New Oxford’s Jesse Bitzer is usually very stoic and almost devoid of emotion when he’s on the mound, but he let a little fist pump slip out when he froze Chambersburg’s Wyatt Kissel with a called strike three to escape a bases-loaded jam in the top of the sixth inning.
Bitzer worked out of a jam in the seventh, as well, to lead his team to a 2-1 victory over Post 46 in the opening round of the Region 4 American Legion Baseball Tournament Friday afternoon at Horn Field in Red Lion.
“I was running out of gas,” Bitzer admitted. “I was trying to throw competitive pitches and get outs. When you don’t have much left in the tank, you have to focus more on hitting your spots.”
New Oxford (15-2) returns to action today at 4:30 p.m. for a matchup against Annville/Paxton for a spot in Sunday’s winner’s bracket final. A win today would mean Sunday’s game is at 7 p.m. A loss means a 1 p.m. start and the season being on the line.
The top of the sixth began with a single by Braden Zeger, then Bitzer fanned the next two hitters. A single by Greg Cunha and a walk drawn by Evan Wagaman filled the bags for Kissel and brought Ox head coach Scott Anderson from the dugout for a mound visit.
“There was no chance that I was taking Jesse out at that point,” Anderson said. “He’s a competitive kid that never wants to give up the ball and we feel like we’re gonna win every time he pitches. I was out there to give him a breather and talk infield strategy. But the game was his to win or lose.”
Chambersburg (16-3) received a leadoff double by Brady Deneen to begin the seventh, but were unable to move him to third when Trayton Sarvis popped out to Bitzer on a bunt attempt.
Kyle Nolan followed with a walk, then a fielder’s choice hit into by Zeger put Bitzer one out away from finishing the deal. On Zeger’s ball, shortstop Mason Weaver ranged far to his right, but fired back to second baseman Jacob Little to cut down Nolan.
“That was a tremendous defensive play by Mason to get that out there,” Anderson said. “We had a couple of great plays on defense today.”
Now with two away and the go-ahead run on first, Post 46’s Dru Bowling belted a ball that sent Ox centerfielder Kolton Haifley scurrying toward the center field fence, but Haifley ran it down to end the game.
All told, Bitzer went the route on 104 pitches with 69 of them being for strikes. He allowed one run and five hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.
“My two-seam fastball was running well, right into their guys and jamming them,” Bitzer said. “I might’ve thrown a dozen curveballs, but with the way the fastball was working, I didn’t want to mess around.”
Anderson added, “I’ve seen Jesse pitch many times, but this was one of the very best games that I’ve ever seen him pitch.”
Chambersburg took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second after a fly ball hit by Evan Wagaman was lost in the sun and Wagaman motored around to third for a triple. Kissel followed with a two-bagger, just inside the left field foul line to plate Wagaman.
Post 46 starter Camden Helman made that lead stand through three innings, as the Ox’s only runner in the opening three frames was a double by Jacob Little with two down in the third.
Adam Pascoe began the fourth with a single, then stole second on a delayed steal. He came around to score when Coy Baker reached on a throwing error that allowed him to advance to second.
Grant Jacoby, who missed the entire high school season and most of legion season due to injury, doubled home Baker with the go-ahead tally.
“Grant had knee surgery and he missed the entire high school season because of it. He’s finally gotten healthy enough to play,” Anderson said. “He’s another good bat in the order that adds some additional depth to our lineup. He had a good swing on a hanging curveball today.”
Contact Tom Sixeas at TSixeas@gettysburgtimes.com or follow on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Chambersburg 010 000 0 — 1 5 1
New Oxford 000 200 x — 2 4 0
Camden Helman, Kyle Nolan (5) and Brady Deneen; Jesse Bitzer and Coy Baker. SO-BB: Helman 7-0, Nolan 0-1; Bitzer 9-3. W-Bitzer. L-Helman. 2B: C-Wyatt Kissel, Deneen; NO-Grant Jacoby, Jacob Little. 3B: C-Evan Wagaman.
Other scores: Paxton 6, Annville 5; Hampden Twp. 1, Waynesboro 1;
