New Oxford started the game off well, scoring twice in the top of the first inning, but the Colonials’ offense went dry and they were unable to push any more runs across in their 5-2 loss at Dover in a YAIAA-2 baseball contest Tuesday afternoon.
Aden Hafer, who led off the game with a single, stole second, took third on a throwing error and came home on a wild pitch for the first run of the game.
The Ox (1-2, 1-2) recorded its second run when Connor Main plated Jacob Little with a run-scoring ground out.
Dover (2-1, 1-1) sliced the deficit in half in its portion of the opening frame, which began with a booming triple by leadoff hitter Shane Klinedinst. He later sped home on a wild pitch.
The score remained 2-1 into the bottom of the third when the Eagles hung three on the board with Owen Kennell belting a two-bagger that one-hopped off the fence in left to score Aaron Eckard all the way from first.
Kennell, Dover’s catcher, was courtesy ran for by Nate Stefanowicz, who touched the dish following a throwing error, then pitcher Ben Leib helped his own cause with a single to score Tanner Rohrbaugh.
Leib sat the Ox down in order in the fourth and fifth innings and fanned the first hitter of the sixth before Josh Bethas singled and Aaron Smith walked, around another punch out.
Smith’s free pass ended the day for Leib, as he departed after throwing 5 2/3 innings and allowing two runs and five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. He threw strikes on 61 of his 92 pitches.
“He’s their No. 1 starter, so I thought we did okay against him,” Ox head coach Scott Anderson said of Leib. “At times he really had us off-balance at the plate and we made a couple of errors in the field that hurt us. We’re not swinging the bat well enough to overcome any miscues in the field and we don’t hit enough balls on the barrel.”
Rohrbaugh replaced Leib on the hill and induced a foul out to end the sixth, then got three straight ground outs to end it in the seventh. He recorded the final four outs of the game on nine pitches to earn the save.
Bethas, the Colonials’ most experienced player, along with Mason Weaver, finished the day with two of the Ox’s five hits.
“We’re young and inexperienced, like many other teams are. Last Monday, in our first game of the season, we had two guys (Bethas and Weaver) who had any varsity experience,” Anderson said. “But myself and the rest of the coaching staff are going to keep coaching these guys up and I bet we’ll be a much better team here in a couple weeks.”
Anderson continued, “It’s basically like having two freshmen classes this year. We had practice for a week last year before everything got shut down.”
Dover was led by two hits from Eckard, while Klinedinst scored twice.
New Oxford returns to action on Thursday with a home game against West York at 4:15, before hosting its annual four-team tournament on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m
New Oxford 200 000 0 — 2 5 3
Dover 103 100 x — 5 8 1
Mason Weaver, Aaron Wagaman (4), Jesse Bitzer (5) and Grant Jacoby; Ben Leib, Tanner Rohrbaugh (6) and Owen Kennell. SO-BB: Weaver 5-0, Wagaman 0-1, Bitzer 3-0; Leib 7-2, Rohrbaugh 0-0. WP-Leib. LP-Weaver. 2B: D-Kennell. 3B: D-Shane Klinedinst.
