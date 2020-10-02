When speaking after his hiring was announced back in the spring, first-year Hanover football coach Wil Rider was confident about the talent on his football team.
That talent shone through on Friday night as the Nighthawks came from behind to defeat host Fairfield, 17-13.
“It’s good to get it off my back,” Rider said of his first win. “And it’s even better for these kids. They worked very, very hard and we’re playing with a lot of young guys.”
Early on, the Hanover (1-2 in YAIAA 3) youth was evident. After receiving the opening kickoff, the Green Knights (1-2) marched down the field in orderly fashion, thanks in large part to the legs of fullback Peyton Stadler, and took a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the contest. Stadler, who rushed seven times for 38 yards on the drive, eventually found pay dirt from 13 yards out.
“They kind of came out and hit us in the mouth there,” Rider said.
On their first possession of the game, the Nighthawks reached Fairfield territory but were forced to punt. After a stop, however, the Knights failed on a fake punt attempt and set up Hanover in good field position. The visitors failed to find the end zone but an Alex Martinez field goal from 28 yards out made it 7-3 last in the opening quarter.
The two teams traded possessions for much of the second quarter but it wasn’t until just before the half, with 20 seconds remaining when Stadler again found the end zone, this time from a yard out to make it 13-3 at the break.
The second half was a bit of a different story, however, as the Hanover offense began to get some momentum.
A squid kick to start the half set up the Nighthawks with good field position, beginning at their own 46. The two teams traded punts before Hanover got rolling. Sophomore quarterback Chase Roberts found senior tight end Beau Gebhart for a pair of big first downs before Miguel Melendez to a toss off right tackle and into the end zone from 6 yards out.
The Melendez touchdown cut the score to 13-10 with 5:34 left in the third and suddenly there was life on the Nighthawks sideline.
“It was just a matter of knowing that eventually, it would come,” Roberts said of maintaining his poise. “We’ve all put in tons of work and it was just knowing that everyone is doing their job and eventually it’ll come, and that’s really why I stayed confident.”
On the ensuing kickoff, the Knights struggled to set up a return, leaving them inside their own 10-yard line. A three-and-out meant the hosts were forced to punt from their own end zone. Hanover began the next drive inside its opponent’s 40-yard line but couldn’t capitalize, turning the ball over on downs.
“We just had to stay calm,” Rider said. “We knew we were right there and it just took one play to swing things in our favor.”
Fairfied got the offense back in order a bit on the following drive, but after a big stop from Zion Heath on third down, the Knights were once again forced to punt.
On the punt return, Roger Walker dashed 37 yards all the way to the Fairfield 35-yard line. Two plays later, Roberts found Gebhart on a slant and the big tight end broke a pair of tackles to find the end zone and give his team a 17-13 lead with 8:57 left in the game.
“I’m just so relieved that we pulled off the win and I was able to do that for my team,” Gebhart said of the play. “I knew I was close to the end zone when I caught it so I just put my head down and tried to keep my legs moving.”
The following Knights’ possession saw them lose 14 yards on the first two plays before a quick-kick on third down helped flip field position. But the Hanover offense kept rolling, moving back into Fairfield territory before a punt put the hosts at their 2-yard line, needing to go 98 yards to take the lead with 4:20 left to play.
After a pair of first downs from the Knights, a Jake Myers pass on fourth down was broken up with 37 seconds to play, handing the ball and the victory to the Nighthawks.
“We were finally able to get everything to click all at once,” Rider said of the victory. “It’s very rewarding.”
Hanover looks to make it two in a row next Friday when it travels to Littlestown, while Fairfield looks to get back on track as it hosts York Catholic.
Hanover 3 0 7 7 — 17
Fairfield 7 6 0 0 — 13
First quarter
F-Peyton Stadler, 13-yard run (Jake Myers kick), 7:28
H-Alex Martinez, 28-yard field goal, 1:11.
Second quarter
F-Stadler, 1-yard run (run fails), 20.7.
Third quarter
H-Miguel Melendez, 6-yard run (Martinez kick), 5:34.
Fourth quarter
H-Beau Gebhart, 20-yard pass from Chase Roberts (Martinez kick), 8:57
Team Statistics
H F
First downs 13 16
Rushing 21-79 42-108
Passing yards 134 121
Comp-Att-Int 11-27-1 9-18-0
Penalties-yards 6-30 3-35
Punts-average 3-31.0 5-33.6
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Individual Statistics
Rushing: H-Miguel Melendez 9-43, Chase Roberts 4-(-23), Roger Walker 3-27, Mason Smith 4-22, Mitchell Brown 1-10; F-Peyton Stadler 25-83, Joel Miller 4-3, Jake Myers 7-13, Cody Valentine 5-9, Aiden Graffius 1-0
Passing: H-Roberts 11-27-134-1; F-Myers 9-18-121-0
Receiving: H-Beau Gebhart 6-66, Brown 2-32, Bryan Karst 1-20, Smith 1-16; F-Nathan Roberts 4-84, Andrew Koons 2-17, Valentine 1-14, Miller 2-6.
