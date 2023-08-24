Saturday is shaping up to be an important night in the history of the New Oxford football program.
The Colonials are planning to celebrate the 50th year of the football program at the school by inviting back all former players and coaches to be recognized on the field during a pregame ceremony.
“It’s important to celebrate milestones like this one. Many people paved the way for where we are today,” head coach Jason Warner said. “From Don Arigo starting the program in the early 70s in the Blue Mountain League to the present day and all of the players who put on that helmet in between.”
Warner continued, “We all share that common thread that makes us a brotherhood of sorts of Colonials’ football. Coming together to celebrate this is vital to reflecting on the past and building for the future.”
Earlier in the day on Saturday, there will be tours of the school available from 2-4 p.m. and food trucks in the parking lot from 2-5:30 p.m. The pregame ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the former players being recognized by decade, then during the first quarter of the game, alumni cheerleaders will participate on the sideline with their current counterparts, according to athletic director Doug Wherley.
Former head coaches expected to be in attendance are Don Arigo (1972-1980, first two seasons were JV), Jack Billman (1981-1988), Gardy Lawrence (1989-2004) and Matt Muller (2005-2010).
Lawrence led the program to its first district playoff berth in 1995, first district playoff win and appearance in the district title game, both in 1996, and the first division title in program history, in 2002.
Muller piloted the team to two district playoff appearances (2006, 2009) and a pair of postseason wins in 2006.
Jason Thurston (2011-14) led the team to the postseason in 2013, but is unable to attend.
In his six years at the helm, Warner (2015, 2018-present) has led the team to the postseason in each of the past four seasons and won division titles in 2020 and 2022.
A Week 6 win over Susquehannock last season was the 200th in program history.
“I take great pride in being the head coach of the New Oxford football program,” Warner said. “I believe that the rest of our staff feels the same way as many of them are former Ox football players.”
He continued, “We spend a significant amount of time discussing the history of our program. The good times and not so good times. We feel that it’s important for our players to know and understand what it means to wear the jersey and when you’re wearing the jersey, you are playing for yourself, your team, your school, your community and all of the former players that came before you.”
Warner played for the Colonials in the late 1990’s and a majority of his coaching staff also played for the school, so they know what it means to be a Colonial. In addition to Warner, Steve Ernst, Adam Summers, Aaron Lemke, Larry Baumgardner, Eric Warner, Gared Chrismer, Andy Groft, Ethan Chrismer and Trevor Yerka all wore New Oxford colors during their high school playing careers.
“I personally think that it’s more than just about me being a former player, but the number of New Oxford alumni that we have on staff,” Warner said. “It’s great messaging to our players and speaks volumes about the value that our former players put on impacting the next generation of Colonials.”
Longtime rival Bermudian Springs will be in town for the game and hoping to put a damper on the festivities, but Warner isn’t worried about the players not being focused on the Eagles, despite what is going on around them.
“We talked on Monday during our weekly game plan meetings about possible distractions, but I think they will maintain the focus necessary to get the job done,” he said. “I think our players are excited for the opportunity and ready to take the field for the first time in nine months.”
