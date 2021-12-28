The Gettysburg girls’ basketball team had been living dangerously to start the season.
Yes, the Warriors were 4-0 headed into Tuesday’s Hershey Holiday Tournament, but their average margin of victory was just 4.5 points, including a one-point squeaker over Bishop McDevitt to start the season.
Against Governor Mifflin on Tuesday night, that caught up to them as a hot-shooting Mustangs team pulled the upset, downing Gettysburg 53-50.
“I think that we’re growing,” Warriors’ coach Jeff Bair said afterward. “I told the girls, I think that there were times tonight we played really well, probably better than we’ve played in the first four games. But we still have things to learn.”
Both teams came out of the gates in zone, with Gettysburg laying a 2-3 and the Mustangs in a 3-2. The defenses proved difficult for each to figure out and Warriors held a slender 9-8 lead after the first quarter.
Gettysburg (4-1) continued to struggle in the halfcourt to start the second and Governor Mifflin (4-3) went on a short 5-0 spurt to lead 13-9 with 4:30 left in the half. That’s when Anne Bair began to make her presence felt, hitting a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one before Bri Abate gave the Warriors a 16-15 lead with a triple from the top of the key.
The two teams then went back and forth with Bair staying hot, hitting two more trifectas in the process, and the Mustangs’ Taylor Koenig matching her to leave the game tied at 21-21 with a minute left in the frame.
A triple from Keira Estrada late in the half gave the Mustangs a three-point lead before Abate found Carly Eckhart at the buzzer to make the score 24-23 at the break.
“We knew it would be tough,” Governor Mifflin coach Mike Clark said of the close nature of the game. “They have shooters. We have shooters. I thought whoever made the most shots from the outside was going to win the game.”
The Warriors ratcheted up the intensity out of the break. First it was Abate with a layup through contact to give her team a 25-24 lead. Then Camryn Felix hit a deep 3-pointer for three of her 13 points on the night to push the lead to four. Felix then finished a layup on a two-on-one fast break to complete a 7-0 run and bring the score to 30-24.
Gettysburg eventually pushed the lead out to seven and held it there at 37-30 following an Autumn Oaster trifecta, but the Mustangs didn’t go away. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Anyah Ortiz, who had 12 points off the bench, and Shakyla Mayo cut the Warriors’ lead to 37-36 late in the third. Felix buried another one from beyond the arc, but Koenig again had an answer and Gettysburg led just 40-39 headed into the fourth.
“They just made a ton of deep shots,” Jeff Bair said of the opposition. “And it’s not like we didn’t know they were coming.”
The Warriors pushed the lead out to four points after another Abate 3-pointer, the last of her 11 points on the night, and held firm at 48-44 into the last 3:30 of the game.
A Mayo fastbreak layup and two Elisa Fiore free throws tied the game at 48-48 with 2:21 to play before Abate found Emili Scavitto with a nice post-to-post pass to make it 50-48 with just under a minute remaining.
“One of her best skills is passing,” Bair said of Abate. “And we trust her. The way they were committing to Cam and Anne was leaving her open at the foul line and she was able to, for the most part, shoot when she should, pass when she should pass and just kept us moving forward.”
The lead was short-lived, however, as the Mustangs came racing down the field and Estrada hit her second triple of the game to put her team ahead 51-50 with 46.2 left on the clock.
“I think she’s going to be great,” Clark said of Estrada. “She’s a sophomore and last year she and Taylor had COVID at the beginning of the season, so to me they’re both like freshmen.”
After a Gettysburg timeout, the ball found its way to Bair in the corner. She took a jab step before dribbling toward the baseline and going up for a layup. In doing so, however, she was called for a charge, sending the ball back over to Governor Mifflin with 25 seconds remaining.
The Warriors then proceeded to intentionally foul to try to send the Mustangs to the line, but because they only had three team fouls it took until 10.4 second left in the game for Fiore to be sent to the line. Fiore hit both ends of the 1-and-1 and despite getting a good look from the corner, Oaster’s tying 3-pointer found iron, giving Governor Mifflin the win and advancing them into Wednesday’s championship game.
The Mustangs will take on host Hershey in tomorrow’s finals at 7:30 p.m., while Gettysburg is set to square off with Middletown in the third-place contest at 6 p.m.
“It’s up to them to stay together and want that and ask the right questions,” Bair said afterward of his team’s improvement as the season progresses. “If they do that, it’ll help make the process happen as quickly as possible.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com.
Governor Mifflin 8 16 15 14 — 53
Gettysburg 9 14 17 10 — 50
Governor Mifflin (53): Estrada 2 0-0 6, Fiore 2 4-4 8, Sha. Mayo 5 0-0 11, Shy. Mayo 2 0-0 5, Koenig 4 0-0 11, Ortiz 4 0-0 12. Totals: 19 4-4 53.
Gettysburg (50): Camryn Felix 5 0-0 13, Autumn Oaster 1 0-0 3, Carly Eckhart 3 1-2 7, Anne Bair 4 2-2 13, Emili Scavitto 1 1-3 3, Bri Abate 4 1-2 11. Totals: 18 5-9 50.
3-pointers: GM-11 (Ortiz 4, Koenig 3, Estrada 2, Sha. Mayo, Shy. Mayo); G-9 (Bair 3, Felix 3, Abate 2, Oaster).
