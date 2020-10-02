FIELD HOCKEY
Gettysburg 1, Kennard-Dale 0
Natalie Kloster snapped a scoreless tie at the 51:30 mark to give the Warriors a road win on Friday.
The Warriors host fellow 2-0 squad Bermudian Springs today at 4:15.
Gettysburg 0 1 — 1
Kennard-Dale 0 0 — 0
Goals: G-Natalie Kloster. Shots: G-6; KD-4. Corners: G-6; KD-4. JV: Kennard-Dale 4, Gettysburg 0
New Oxford 5, South Western 0
It was all Colonials in the second half of Thursday’s contest, with Carrie Bair recording a hat trick. Ally Mathis stuffed home two goals for the Ox (3-0) as well.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Susquehannock 3, Gettysburg 2
Susquehannock pocketed both doubles matches to snare a win in Friday’s match with Gettysburg.
The Gburg Warriors (5-3) picked up points at No. 1 and No. 2 singles when Kaitlyn Then and Kim Heinzelmann breezed to straight-set wins.
Singles: Kaitlyn Then (G) d. Peyton Joines 6-3, 6-2; 2. Kim Heinzelmann (G) d. Ali Zapach 6-2, 6-4; 3. Megan Cramer (S) d. Bridget Duffy 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Diana Kelbaugh/Annie Jackson (S) d. Sidney Stultz/Carmen Ray 6-4, 6-2; 2. Tessa Bryan/Angela Kontz (S) d. Sophia Neely/Emily Niner 6-3, 6-1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Gettysburg 3, West York 2
The Warriors traded sets with the Bulldogs from start to finish on Thursday, capturing a 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, 9-25, 15-12 triumph.
Kendall Grossman and Whitney Smyth keyed the offensive attack with 10 and nine kills, respectively. Senior Maddie Yingling was a stalwart on defense, posting a team-high 25 digs. Shayna Davis piled up 17 digs and Smyth delivered 15 more in the victory.
York Catholic 3, Delone Catholic 0
The Irish claimed their second win over the Squirettes in less than a week, rolling to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-10 victory Thursday.
Hope Leavy-Gaskins led the charge for York Catholic with 16 kills and Madeline Walker had 21 assists.
For Delone, Meredith Wilson, Maggie Hughes and Gianna Hoddinott finished with four kills apiece and Shalee Clabaugh had nine digs.
South Western 3, Dallastown 2
The Mustangs outlasted the Wildcats in a key YAIAA-1 match Thursday, claiming a 26-24, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-6 victory.
Makayla Dyson stacked up 46 assists and 17 digs while Emma Filipovits uncorked 25 kills and 22 digs for the winners. Kirby Meyer chalked up 32 digs, Sarah Nicholl pounded 17 kills and Emma Baney finished with 13 digs for the Mustangs.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic 7, Biglerville 0
The Squirettes pumped in five second-half goals to run away with a 7-0 win over the Canners on Thursday.
Madison O’Brien led the Delone charge with a hat trick, with two of her tallies after the intermission. Sarah Swingler found the twine twice while Brooke Whiteleather and Bailey Shehan also booted goals in the victory.
Delone Catholic 2 5 — 7
Biglerville 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Madison O’Brien 3, Sarah Swingler 2, Bailey Shehan, Brooke Whiteleather. Assists: DC-Mary Dizor, Shehan. Shots: DC-31; B-7. Corners: DC-4; B-1. Saves: DC-Kallie Gilbart 7; DC-Emily Woolson 24.
CROSS COUNTRY
Bermudian Springs boys 25,
York Tech 34
Bermudian Springs girls 11,
York Tech 25
Hannah Fletcher won the girls’ race for the Eagles in their sweep of the Spartans on Thursday.
Fletcher clocked a time of 25:01 for the win, just four seconds ahead of teammate Rebecca Durbin.
The Berm boys claimed four of the top six spots led by Nathan Taylor’s runner-up effort in 19:35. Parker Sanders and Trevor Wiley also crossed inside the top five.
Bermudian Springs boys: 2. Nathan Taylor 19:35, 4. Parker Sanders 20:32, 5. Trevor Wiley 20:44, 6. Jacob Simpson 20:49, 8. Connor Shaw 21:09
Bermudian Springs girls: 1. Hannah Fletcher 25:01, 2. Rebecca Durbin 25:05, 3. Kylee Oseen 27:19, 5. Madison Kuhn 28:34, 6. Mackenzie Rabenstine 35:22
