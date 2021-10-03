GIRLS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 5, Hanover 0
Biglerville junior Brylee Rodgers reached a scoring milestone on Saturday when she recorded her 100th career point in a win at Hanover. Rodgers netted a pair of goals in a six-minute span, then tacked on a third for the hat trick with three minutes to play before the intermission. She also assisted on a pair of Canner goals in the second half.
Rodgers is the first player in Biglerville girls’ program history to reach the century mark in career scoring since Carly Stoner in the 2018 fall season. Stoner finished with a program-best 66 career goals.
Rodgers has 41 career goals and 24 assists with the remainder of this season plus her senior campaign still ahead.
Maci Dinges and Abby Ponce found the back of the net in the second half for Biglerville, which has won two straight games.
Biglerville 2 3 – 5
Hanover 0 0 – 0
B-Brylee Rodgers, Maci Dinges, Abby Ponce. Assists: B-Dinges, Rodgers 2. Shots: B-15; H-0. Corners: B-8; H-1. Saves: B-0; H-10
BOYS’ SOCCER
Littlestown 3, Bermudian Springs 2 2OT
Josh Blose scored the golden goal in double overtime as the Bolts downed the Eagles on Saturday for the first time since 2014.
Blose, who also netted the opener, broke his own school record of 19 goals which he set last season. He now stands at 21.
Harry Moroz scored in between the Blose tallies, with Leo Guzman assisting on a pair of markers for the Bolts (8-3).
The Eagles (6-5) received goals by Israel Felipe and an equalizer from Kyle Kuykendall late in the second half.
Littlestown 1 1 0 1 – 3
Bermudian Springs 0 2 0 0 – 2
Goals: L-Josh Blose 2, Harry Moroz; BS-Israel Felipe, Kyle Kuykendall. Assists: L-Leo Guzman 2, Blose/Dylan Smeak; BS-Kuykendall, Felipe. Shots: L-10; BS-13. Corners: L-3; BS-8. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 11; BS-Carter Stuart 7
Fairfield 2, York Catholic 0
The Knights scored their fourth consecutive shutout on Saturday when they hung a goose egg on the Irish. Fairfield, which has won five straight games, improved to 9-1 with the victory, moving to second in the District 3 Class 1A power rankings.
Freshman Ciaran Phelan provided the offensive punch with a goal in each half, getting assists from Jake Ogle and Ethan Collins.
Fairfield 1 1 – 2
York Catholic 0 0 – 0
Goals: F-Ciaran Phelan 2. Assists: F-Jake Ogle, Ethan Collins. Shots: F-13; YC-5. Corners: F-6, YC-2. Saves: F-Eric Ball 6; YC-Forjan 11
Northeastern 2, South Western 1 OT
Zach Trexler found twine at 2:01 of the extra session to lift the Bobcats past the Mustangs on Saturday.
South Western 1 0 0 – 1
Northeastern 1 0 1 – 2
Goals: SW-Quinn; NE-Jaysen Cook, Zach Trexler. Shots: SW-4; NE-11. Corners: SW-3; NE-6. Saves: SW-D’Alessandro Salazar 9; NE-Brandon Shirk 3. JV: Northeastern 1-0
