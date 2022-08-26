It felt good being on the other side for a change – in more ways than one.
Facing a Pequea Valley squad with just 27 players on its roster, Biglerville took advantage of its rare and newfound depth and wore down the visiting Braves during a 14-0 season-opening win Friday at Musselman Stadium.
The win ended a losing skid dating back nearly two years. The post-game celebration was somewhat muted, however, as the Canners thoughts were with sophomore quarterback Bo Forney, who left the game with what appeared to be a serious injury after scoring what would be the game-clinching touchdown with 2:45 left to play.
The game started with both teams having trouble moving the ball. Biglerville received the opening kickoff and traveled backwards before turning the ball over to the Braves. After that, each of the remaining five Canners’ first half possessions all began in Pequea Valley territory, but Biglerville could not capitalize. The deepest penetration for either team came when the Canners’ got to the Braves’ 29-yard line before turning the ball over on downs mid-way through the first period.
“I think we were just a little shaky at first on offense,” said Biglerville head coach Brett Smyers. “We had a lot of eye-opening things happening to us in the first half. But we did a good job at halftime of refocusing and adjusting our strategy, and it paid off for us, especially when we stopped making so many penalties.”
While the Canners would muster just two first downs and 71 yards in the half, the Braves had it much worse thanks to a number of plays by a Biglerville defensive line that found its way past the Pequea Valley big men regularly. Senior lineman Levi Roberts blasted past a blocker and flattened Braves’ quarterback Peyton Temple, forcing a 10-yard loss and a fumble that was recovered by Brody Conrad.
Later in the half that same duo forced another 10-yard loss on an ill-fated Braves sweep.
Pequea Valley managed just 11 total yards in the opening half and 21 for the game.
“Our defense played lights out. They kept us in it and they were just huge tonight,” said Smyers.
Forney’s first half passing performance was bookended by a pair of interceptions, but in between he helped the Canners move the ball, connecting with five different receivers on 10 attempts for 35 yards.
In the second half, however, Biglerville chose to rely exclusively on the run, with Forney sprinkling in designed runs from shotgun formation along with hard earned yards from backs Seth Lady, Juan Morales and Caden Althoff.
“It was more of just an attitude thing,” said Smyers of the change of strategy after the break. “We simplified things for our guys up front so that we could be more physical. Instead of having gaps to run through we just closed up the gaps and said, ‘just go be running backs.’ The was really the plan.”
Biglerville once again started with the ball in Pequea Valley territory on its first touch of the second half, but the drive fizzled after two penalties moved them backwards.
On its next touch – this time in its own territory – Biglerville put together an impressive drive. Lady and Morales took turns toting the ball up the middle, garnering a pair of first downs on the way. Then Forney, on a designed keeper, took it around the left side for a 16-yard gainer to get the ball inside the 10.
Morales darted 7 yards to set up a second-and-goal from the one as the third quarter expired.
The Canners were stuffed twice before Lady, taking a direct snap, barreled forward. After some deliberation, a touchdown was signaled, ending the deadlock.
Roberts tacked on the point after.
Both teams traded punts before the Canners made one more huge defensive stand. A pair of tackle for loss and a short completion forced the Braves to go for it on fourth down from deep in Biglerville territory, but Orlando Stoltzfus’s sweep attempt was snuffed out by Conrad and Christian Shaffer, who tackled him for a 3-yard loss. This gave the ball back to Biglerville with under 3:00 left.
On the next play from scrimmage, Forney carried on another designed keeper and took it 28-yards for a score. He lied motionless on the turf for several minutes, with trainers and medical personnel attending to him before he was carted off the field.
Pequea Valley’s Cameron Bergman took the second half kickoff 82 yards to the house, but an illegal block in the back on the return kept the Braves from denting the scoreboard first. It was one of several penalties that doomed both teams. The Canners were flagged nine times for 77 yards.
Biglerville penalties accounted for two of Pequea’s three total first downs.
“For us now, it’s going to be about how we respond to having some success, which we haven’t really been used to,” said Smyers. “We still have a lot of questions to answer.”
Pequea Valley 0 0 0 0 - 0
Biglerville 0 0 0 14 - 14
4th Quarter
B-Seth Lady 1 run (Levi Roberts kick) 11:04
B-Bo Forney 28 run (Roberts kick) 2:45
Team Statistics
PV B
First downs 3 6
Rushing 24-(-10) 31-111
Passing 5-14-0 5-10-2
Passing yards 31 35
Total yards 21 146
Fumbles-lost 3-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 6-31 9-77
Punting 6-26.2 3-29.0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: PV- Beiler 1-7, Otstot 4-6, Petersheim 1-6, Leitch 1-5, Stoltzfus 10-(-5), Bergman 1-(-10), Temple 6-(-19); B-Lady 11-40, Forney 5-36, Juan Morales 10-30, Caden Althoff 4-8, Landen Taylor 1-(-3).
Passing: PV-Temple 5-14-0-31; B-Forney 5-10-2-35.
Receiving: PV-Otstot 3-18, Beiler 1-8, Stoltzfus 1-5; B-Christian Shaffer 1-10, Noah Fulton 1-9, Lady 1-8, Robert Salazar 1-4, Aiden Hoffman 1-4.
