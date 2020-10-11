BOYS’ SOCCER
Littlestown 4, Hanover 3
A hat trick already in hand, Josh Blose pulled off some dramatics by pouring in the game’s deciding goal with just 13 seconds left in regulation on Saturday.
Blose struck twice to give the Bolts a 2-0 advantage before Brian Sanchez sliced the lead in half. After Blose made it 3-1, Jose Nicolas-Miguel and Sanchez drew Hanover even with four minutes left to play.
Blose, who has a dozen goals through six games this season, struck the winner with time winding down.
Landon Gulden assisted on a pair of Blose goals and Tyler Kint made six saves for Littlestown.
Hanover 0 3 — 3
Littlestown 1 3 — 4
Goals: H-Brian Sanchez 2, Jose Nicolas-Miguel; L-Josh Blose 4. Assists: L-Landon Gulden 2, Colin Denault. Shots: H-9; L-8. Corners: H-5; L-4. Saves: H-John Ramirez 4; L-Tyler Kint 6. JV: Littlestown 2, Hanover 0
GOLF
District 3 Championships
Littlestown’s Bradin Peart and Delone Catholic’s Kat Keller both came up one place shy of qualifying for the PIAA Golf Championships following the District 3 Class 2A tournament on Saturday at Briarwood Golf Course.
Peart was above the cutline coming down to the final few holes on Saturday, jockeying with Brad Hoffman of High Point Baptist for the sixth and final qualifying spot. The Bolt posted five pars on the back nine but ran into trouble on No. 17 and No. 18 with consecutive bogeys.
Hoffman parred eight of his final nine holes, working around a bogey on 17 to post a two-day score of +18 (81-77=158), one shot in front of Peart who was +19 (80-79=159).
Michael Fiorvante of Berks Catholic shot a 73 on Saturday to win the district title.
Keller enjoyed a remarkable turnaround as she recorded a round of 84, third-lowest among the six girls competing for three qualifying spots. The Delone freshman trimmed 23 shots off of Friday’s score but fell three strokes behind Emilee Barkley of Kutztown (95-93+191) for the final state bid.
Keller, who birdied No. 5 and parred six holes on the back side, was within striking distance of Barkley coming into the final hole before posting a triple bogey.
Brooke Graham of Boiling Springs won by going 79-82 for a two-day total of 161.
