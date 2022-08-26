For a while, the Littlestown Thunderbolts held their own against a much bigger Boiling Springs football team in the season opener for both teams. But after pulling to within one point early in the third quarter, the wheels came off, and the Bubblers breezed to a decisive 66-18 win in Littlestown on Friday night.

Boiling Springs struck early, with two unanswered scores in the first quarter. A seven-play drive that covered 52 yards culminated with big lineman Julian Dodson plunging in from the one. Preston Warner’s point after gave the Bubblers a quick 7-0 lead.

