tomorrow is another day and we’re competing again,’” he said. “We really stress to control the things you can control. Be willing to accept what that gets you and if you don’t like what you’re earning, change it.”
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at JoshMartin33
Biglerville 51, Hanover 21
145-Seth Lady (B) p. Camron Geesey, 3:03; 152-Gage Bishop (B) p. Sage Hartlaub, 1:39; 160-Joe Wilkinson (H) p. Tyson Taylor, 1:49 172-Allan Mitra (H) d. Daniel Sanchez, 6-4; 189-Levi Roberts (B) d. Aizik Shoap, 7-6; 215-Mason Keiper (B) p. Ben Phelps, 2:30; 285-Jacob Mead (B) p. Evan Fiorelli, 3:56; 106-Brody Gardner (B) fft; 113-Daniel Corbin (H) p. Caden Kessel, 1:48; 120-Ken Hernandez (H) fft; 126-Sean Sneed (B) fft; 132-Devan Ponce (B) p. Aidan Kenworthy, 1:16; 138-Joey Ney (B) p. William Gomez, :40
