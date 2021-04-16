BASEBALL
Biglerville 6,
Delone Catholic 4
Connor Orner tagged a two-run shot in the top of the seventh to push the Canners past the Squires in YAIAA action on Friday.
Biglerville scored three times in the top of the sixth to pull within 4-3 entering the final frame. With one out, Logan Brewer doubled home Austin Black to square things up before Orner’s home run to left put the visitors in front.
Delone (5-3) put two runners on base in the home half of the seventh but Brewer got a ground ball to close out his gutsy complete-game effort. The senior scattered eight hits, striking out nine while walking four. He was also 2-for-3 at the dish with a pair of runs scored.
Tyler Hillson, Jake Sherdel and Eddie Ugarte collected two hits each for Delone, which downed Biglerville (4-2) on Thursday, 15-8.
Biglerville 000 003 3 — 6 7 0
Delone Catholic 100 012 0 — 4 8 2
WP: Logan Brewer. LP: Jake Sherdel. SO-BB: Brewer 9-4, Sherdel 5-2, Aidan Wittmer 1-0. 2B: B-Brewer 2. HR: B-Connor Orner
Kennard-Dale 10,
Bermudian Springs 9
Jason Williams singled home two runs in the bottom of the seventh as the Rams claimed a walk-off win over the Eagles on Friday.
Bermudian scored times over the previous two frames, including four runs in its half of the seventh to assume a 9-7 lead. Connor Shaw doubled twice, Carter Stuart rattled a pair of singles and Brock Carpenter clubbed a two-bagger for the Eagles. Carpenter and Shaw tallied two RBI apiece.
Bermudian Springs 003 002 4 — 9 7 1
Kennard-Dale 211 012 3 — 10 9 5
Connor Shaw, Riley Martin (6). Swanson, Roach (5). WP: Roach. LP: Martin. SO-BB: Shaw 4-7, Martin 0-4, Swanson 10-7, Roach 3-1. 2B: BS-Brock Carpenter, Shaw 2; KD-Swanson. HR: KD-Schubert, Swanson
York Tech 4, Hanover 3
Gus Giacopelli singled home Yadi Cruz-Cruz with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Spartans on Friday.
Justus Feeser took the loss despite going the distance, scattering eight hits and striking out two. Feeser also doubled at the dish for the Hawks.
Hanover 101 010 0 — 3 4 3
York Tech 111 000 1 — 4 8 3
Justus Feeser. Saylor, Shimel. WP: Shimmel. LP: Feeser. SO-BB: Feeser 2-2, Saylor 3-4, Shimmel 1-1. 2B: H-Feeser; YT-Bond, Cruz-Cruz, Matias
SOFTBALL
Gettysburg 9, Eastern York 2
The surging Warriors slugged 10 hits and scored nine times in running their record to 5-1 on Friday.
Kaelyn Blocher smacked two doubles and Rachel Keller homered for the hosts, who scored three runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth.
Blocher, Keller and Aubreigh DeFriece finished with two hits each.
Eastern York 000 010 1 — 2 4 3
Gettysburg 101 313 x — 9 10 2
Cook, Estes (4). Jenna Brasee, Berit Miller (6). WP: Brasee. LP: Cook. SO-BB: Cook 1-7, Estes 6-3, Brasee 5-2, Miller 1-0. 2B: EY-Gray, Estes; G-Kaelyn Blocher 2. HR: G-Rachel Keller
Central York 9, New Oxford 5
The Panthers pushed five runs across the plate in the sixth to turn back the Colonials on Friday.
Ellie Widerman went 3-for-3 and Alyssa Waters was 2-for-4 with a triple for New Oxford.
New Oxford 100 040 0 — 5 6 2
Central York 220 005 x — 9 12 3
WP: Beamesderfer. LP: Dill. SO-BB: Dill 6-2, Dreyer 3-5, Beamesderfer 1-0. 2B: CY-Hsieh, Nace. 3B: NO-Walters; CY-Hsieh
Delone Catholic 15, Biglerville 2
Emma Goddard drilled a deep three-run home run to highlight the Squirettes’ home win over the Canners on Friday.
Delone used a six-run second inning to take control, then put the game away by scoring eight times in the third, with all eight runs coming after two outs and a bases-empty Biglerville error.
Kat Keller doubled twice and collected five RBI and Meredith Wilson was 2-for-2 with three RBI. Amy Anderson swatted two hits as well, and Alma Partenza yielded on only two hits in five innings of pitching work.
MacKensie Vance led off the game with a double and scored in the first inning for the Canners. Olivia Miller also singled and Lexi Pickett drove in a run.
Biglerville 100 10 — 2 2 2
Delone Catholic 168 0x — 15 10 1
WP: Alma Partenza. LP: Abigail Reckard. SO-BB: Reckard 4-7, Partenza 6-1. 2B: B-MacKensie Vance; DC-Amy Anderson, Kat Keller 2, Meredith Wilson. HR: DC-Emma Goddard
York Tech 10, Hanover 0
Keira Devor twirled a one-hit shutout for the Spartans in their five-inning win over the Hawkettes on Friday.
Alexis Gruver singled for Hanover’s lone knock of the contest.
Hanover 000 00 — 0 1 3
York Tech 162 1x — 10 10 0
Kena Noel, Lexi Hippensteel (4). Devor. WP: Devor. LP: Noel. SO-BB: Noel 2-3, Hippensteel 2-1, Devor 8-4. 2B: YT-Saylor, Zeinkiewicz
BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 5, Gettysburg 0
The Eagles improved to 7-3 by pitching a shutout against the Warriors on Friday.
Brett Laughman, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes had firepower to spare as they won their respective singles matches dropping a combined seven games.
Colby David and Myles Avery outlasted Gettysburg’s Michael Biba and Garrett Crowner in a three-setter at second doubles to complete the sweep.
Singles: 1. Brett Laughman (BS) d. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess 6-1, 6-1; 2. Nate Edmondson (BS) d. Spencer Kennedy 6-1, 6-2; 3. Gage Bjonnes (BS) d. Chase O’Malley 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Parker Sanders/Hunter Madara (BS) d. Bryce Bladen/Jack Delaney 6-4, 6-1; 2. Colby David/Myles Avery (BS) d. Michael Biba/Garrett Crowner 6-2, 4-6, 6-3
York Country Day 3,
Littlestown 2
The Bolts swept doubles play but came up empty in singles action during their match on Friday.
Nathan Snyder and Trent Boritz notched a victory at No. 1 singles while Josh Blose and Leo Guzman were winners at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Ethan Jacoby (YCD) d. Cyrus Marshall 6-2, 6-3; 2. Brady Frey (YCD) d. Nolan Westfall 6-0, 6-2; 3. Cameron Croon (YCD) d. Shawn Nelson 6-2, 7-5
Doubles: 1. Nathan Snyder/Trent Boritz (L) d. MacLean Abbott/Cam Dalton 7-5, 6-0; 2. Josh Blose/Leo Guzman (L) d. Ethan Mackel/David Rodriguez 8-5
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 22, Northern 1
Four different Colonials had at least a hat trick in their scoring column following Friday’s big win over Northern.
Eryn Little led the goal parade with five markers and a pair of assists. Hannah Zimmer slipped four shots past the Polar Bear keeper, while Morgan Sauter and Ally Mathis posted three scores apiece.
Bethany Cohee and Hailey Linebaugh added two goals each as well.
Goals: Nor-Brynn Crouse; NOx-Eryn Little 5, Hannah Zimmer 4, Morgan Sauter 3, Ally Mathis 3, Bethany Cohee 2, Hailey Linebaugh 2, Sav Winpigler, Sydney Winpigler, Kylie Wampler. Assists: NOx-Mathis 3, B. Cohee 2, Linebaugh 2, Sav Winpigler 2, Zimmer 2, Little 2, Madison Cohee. Shots: Nor-8; NOx-32. Saves: Nor-Rileah Carlson 10; NOx-Morgan Scott 7. JV: New Oxford 23, Northern 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.