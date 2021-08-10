After going 4-2 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Matt Heiser and his Gettysburg High School football program are aiming big in 2021.
“I think our goals are pretty much the same as most everyone else,” he said. “We want to try to get that division championship and get to play in the postseason.”
Heiser’s program has been over .500 every year since 2015, including eight-win seasons in both 2018 and 2019. But 2020 was a bit of a struggle. Pandemic restrictions and difficulty creating big plays in the passing game saw the Gettysburg offense sputter a bit in losses to New Oxford and York Suburban, games in which the Warriors combined for just 18 points.
In 2021, senior Chris Boone looks ready to take the reins at quarterback for the graduated Asher Baddick. Though it’s the Gettysburg run game, which ranked second in Adams County at a shade over 231 yards per game in 2020, that figures to be featured yet again.
Coastal Carolina commit Frankie Richardson and heavyweight wrestling regional qualifier Trevor Gallagher anchor offensive and defensive lines that figure to be a strength for the Warriors.
“Those guys like to get after the quarterback on defense and on offense, knowing the protections should be a big help for Boone,” Heiser said.
Behind Boone and the offensive line will stand one the best stables of running backs in the YAIAA.
Jeremiah Scott, Jayden Johnson, Cody Furman, Justino Neikirk and Landon McGee should prove to be a formidable force, while wideouts Tanner Newman and Andrew Gastley will be called upon to help kick-start the passing game from the wideout spot alongside Aden Baker at tight end.
“Right now I think the guys are out there doing a good job and working really hard,” Heiser said of his early practice takeaways. “I think the team chemistry is doing really well and that’s always a big thing when you want to have a team that can compete for a division championship.
Defensively, Heiser is hoping to sure up a secondary that ranked last in the county in pass defense at 171 yards per game, though the Warriors were stout up front, allowing just 116.7 yards a game on the ground, third-best in the county.
This will also mark the last season for Gettysburg in YAIAA-2 before it makes a return to the Mid-Penn Conference in 2022. Hesier’s squad is set to begin play on the road on Aug. 27 when it travels to Northeastern. The Bobcats went just 1-6 a year ago after a 7-4 performance and a playoff appearance in 20219.
