For a while, the Littlestown Thunderbolts held their own against a much bigger Boiling Springs football team in the season opener for both teams. But after pulling to within one point early in the third quarter, the wheels came off, and the Bubblers breezed to a decisive 66-18 win in Littlestown on Friday night.
Boiling Springs struck early, with two unanswered scores in the first quarter. A seven-play drive that covered 52 yards culminated with big lineman Julian Dodson plunging in from the one. Preston Warner’s point after gave the Bubblers a quick 7-0 lead.
The Bolts put together a nice drive of their own, but it stalled with two incompletions by quarterback Alex Popoff. The first incomplete looked to be a sure touchdown for Littlestown until the athletic Marcus Boyle dashed over to tip the ball away.
The Bubblers struck quickly on their next possession, and when the Bolt defensive back went for the interception, Blake Delavan snagged the ball and dashed 63 yards to make the score 13-0.
“We got behind early, but the kids didn’t quit,” said Littlestown coach Mike Lippy. “I think the kids did a nice job of stopping their momentum, and we came back a little bit.”
Opening the second quarter, Popoff found Caleb Unger streaking wide open across the middle, and hit him with a beautiful pass that turned into a 22-yard touchdown.
Boiling Springs came right back to take a 19-6 lead with a four-play drive that covered 56 yards. Liam Fisher tossed a 50-50 ball to Delavan, who was tightly covered. Delavan though, was the one who came up with the ball for a 40-yard score.
The Bubblers kept hurting themselves with penalties, and a 66-yard interception return for an apparent score was called back for a personal foul following a hit on backup quarterback Brody Bittle.
Popoff came back in and on the next play he hit Zyan Herr for a 30-yard touchdown.
At the half, the Bubblers led, 19-12.
A huge stop at the beginning of the third quarter resulted in a missed Boiling Springs field goal attempt. The Bolts held their ground and showed a lot of grit as the defense bent, but did not break, and they went into the locker room feeling pretty good.
“We have a play that we really wanted to run, and as we came out for the second half with some momentum, we felt it was the perfect time to try it,” said Lippy. “We caught them off guard, and it paid off.”
The play was the first play of the third quarter, and it looked like a run when Popoff tossed the ball to Herr. Herr pulled up, set his feet, and laid out a perfect pass to wide-open Nathan Thomas, who streaked 70 yards for a touchdown. The Bolts went for two and were stopped just short, but they had pulled to within one point at 19-18 with 11:45 to go in the third.
The Bubblers came right back to extend their lead when Matt McNair took it in from the 11. Littlestown then showed some guts on fourth down, when Herr perfectly executed a fake punt to gain a first down at the Bolt 35. But then suddenly, the game switched and Boiling Springs completely took over.
Popoff dropped back to pass, and under a huge rush was laid out. As he got crushed, his pass came up short and was intercepted. Popoff was injured on the play, and after a long while came off the field and had his arm placed in a sling.
Boiling Springs went on to score seven consecutive touchdowns to blow the game wide open and ruin what had been a pretty good debut for the Bolts.
Bittle came in for the injured Popoff, and quickly connected on two passes, but he ended the game going 1-for-6 with two interceptions. One of those was returned for a touchdown.
“I just don’t know what happened,” Lippy said. “66 points. That is a lot of points to give up. Once they got that momentum, our kids just couldn’t stop it. Most of our line is sophomores and juniors, and our whole team is young. It was like a wave we couldn’t stop.”
Littlestown will face Susquehannock next week, and the two teams look to be pretty evenly matched. Lippy looks at it as an opportunity to see what the Bolts are made of.
“Good teams find out what they have to do to get better, and then work to get there,” he said. “We will see how these kids react to this, and just try to get better every week.”
Boiling Springs 13 6 33 14 — 66
Littlestown 0 12 6 0 — 18
First quarter
BS- Julian Dodson 1 run (Preston Warner kick) 8:23
BS- Blake Delavan 63 pass from Liam Fisher (kick blocked) 3:24
Second quarter
L- Caleb Unger 22 pass from Alex Popoff (kick blocked) 11:11
BS- Delavan 40 pass from Fisher (run failed) 9:06
L- Zyan Herr 30 pass from Popoff (kick missed) 4:10
Third quarter
L- Nathan Thomas 70 pass from Herr (kick missed) 11:43
BS- Matt McNair 11 run (Warner kick) 10:19
BS- Travis Cannon 11 run (Warner kick) 7:24
BS- Delavan 55 interception return (kick missed (5:55)
BS- Fisher 1 run (kick missed) 3:49
BS- Cannon 19 run (Warner kick) 1:52
Fourth quarter
BS- Javier Rosario 33 run (Warner kick) 7:24
BS- Lane McNair 8 run (Warner kick) 1:22
Team Statistics
BS L
First downs 20 17
Rushing 37-287 25-50
Passing 5-6-0 14-26-3
Passing yards 138 269
Total yards 425 319
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-2
Punting 0-0 1-21.0
Penalties 8-57 4-33
Individual Statistics
Rushing: BS-Demitri White 2-22, Marcus Boyle 5-34, Trey McCardell 7-35, M. McNair 9-89, Dodson 1-1, Logan Gelbaugh 3-11, Fisher 2-(-9), Cannon 5-58, Rosario 3-46; L-Lucas BAcher 3, Kaleb Smith 3-2, Anthony Shirdon 3-4, Caleb Unger 1-4, Bryson Lookingbill 10-18, Popoff 2-8, Logan Conaway 1-0, Herr 1-15, Brody Bittle 2-(-4).
Passing: BS-Roberts 21-32-281-1; L-Popoff 9-16-174-1, Bittle 4-9-25-2, Herr 1-1-70-0.
Receiving: BS- Brown 8-99; L-Lookingbill 2-20, Herr 2-90, Thomas 5-117, Shirdon 1-(-2), Unger 1-22, Smith 2-18, Conaway 3-11.
