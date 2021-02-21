Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A Section 4 Championships at South Western proved to be an up and down day for defending champion Gettysburg.
Sure, the Warriors put six wrestlers into the finals and once again grabbed a team championship with by a comfortable margin over rival Dallastown, but five of those six lost their finals matchups and a few other highly-seeded wrestlers missed out on advancing to next week’s district tournament at Spring Grove.
The day ended strongly, however, as junior Trevor Gallagher grabbed a 13-2 major decision over Logan Herbst of Spring Grove to take home his first section championship.
“Being a sectional champion, that just puts the cherry on the top of everything,” Gallagher, who entered the tournament as the top seed, said of the win. “I knew I had a target on me when I first came in here and I had to live up to that.”
While Gallagher was the only section champ despite six finalists for the Warriors, he wasn’t the only section champ from the area.
Also taking home a title was New Oxford’s Dylan Forbes at 215 pounds. Forbes, a senior, was a state qualifier a year ago and bumped up from 189 pounds to 215 for the postseason.
In doing so, he gave himself a tough path to a section title. In the semifinals, he had to go to sudden victory to take out third-seeded Andrew Smith of Dallastown, 3-1.
Then in the finals, Forbes squared off with Gettysburg’s Sam Rodriguez, who entered the day seeded fourth, but pinned top-seeded RJ Utz of South Western in the semifinals.
The finals matchup saw Rodriguez get out to an early lead after sprawling on a Forbes shot and getting behind him for a takedown. He held a 2-0 lead into the second period and after cutting Forbes away, led 2-1 early in the second. Rodriguez then went for the home run, and Forbes was ready. The Gettysburg junior stepped in for a double underhook throw and tossed Forbes to his back, but Coloinials’ big man rolled through and took Rodriguez to his back, securing the fall and the championship in 2:42.
“I watched his last match and saw what he did, so I did my best to not get in positions he’d like me to be in,” Forbes said. “When he threw me, I knew I was strong enough to roll him back to his back. There was a little bit of thinking behind it, but in the end I saw it, I felt it, and I just rolled through and it worked.”
New Oxford coach Brian Martin said he barely had time to react when he saw the exchange.
“I really didn’t have time to think, but all I can say is I’m glad it wasn’t me because I’d have broken ribs,” he said. “He has some throws and he’s a little bigger than we are and has some funky stuff, so you’ve got to stay out of those ties.”
The Colonials also added a district tournament qualifier at 113 pounds as sophomore Jerry Dattoli took second place. Dattoli lost his finals matchup 5-4 to Spring Grove’s Braxton Rice. In the true second match with Gettysburg’s Gabe Pecaitis, he led 2-0 late before a clash of heads caused Pecaitis to injury default out of the match.
“It feels good,” Dattoli said of advancing. “I came in here last year at this weight and didn’t place at all and that was my goal this year, to place. Braxton and I had a good match in the finals. I didn’t want to end the day with a kid missing some teeth, but I’m in for next weekend.”
On Pecaitis’ injury, Gettysburg coach Chris Haines said he was upset to see the freshman end his season that way.
“Gabe Pecaitis wrestled a great tournament,” he said. “He did outstanding. He’s a fourth seed and he was wrestling for true second. He did a great job and it’s a shame for him that that’s how it ended.”
Gettysburg also saw Jared Townsend reach the finals at 152 pounds, Jake Cherry at 160, Nathan Ridgley at 172 and Max Gourley at 189.
Townsend fell to Central York’s Jeremiah Smith 9-1. Cherry dropped a 14-1 match to Ryan Fry of Red Lions. Spring Grove’s Thomas Dressler, a two-time state qualifier, notched a 17-1 tech fall over Ridgley, and Gourley was bested by Dallastown’s Brooks Gable, 6-2, in a reversal of results from when the two met earlier this season.
“We had 12 of 13 kids place in the top four and any other year that would be record setting,” Haines said of his team’s overall performance. “No, we didn’t have a good finals round, but it is what it is at this point. We’ve got six moving on, so we’ve got six guys that start fresh next week at 0-0.
“A lot of our guys, when they’re on and they’re wrestling well are pretty much unbeatable. But they’re very inconsistent, and it just goes back to a mindset and a routine. It took Sammy getting injured today to listen to be coached and be capable of what he’s doing.”
Similarly, Haines added that he feels Gourley could’ve taken another victory over Gable.
“At the end of the day, Max needs to listen to his coaches and he will be more successful,” he said.
Forbes, Dattoli and the six Warriors wrestlers will all be back in action Saturday at Spring Grove High School where the District 3 tournament, which also serves as the south central regional, will begin at 9 a.m.
District 3 Class 3A
Section 4 Championships
Saturday - South Western HS
Team Scores: 1) Gettysburg 187.0 2) Spring Grove 124.5 3) Dallastown 105.0 4) York Suburban 94 5) Central York 67.5 6) Dover 66.0 7) New Oxford 57 8) Red Lion 49.0 9) Waynesboro 46.5 10) South Western 27.0 11) West York 14.0 12) Susquehannock 12.0 13) York Tech 3.0 14) Northeastern 0.0
Championship matches
106: Levi Snyder (SG) MD. Elias Long (CY), 8-0; 113: Braxton Rice (SG) dec. Jerry Dattoli (NO), 5-4; 120: Mason Leiphart (Dov) TF Zach Luckenbaugh (Dal), 15-0 (2:34); 126: Ivan Vega (SG) MD Wyatt Dillon (Dov), 11-1; 132: Bryson Neidigh (YS) p. Ashton Deller (Dal), 5:06; 138: Caden Dobbins (Dal) TF Bodie Rouzer (Way), 16-0 (4:36); 145: Noah Rice (YS) dec. Macon Myers (CY), 6-5; 152: Jeremiah Smith (CY) MD Jared Townsend (Get), 9-1; 160: Ryan Fry (RL) MD Jacob Cherry (Get), 14-1; 172: Thomas Dressler (SG) TF Nathan Ridgley (Get), 17-1 (5:19); 189: Brooks Gable (Dal) DEC Max Gourley (Get), 6-2; 215: Dylan Forbes (NO) p. Samuel Rodriguez (Get), 2:42; 285: Trevor Gallagher (Get) MD Logan Herbst (SG), 13-2.
Third place
106: Tyler Adams (YS) dec. Reed Miller (Get), 7-3; 113: Gabriel Pecaitis (Get) MD Josh Martz (SW), 12-1; 120: Zach Emory (YS) dec, Isaac Mcgregor (Way), 7-4; 126: Jacob Fetrow (Get) p. Wyatt Hale (SW), 4:29; 132: Dalton Redden (Get) dec. Kyle Deisley (RL), 9-2; 138: Jarod Baker (SG) dec. Ethan Dalton (Get), 4-3; 145: Tyler Withers (Get) dec. Kaden Rouzer (Way), 11-7; 152: Tyler Bard (WY) dec. Brock Holloway (RL), 4-0; 160: Jonathan Firestone (Dov) MD Michael Fox (Sus), 18-5; 172: Jamal Lewis (YS) p. Hunter Shaffer (NO), 2:25; 189:Kenny Johnson (YS) dec. Jakob Schorn (Way), 6-4; 215: Andrew Smith (Dal) p. Ethan Miller (CY), 4:10; 285: Jarrod Love (Dov) p. Ian Scully (CY), :21.
True second
113: Jerry Dattoli (NO) Inj. Gabriel Pecaitis (Get), 2-0 (4:48); 132: Ashton Deller (Dal) p. Dalton Redden (Get), 4:23; 138: Bodie Rouzer (Way) p. Jarod Baker (SG), 1:04; 145: Macon Myers (CY) dec. Tyler Withers (Get), 5-0; 189: Max Gourley (Get) fft. Kenny Johnson (YS); 215: Samuel Rodriguez (Get) MD Andrew Smith (Dal), 15-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.