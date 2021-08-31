For the first time in the 2021 season, Penn State football coach James Franklin met with assembled media for his regularly scheduled Tuesday press conference.
Franklin spoke for about hour ahead of the Nittany Lions’ season showdown, discussing everything from the depth chart, which he says will not be released regularly throughout the season, to new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and the development of a team that struggled to a 4-5 record in 2020.
“You don’t ever truly know until you step out into that environment,” Franklin said when asked about his team’s preparedness as it begins on the road against Wisconsin.
Franklin added that the veteran nature of his team has helped prepare for the big week one game, and that the program has had a countdown clock for the game since winter workouts, something normally reserved until the week of the first game.
The most significant talking point, perhaps, going into Franklin’s press conference was the release of the initial depth chart for the Nittany Lions. With position battles on offense at right guard and defense at defensive end, linebacker and safety, fans and media alike were eager to see how Penn State would line up against the Badgers. They’ll have to wait a bit longer, it seems, as Franklin announced the program would no longer be releasing weekly depth charts.
“For us, we’ve always released a depth chart. I don’t really have a strong opinion either way,” he said. “There’s been multiple schools in the conference that haven’t been releasing it for a number of years. And then this year we found out that Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State and Purdue either were not releasing it or were thinking about not releasing it, so it just didn’t make sense for us to do it if others weren’t.”
The Nittany Lions’ head coach did answer some questions regarding the chart, however, letting spill that Anthony Whigan and Harvard transfer Eric Wilson would split reps at left guard opposite Juice Scruggs. Whigan is in his third year with the program after spending time at Lackawanna College, while Wilson chose the Nittany Lions over Auburn as a transfer destination after the Tigers parted ways with head coach Gus Malzahn.
Additionally, Franklin said that redshirt sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson will be the team’s backup quarterback, praising the way Roberson has performed in spring practices.
On the defensive side of the ball, Franklin was effusive in his praise for senior Jesse Luketa, who will split time in the coming season between linebacker, where he’s played throughout his career, and defensive end, which he moved to in the offseason.
“We’ve kind of always viewed Jesse like this,” he said in regards to the hybrid role. “I think his future is probably in this area as well. We see him as a guy who is going to play both linebacker and d-end for us. It’ll probably be rotation at both positions. There may be a week where he spends most of his time at defensive end and there me be a week where he spends most of his time at linebacker. But we’re going to need him to play both.”
In addition to Franklin, team captains Rasheed Walker and Jahan Dotson, who are joined by Sean Clifford, PJ Mustipher, Jonathan Sutherland and Jordan Stout with that distinction, met with media earlier in the day.
Walker, who is set to start at left tackle, didn’t want to divulge much about the left guard rotation, but said that Wilson has transformed his body since coming to campus and that Whigan has made great strides in his fundamentals in the past year.
Dotson, meanwhile, is a preseason All-American who figures to lead a young starting wide receiver group alongside sophomores Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
Washington was an immediate hit as a freshman, catching 36 balls for 489 yards and six touchdowns a year ago, while Lambert-Smith came along a bit more steadily, finishing the season as a starter.
“I know he’s going to have a breakout year,’ Dotson said of Lambert-Smith. “He’s been making a lot of plays and showing a lot of maturity.”
A common theme for Franklin, Walker and Dotson was camaraderie, something Dotson says is at an an all-time high in his time with the program.
“The camaraderie around this team, I’ve never been around anything like it,’ he said. “This team is closer than any team I’ve been around. I think that’s what separates us, the brotherhood around here.”
Penn State will hope that brotherhood translates into immediate on-field success, as the Nittany Lions will play three teams in the AP top 25 in their first six games, as well as another against on Sept. 18 against Auburn, who was just outside top 25 with 32 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.