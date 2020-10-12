Gettysburg jumped all over Susquehannock and the Warriors buried their York County namesakes in an avalanche of first half goals on the way to a resounding 5-2 victory in a YAIAA-2 girls soccer match between the top two squads in the division Monday night at Warrior Stadium in Gettysburg.
Gettysburg (5-0) captured the division crown a year ago despite losing both meetings with Susky. This year, the Adams County Warriors are hoping they don’t need any help to repeat.
“It was great to win the division last year and we want to repeat this season,” Gettysburg head coach John Colgan said. “But we don’t want to rely on anyone else to beat somebody for us.”
Less than two minutes into Monday’s match, sophomore Liv Colgan put the hosts on the board off an assist from Maddy Gaydon, after Gaydon played a ball from center pitch out to Colgan on the right. Colgan’s rip from 10 yards out went past Susky keeper Jordyn Prediger into the left side of the net.
“We knew that if we struck first and if we struck early that it would be big for us,” John Colgan said. “I coached wrestling for a long time and I believe it’s something like the guy that gets the first takedown wins 80 percent of the time. So I took that and tried to apply it here with the girls. We talked a lot about jumping on them early.”
Susky head coach Phomma Phanhthy thought that yielding a goal early really hurt his side’s chances.
“(Gettysburg) came out tough and strong and they really wanted it,” he said. “They got us early, I thought it shocked us and we never recovered.”
Prediger denied shots by Lora Bertram and Gaydon less than a minute after Colgan’s opening salvo and Susky was able to settle in for a short time. That is until Bertram set up Ella Santoyo’s goal at the 28:17 mark of the first half, then the homestanding side doubled its lead in short order, less than six minutes later.
Anna Crawford scored off of a failed clear with a rip from the top of the box to just to left of center net with 22:53 to play until the break and Bertram tacked on another marker just 39 ticks later.
Susquehannock (4-1) got on the board with 7:21 left until intermission when Shelby Dorkosh finished a service from Emily Rathell.
Bertram bumped the advantage back up to four goals with an unassisted tally at the 2:31 mark and Gettysburg headed to the break ahead, 5-1.
A big lead in hand and playing on a slick turf due to a steady, misting rain throughout the match, Gettysburg was content to play more of a possession game after halftime and didn’t generate many scoring opportunities as a result.
“We had things that we wanted to work on. We wanted to work on possessing the ball well and not falling into playing kick and run,” John Colgan said. “We have lots of depth on this team. I use 17, 18 girls every match and the girls that come off the bench are tenacious. They can really play and we don’t see a lot of dropoff when we sub.”
Susky netted the only goal after the break when Jada Ciletti bounced a shot in with 8:57 remaining in the match.
The hosts entered the match fourth in the latest District 3 Class 5A power rankings, while Susky was third. The top eight teams will qualify for the district tournament, with the top four receiving first-round home games.
Gettysburg returns to the pitch on Thursday when it plays at Kennard-Dale (4-2) at 7 p.m.
Susquehannock 1 1 — 2
Gettysburg 5 0 — 5
First Half: G-Liv Colgan (Maddy Gaydon), 38:18; G-Ella Santoyo (Lora Bertram), 28:17; G-Anna Crawford, 22:53; G — Bertram, 22:14; S-Shelby Derkosh (Emily Rathell), 7:21; G-Bertram, 2:31. Second Half: S-Jada Ciletti, 8:57. Shots: S-3; G-11. Corners: S-1; G-3. Saves: S-Jordyn Prediger (6); G-Jenna Brasee (1). JV: Gettysburg 1, Susquehannock 1
