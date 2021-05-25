PIAA Track & Field
Championships
Friday & Saturday —
Shippensburg University
Performance Lists
(Top 3 plus Times Area)
GIRLS
Class 2A
3200 relay: 1. Lewisburg 9:33.62, 2. Warrior Run 9:37.09, 3. Villa Maria 9:48.48
100 hurdles: 1. Buxton (Bishop McDevitt — 12) 15.13, 2. Marsh (St. Joseph) 15.19, 3. Martinau (Wilmington) 15.19, 13. Lily LaBure (Bermudian Springs) 16.30
100: 1. Raymond (South Park) 12.43, 2. Kadlubek (Slippery Rock) 12.52, 3. Smith (Montrose) 12.56
1600: 1. Riggins (Shade Side) 4:41.93, 2. Quarzo (Brownsville) 5:00.68, 3. Shaffer (Portage) 5:06.27
400 relay: 1. Milton 49.86, 2. Bloomsburg 50.34, 3. Hughesville 50.78
400: 1. Conteh (Girard College) 53.88, 2. Saul (Montoursville) 56.19, 3. Whalen (Fort Cherry) 57.03
300 hurdles: 1. Johns (Quaker Valley) 45.01, 2. Marsha (St. Joseph) 45.75, 3. Brazier (Lewisburg) 46.00, 16. Emma Dennison (Fairfield) 48.22
800: 1. Riggins (Shady Side) 2:13.73, 2. Simander (St. Joseph) 2:16.93, 3. Shaffer (Portage) 2:18.20
200: 1. Conteh (Girard College) 25.17, 2. Gearinger (Central Columbia) 25.34, 3. Kadlubek (Slippery Rock) 25.60
3200: 1. Quarzo (Brownsville) 10:57.19, 2. McCormick (North Schuylkill) 11:03.28, 3. Shannon (Conneaut) 11:13.39
1600 relay: 1. Wilmington 4:03.38, 2. Lewisburg 4:03.67, 3. Hughesville 4:05.38
High jump: 1. Bennett (Towanda) 5-6, 2. Beebout (Richland) 5-6, 3. Slusser (Williamson) 5-4
Pole vault: 1. Shriver (Waynesburg) 11-6, 2. Renn (Southern Columbia) 11-3, 3. Johnskn (Everett) 11-1, 8. Aliyah Hillman (Fairfield) 11-6.
Long jump: 1. Wagner (North Schuylkill) 18-2, 2. Gardner (Loyalsock) 17-9.75, 3. Lee (St. Basic Academy) 17-4.25, 7. Alison Watts (Bermudian Springs) 16-8.75
Triple jump: 1. Hubler (Minersville) 37-4.25, 2. Alison Watts (Bermudian Springs) 36-10.5, 3. Schlauch (Bloomsburg) 36-8.5
Shot put: 1. Callahan (Shenango) 49-3.5, 2. Giles (Schuylkill Valley) 48-0.25, 3. Fry (United) 41-0.5
Discus: 1. Giles (Schuylkill Valley) 147-11, 2. Schramm (Burgettstown) 135-3, 3. Kuzma (Quaker Valley) 130-3
Javelin: 1. Ackerman (Slippery Rock) 140-4, 2. Friedman (Fort Leboeuf) 133-4, 3. Shedleski (Mount Carmel) 132-11
Class 3A
3200 relay: 1. CB West 9:15.90, 2. J.P. McCaskey 9:23.64, 3. Pine-Richland 9:27.32
100 hurdles: 1. Williams (Pennsbury) 14.49, 2. Aniyah Anderson (Hickory) 14.78, 3. Sydnor (Strath Haven) 14.88
100: 1. Campbell (Spring Grove) 12.0, 2. Trout (Southern Lehigh) 12.08, 3. Alston (Downingtown West) 12.3
1600: 1. Mulhern (WC Henderson) 4:57.1, 2. Hass (Blue Mountain) 4:58.34, 3. Zubey (Owen J. Roberts) 4:59.13
400 relay: 1. South Fayette 47.85, 2. Central Valley 48.11 3. North Penn 48.22
400: 1. Hebron (Neshaminy) 55.83, 2. Booker (Delaware Valley) 55.86, 3. Bey (Cheltenham) 55.89
300 hurdles: 1. Lemelin (Mount St. Joe’s) 44.12, 2. Clayton (Chester) 44.89, 3. Angelo (Pennridge) 45.00
800: 1. Dallas (Wilson) 2:13.6, 2. McFadden (CB West) 2:13.78, 3. Edenson (CB West) 2:14.48
200: 1. Campbell (Spring Grove) 24.11, 2. Hebron (Neshaminy) 24.85, 3. Bey (Cheltenham) 24.97
3200: 1. Mulhern (WC Henderson) 10:44.48, 2. Carroll (Northeastern) 10:50.97, 3. Cochran (Moon) 10:52.40
1600 relay: 1. CB West 3:54.27, 2. Cumberland Valley 3:55.90, 3. J.P. McCaskey 3:57.52
High jump: 1. Rawson (Mount St. Joe’s) 5-5, 2. Pavelek (Beaver) 5-5, 3. Kleckner (Pottsville) 5-5, 4. Maddie Lehker (South Western 5-5)
Pole vault: 1. Timberg (CB West) 13-6, 2. Bond (Selinsgrove) 12-7, 3. Hoffman (Kennett) 12-6
Long jump: 1. Owens (New Castle) 18-6.75, 2. Mullin (State College) 18-6.25, 3. Long (Altoona) 18-3.5
Triple jump: 1. Alexander (WC Rustin) 38-11.25, 2. Teel (Upper Moreland) 38-11, 3. Zaiyah Marshall (South Western) 38-3.25, 10. Anne Bair (Gettysburg) 37-4.75
Shot put: 1. Iheoma (CR South) 47-7.75, 2. Gera (Hempfield — 3) 44-10, 3. Tapper (Hempfield — 3) 43-3.25
Discus: 1. Iheoma (CR South) 155-10, 2. Gera (Hempfield — 3) 144-1, 3. Tapper (Hempfield — 3) 134-3
Javelin: 1. Murphy (Berwick) 145-7, 2. Hengst (Hazleton) 137-0, 3. Ciccolini (Mifflin County) 134-10.
BOYS
Class 2A
3200 relay: 1. Central Cambria 8:01.45, 2. Hughesville 8:09.85, 3. Fairview 8:10.92
110 hurdles: 1. Rose (Southern Columbia) 14.10, 2. Elliott (Punxsutawney) 15.31, 3. Robinson (Montgomery) 15.44, 4. Michael Carlson (Bermudian Springs) 15.52
100: 1. Wisloski (Southern Columbia) 10.88, 2. Fellin (Marian Catholic) 11.00, 3. Krug (Brookville) 11.01, 26. Ryan Murphy (Delone Catholic) 11.56
1600: 1. McConville (Waynesburg) 4:18.01, 2. McCoy (Deer Lakes) 4:18.96, 3. Stewart (South Park) 4:21.18
400 relay: 1. Southern Columbia 42.51, 2. North Catholic 43.28, 3. Washington 43.47
400: 1. Saint-Fleur (Dock Mennonite) 49.17, 2. Paschall (North Catholic) 49.45, 3. White (Bishop McDevitt — 12) 49.60
300 hurdles: 1. Levander (Richland) 39.64, 2. Rose (Southern Columbia (39.95) 3. Ryan Murphy (Delone Catholic) 40.52
800: 1. Belczyk (Riverside) 1:54.94, 2. Fluharty (Riverside) 1:56.41, 3. Frazier (Hickory) 1:57.73
200: 1. Wisloski (Southern Columbia) 21.95, 2. Paschall (North Catholic) 22.37, 3. Heard (Bloomsburg) 22.39\
3200: 1. Hine (Holy Redeemer) 9:35.93, 2. Miller (Jenkintown) 9:37.31, 3. Grechanyy (Fairview) 9:38.98
1600 relay: 1. Riverside 3:27.84, 2. Southern Columbia 3:27.88, 3. Burrell 3:29.53
High jump: 1. Dante Elliot (Littlestown) 6-6, 2. Josh Dreves (Grove City) 6-5, 3. Hogg (Youngsville) 6-5
Pole vault: 1. Myers (Camp Hill) 15-0, 2. Lynett (Scranton Prep) 14-2, 3. Lightcap (Lakeview) 14-0
Long jump: 1. Luckey (East Allegheny) 22-4.75, 2. Bronkema (Delco Christian) 22-4.25, 3. Hansen (Archbishop Carroll) 22-3, 19. Jayden Weishaar (Littlestown) 21-2.5
Triple jump: 1. Dante Elliot (Littlestown) 45-3.5, 2. Hogg (Youngsville) 44-10.25, 3. Russell (Cranberr) 44-8, 8. Ricky Pacana (Bermudian Springs) 43-6.75
Shot put: 1. Vass-Gal (Wilmington) 66-6.75, 2. Ayers (Coudersport) 57-2.25, 3. Miles (Laurel) 53-11.5
Discus: 1. Patton (Shenango) 163-10, 2. Miles (Laurel) 163-2, 3. Williams (Wyomissing) 159-3
Javelin: 1. Dickinson (Scranton Prep) 192-7, 2. MacBeth (Brookville) 179-6, 3. Stam (Moniteau) 178-4.
Class 3A
3200 relay: 1. State College 7:50.99m, 2. Lewisburg 7:51.55, 3. CB West 7:53.09
110 hurdles: 1. Taylor (Williamsport) 14.01, 2. Zimmerman (Danville) 14.46, 3. Haines (Warwick) 14.6, 14. Nate Clyde (New Oxford) 15.15, 15. Dustin Edwards (South Western) 15.26
100: 1. Brown (Norristown) 10.71, 2. Simpson (Wilson) 10.72, 3. Gant (Pennridge) 10.76
1600: 1. Martin (Archbishop Wood) 4:12.73, 2. Vavro (Butler) 4:13.98, 3. Rymer (Downingtown West) 4:14.02
400 relay: 1. Red Lion 41.78, 2. State College 42.19, 3. Coatesville 42.31
400: 1. Jaisingh (Cumberland Valley) 47.77, 2. Williams (Cumberland Valley) 47.93, 3. Salau (Parkland) 48.16
300 hurdles: 1. Zimmerman (Danville) 38.22, 2. Lewis (West Mifflin) 38.35, 3. Garbutt (Cheltenham) 39,10, 18. Dustin Edwards (South Western) 40.74
800: 1. Albright (Garnet Valley) 1:53.57, 2. Martin (Archbishop Wood) 1:53.71, 3. Emery (CB East) 1:55.05
200: 1. Gant (Pennridge) 21.58, 2. Bessick (Coatesville) 21.60, 3. Phennicie (Dallastown) 21.75
3200: 1. Martin (Archbishop Wood) 9:10.03, 2. Lyon (Williamsport) 9:12.71, 3. Long (Greencastle) 9:18.97
1600 relay: 1. Cumberland Valley 3:20.94, 2. Palmyra 3:21.52, 3. CB West 3:22.29, 21. South Western 3:30.52
High jump: 1. Moore (State College) 6-7, 2. Arana (Shippensburg) 6-6, 3. Berry (Wilkes-Barre) 6-5, 7. Dustin Edwards (South Western) 6-4
Pole vault: 1. Rogers (Hershey) 15-6, 2. Barnhart (Hempfield) 14-9, 3. Seasholtz (Lewisburg) 14-9
Long jump: 1. Prince-Whitehead (Upper Dublin) 23-8.5, 2. Christie (La Salle College) 23-2, 3. Savage (Hatboro-Horsham) 23-1
Triple jump: 1. Murr (Penn Manor) 47-10.25, 2. Savage (Hatboro-Horsham) 46-10.25, 3. Prince-Whitehead (Upper Dublin) 46-1
Shot put: 1. Breidenbach (Nazareth) 60-3, 2. Norris (Hempfield — 7) 60-2.75, 3. Hyde (Somerset) 58-9.25, 18. Charles Gatiher (South Western) 48-7
Discus: 1. Norris (Hempfield — 7) 189-9, 2. Gorham (Wyoming Valley) 173-2, 3. Lyons (McKeesport) 172-1, 10. Charles Gaither (South Western) 163-0
Javelin: 1. Prebola (Tunkhannock) 222-2, 2. Burkhart (Nazareth) 209-3, 3. Schmidt (Emmaus) 193-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.