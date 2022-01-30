BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 47, New Oxford 46
The Squires held off a late push by the Colonials to nab a home win in YAIAA crossover action on Saturday.
Coltyn Keller tossed in 15 points and Camdyn Keller put 14 on the score sheet for the winners. Asher Rudolph added nine points for Delone, which improved to 13-6 overall.
Brennan Holmes led the Ox offense with 14 points and Aden Strausbaugh tossed in nine more.
New Oxford 10 15 8 13 — 46
Delone Catholic 14 10 16 7 — 47
New Oxford (46): J. Moore 0 0-1 0, Ahmetovic 2 0-1 5, Calvo-Perez 2 0-0 6, Strausbaugh 2 5-5 9, Holmes 6 0-0 14, Pascoe 2 0-0 4, Hu. Crabbs 3 1-2 7, Ho. Crabbs 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: D. Moore, Fuhrman, Rex. Totals: 17 7-11 46
Delone Catholic (47): Co. Keller 5 3-5 15, Rudolph 4 1-1 9, Ca. Keller 7 0-1 14, Zimmerman 2 1-1 5, Kopp 1 2-2 4. Non-scorers: Hoffman, Wittmer, Bealmear. Totals: 19 7-10 47
3-pointers: NO-Ahmetovic, Calvo-Perez 2, Holmes 2; DC-Co. Keller 2
Big Spring 62,
Bermudian Springs 53
Matt Ward made five 3-pointers on his way to 29 points in Saturday’s win for the Bulldogs.
Berm ace Ethan Beachy nearly matched Ward with a 24-point performance that included three triples and a 9-for-9 effort at the foul line.
Tyson Carpenter scored nine for the Eagles and Dylan Hubbard added seven.
Bermudian Springs 13 5 23 12 — 53
Big Spring 14 10 12 26 — 62
Bermudian Springs (53): Beachy 6 9-9 24, Erdman 0 1-2 1, Kline 2 0-0 4, Hubbard 3 1-2 7, C. Mummert 1 0-0 2, Carpenter 3 2-2 9, Reinert 3 0-1 6. Non-scorers: Young. Totals: 18 12-14 53
Big Spring (62): Ward 10 4-7 29, Sallie 5 1-2 14, Knouse 2 4-4 10, Burnhisel 1 2-2 4, Lowery 2 0-2 5. Totals: 20 11-17 62
3-pointers: Berm: Beachy 3, Hubbard, Carpenter; BiS:Ward 5, Sallie 3, Knouse 2, Lowery
York Catholic 68, Biglerville 37
Luke Forjan netted 22 points and the Irish used a big third-quarter run to pull away from the Canners last Friday.
Guard Cam Tyson led Biglerville with 13 points and Brady Salter chipped in with six from the free throw line.
Biglerville 12 12 7 6 — 37
York Catholic 21 13 20 14 — 68
Biglerville (37): Shaffer 2 0-2 5, Smelser 2 0-0 5, Salter 0 6-8 6, Tyson 5 2-7 13, VanDyke 1 2-2 4, Regentin 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Althoff, Miller. Totals: 12 10-19 37
York Catholic (68): Walker 3 1-2 7, Brady 2 0-0 6, Ja. Mountain 0 2-2 2, J. Forjan 3 0-0 7, McFadden 2 0-0 4, Dallas 4 0-0 8, L. Forjan 11 0-1 22, Jo. Mountain 1 1-2 3, Shelly 1 0-1 2, Chapman 2 0-0 5, Oathout 0 2-4 2. Totals: 29 6-12 68
3-pointers: B-Shaffer, Smelser, Tyson; YC-Brady 2, J. Forjan, Chapman
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 53, Shippensburg 45
The Warriors jumped back into the win column on Saturday when they used a 21-6 run in the third quarter to dispatch the visiting ‘Hounds.
Autumn Oaster splashed three 3-pointers during the pivotal period and Camryn Felix knocked down two more. Felix tallied 15 points and Anne Bair posted a team-best 18 for Gettysburg (14-3).
Shippensburg 15 8 6 16 — 45
Gettysburg 10 12 21 10 — 53
Shippensburg (45): Forrester 4 4-6 12, Staver 7 2-2 20, Beam 2 0-0 4, Minor 3 0-0 9. Totals: 16 6-8 45
Gettysburg (53): Felix 6 0-1 15, Oaster 3 0-0 9, Eckhart 2 2-2 6, Bair 3 11-12 18, Scavitto 1 0-0 2, Abate 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Raville, Barrick. Totals: 16 13-15 53
3-pointers: S-Staver 4, Minor 3; G-Felix 3, Oaster 3, Bair, Abate
Delone Catholic 54, New Oxford 34
A 23-2 blitz off the opening whistle sent the Squirettes on their way to a big win on Saturday.
Delone (19-0) saw Giana Hoddinott score eight points and Makenna Mummert tally seven during the fast start. Hoddinott finished with 20 to lead the Squirettes while Mummert topped out with 17 points.
Ella Billman shouldered the scoring load for New Oxford (9-9) with 20 points.
New Oxford 2 10 6 16 — 34
Delone Catholic 23 10 12 9 — 54
New Oxford (34): K. Linebaugh 1 1-2 3, Flesch 1 0-0 2, Ano 1 0-0 2, H. Linebaugh 1 0-0 3, Billman 8 4-4 20, T. Linebaugh 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Myers. Totals: 14 5-6 34
Delone Catholic (54): Jacoby 1 0-0 3, Vingsen 1 0-0 3, Hoddinott 8 2-2 20. Mummert 7 0-0 17, Schwarz 4 0-0 8, McCann 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Knobloch, Baughman, E. Hughes, M. Hughes. Totals: 22 2-2 54
3-pointers: NO-H. Linebaugh; DC-Jacoby, Vingsen, Hoddinott 2, Mummert 3, McCann
Littlestown 63, York Tech 34
Celi Portillo hammered home 27 points to power the Bolts past the Spartans in YAIAA play on Friday.
Portillo made 10 shots from the floor, including a 3-pointer. Kylah Green torched Tech for 15 points as well.
Littlestown 18 9 11 25 — 63
York Tech 7 7 13 7 — 34
Littlestown (63): Lanahan 1 0-0 2, Young 0 2-4 2, Staub 0 1-2 1, Portillo 10 6-8 27, Miller 0 0-2 0, Peart 1 0-2 2, Green 6 3-5 15, Shelley 3 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Shipley, Ford. Totals: 23 14-25 63
York Tech (34): Bernard 4 1-2 11, Kile 1 0-0 2, Zienkiewicz 1 2-4 4, Rouse 6 4-5 16, Mosely 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 8-13 34
3-pointers: L-Portillo; YT-Bernard 2
WRESTLING
Line Mountain Duals
Saturday — Line Mountain H.S.
Berwick 42, Littlestown 24
106-no contest; 113-no contest; 120-K. Winter (B) fft; 126-Cameron Mingee (L) p. Kishbaugh, :51; 132-Caden Rankin (L) p. Kupsky, 3:05; 138-Tanner Yingling (L) p. T. Winter, 5:16; 145-Hawkins (B) p. Dylan Herr, :54; 152-Gomez (B) p. Zach Eader, 1:39; 160-Tanner Rock (L) p. Probst, :41; 172-Knorr (B) p. Harrison Harbin, 5:43; 189-Carroll (B) p. Tommy Carucci, 4:42; 215-Cunningham (B) p. Mitchell Feeser, 2:25; 285-Hartman (B) p. Connor Rankin, 1:06
Littlestown 54, Hanover Area 21
126-Mingee (L) fft; 132-Ca. Rankin (L) p. Perez, 1:09; 138-Murphy (H) d. Yingling, 8-2; 145-Herr (L) p. Harahus, 1:59; 152-Eader (L) fft; 160-Rock (L) p. Shortz, 2:51; 172-Harbin (L) fft; 189-Carucci (L) fft; 215-Feeser (L) fft; 285-Co. Rankin (L) fft; 106-Warman (H) fft; 113-Thomas (H) fft; 120-Nay (H) fft.
Tamaqua 42, Littlestown 36
145-Edmonds (T) p. Anthony Reidel, :41; 152-Hedrick (T) p. Eader, :55; 160-Rock (L) p. Mikovits, :59; 172-Hehn (T) p. Harbin, 1:19; 189-Eberts (T) p. Carucci, 2:26; 215-Feeser (L) p. Walker, :28; 285-Co. Rankin (L) p. DeBellis, :22; 106-Kunkel (T) fft; 113-Erbe (T) fft; 120-Boyce (T) fft; 126-Mingee (L) p. Zeigenfuss, 1:18; 132-Ca. Rankin (L) fft; 138-Yingling (L) p. Schlier, 1:18
Littlestown 36, Line Mountain 33
152-Shingara (LM) p. Eader, 3:30; 160-Rock (L) fft; 172-Harbin (L) fft; 189-Carucci (L) fft; 215-Feeser (L) fft; 285-Co. Rankin (L) fft; 106-Schadel (LM) fft; 113-no contest; 120-Baumert (LM) fft; 126-Kritzer (LM) d. Mingee, 9-8; 132-Ca. Rankin (L) fft; 138-Schadel (LM) p. Yingling, 3:15; 145-Leshock (LM) p. Reidel, 1:06
Other score: York Suburban 55, Littlestown 16
