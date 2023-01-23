GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 41, Hanover 40
Senior Lydia Floreck’s layup at the buzzer gave the Warriors their first victory since the opening night of the season as they took down the visiting Hawkettes in a non-conference matchup Monday night.
Sophomore Madeline Delaney scored 11 of her career-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the hosts rallied from down seven to start the final stanza.
Delaney made five trifectas in the game, with a trio of them coming in the decisive quarter.
Hanover led at the end of the first three quarters by at least six points and the Hawkettes were paced by 17 points from sophomore Riley Stigler.
Hanover 15 8 12 5 - 40
Gettysburg 8 9 11 13 - 41
Hanover (40): Perez-Beltran 6 1-3 14, Stigler 6 0-1 17, Maloney 2 0-0 5, Wildasin 1 2-6 4. Non-scorers: Smith, Conover, Cornett, Gorman. Totals: 15 3-10 40.
Gettysburg (41): Emma Raville 3 0-0 6, Addison Caywood 0 2-2 2, Madeline Delaney 7 1-3 20, Jade Barrick 1 0-0 3, Sofia Royer 2 0-0 4, Megha Makkenchery 1 0-0 2, Lydia Floreck 2 0-0 4. Non-scorer: McCloskey. Totals: 16 3-5 41.
Three-Pointers: Stigler 5, Perez-Beltran, Maloney; G — Delaney, Barrick.
Susquenita 49, Biglerville 41
The Canners fought all the way to the end, slicing eight points off their deficit in the fourth quarter, but the hole was too big for them to dig out of on the road against the Blackhawks in a non-conference contest on Monday night.
Senior Brylee Rodgers led the way for the Canners with 20 points and now sits 21 points shy of 1,000 for her standout career. Classmate Emily Woolson tallied 12 markers.
Mady Fleisher scored 13 of her game-high 22 points in the decisive third quarter that saw her team outscore Biglerville, 19-4.
Biglerville 8 10 4 19 - 41
Susquenita 4 14 19 12
Biglerville (41): Brylee Rodgers 7 5-7 20, Emily Woolson 3 5-7 12, Ava Peterson 0 2-2 2, Claire Roberts 2 1-2 5, Kierney Weigle 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: Alvarez, Hollabaugh, Brewer, Miller. Totals: 12 15-20 41.
Susquenita (49): M. Fleisher 8 2-3 22, Lingle 2 0-0 5, Flickinger 2 0-0 4, Wechsler 1 0-0 2, Wojcik 2 0-0 5,Jones 1 0-0 2, Allewelt 1 1-2 3, A. Fleisher 2 2-2 6. Totals: 19 5-9 49.
Three-Pointers: B — Rodgers, Woolson; S — M. Fleisher 4, Lingle, Wojcik.
Susquehannock 33,
South Western 27
No one on the Warriors reached double digits in the scoring column, but they used a balanced effort to knock off the Mustangs on Monday night.
Dylan Elliott and Kenni Galbreath paced the winners with eight markers apiece.
For South Western, McKayla Green had 10, while Carly Louey notched seven points in defeat.
Suqsuehannock 5 7 12 9 - 33
South Western 7 10 2 8 - 27
Susquehannock (33): Galbreath 2 3-4 8, Weldon 1 0-0 3, E. Snyder 2 1-3 5, Elliott 3 0-3 8, G. Snyder 3 0-2 6, Sweitzer 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 4-12 33.
South Western (27): Trone 1 2-2 4, Cook 1 2-4 4, Brooks 1 0-2 2, Green 4 0-0 10, Louey 3 1-2 7. Non-scorers: Collins, Peltzer. Totals: 10 5-10 27.
Three-Pointers: SQ — Elliott 2, Galbreath, Weldon, Sweitzer; SW — Green 2
New Oxford 59,
Spring Grove 54
The Colonials wrapped up a 3-0 week by defeating the visiting Rockets in a YAIAA-1 tilt on Friday night.
New Oxford’s big week moved the Colonials into 15th place in the Class 5A district power rankings and the top 14 earn bids to the postseason.
Ox senior Timberley Linebaugh buried a quintet of triples on her way to a game-high 21 points, while Kelbie Linebaugh pitched in with 12. Georgia Mummert and Lily Myers each had nine and Sydney Flesch contributed eight to the winning cause.
Kacie Boyer led the Rockets with 21 and Leah Kale, who recently joined the 1,000-point club, tossed in 18.
Spring Grove 10 11 19 14- 54
New Oxford 5 25 11 18 - 59
Spring Grove (54): Sliver 3 0-0 8, Boyer 8 3-3 21, Kale 7 4-4 18, Garrisson 3 1-7 7. Totals: 21 8-14 54.
New Oxford (59): Kelbie Linebaugh 2 7-10 12, Sydney Flesch 2 3-4 8, Georgia Mummert 1 6-8 9, Mya McGregor 0 0-2 0, Timberley Linebaugh 7 2-2 21, Lily Myers 3 3-4 9. Non-scorer: Crabbs. Totals: 15 21-30 59.
Three-Pointers: SG — Silver 2, Boyer 2; NO — T. Linebaugh 5, K. Linebaugh, Flesch, Mummert.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 64, West Perry 27
Tegan Kuhns buried three 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points in Friday’s win for the Warriors. Kuhns connected on nine shots from the floor for Gettysburg (9-6), which has won four of its last five contests.
Brody Wagner chalked up 11 points for the winners, with Ian McLean adding 10 and Josh Herr finishing with nine.
West Perry 8 6 5 8 — 27
Gettysburg 22 16 12 14 — 64
West Perry (27): Quaker 0 3-4 3, Middleton 1 0-1 3, Twigg 5 0-1 14, McKeever 3 0-1 7. Totals: 9 3-7 27
Gettysburg (64): Julius Warren 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Darnell 3 0-0 6, Tegan Kuhns 9 1-1 22, Brody Wagner 4 3-4 11, Carson Kuhns 1 0-0 2, Josh Herr 4 1-2 9, Charlie Shull 1 0-0 2, Ian McLean 4 2-2 10. Non-scorers: Cole, Harnish, Null, Johnson. Totals: 27 7-9 64
3-pointers: WP-Twigg 4, McKeever; G-Kuhns 3. JV: Gettysburg 44, West Perry 33
WRESTLING
Falcon Invitational
Caden Rankin and Tanner Rock earned runner-up finishes for Littlestown at the Falcon Invitational on Saturday in Winters Mill.
Rankin went 6-1 at 132 pounds over the two-day event, winning six times by pin. Rock piled up seven pins as he went 7-1 at 170 pounds.
Cameron Mingee compiled eight wins in nine bouts to finish third at 138. Mingee won his first seven bouts via fall before losing in the semifinals. He posted a 7-0 decision in his third-place matchup.
Tanner Yingling won five times to place fourth at 152 for the Bolts as well.
