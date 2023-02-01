WRESTLING
Berks Catholic 58, Biglerville 9
Biglerville 51, Eastern York 20
Biglerville won by fall in the final four bouts of its consolation match against Eastern York on Wednesday night to score a 51-20 win and remain alive in the District 3 Class 2A Wrestling Team Championships. The Canners (15-8) advance to Saturday’s action at Cumberland Valley, where they will face Upper Dauphin (19-6) at 10:30 a.m.
Biglerville needs two more victories to qualify for the PIAA Championships as the third-place finisher out of District 3.
In quarterfinal action on Wednesday, top seed and host Berks Catholic (19-0) made quick work of the Canners, winning 58-9. The Saints would later edge Bishop McDevitt in the semis, 37-25, to reach the finals where they will meet No. 2 seed West Perry (15-1).
Dropping into the consolation bracket, Biglerville faced off with Eastern York (13-6) in a matchup of YAIAA divisional champs. Brody Gardner gave Bville a solid start by hooking a cradle for a fall at 114. The Golden Knights took the next two bouts by technical fall and pin to assume an 11-6 advantage, then claimed an 8-4 decision at 133 to go up 14-6.
Devan Ponce sliced six points off the deficit with a pin at 139 and Joey Ney followed with a technical fall that gave the Canners an 18-14 lead they would not relinquish.
Seth Lady produced one of seven Biglerville falls with a stick at 152, and Sean Sneed delivered dramatics with a last-second decision at 160. Sneed trailed 6-2 into the third period before hitting a takedown. He was quickly reversed, trailing 8-4. With time running out, Sneed reversed his opponent to his back and secured three nearfall points just ahead of the final horn for a 9-8 win.
The mat official originally raised the Eastern wrestler’s hand before a quick consultation with the scorer’s table, then recognized Sneed as the winner.
Eastern, which was in only its eighth team tourney match in program history, won by fall at 172 to pull to within 27-20.
Much like they did on Monday in a 43-29 win over Bermudian, the Canners flexed their muscle up top as Levi Roberts, Mason Mentzer and Mason Keiper all slammed home pins to secure the win. Roberts trailed 3-2 before horsing his opponent to the mat late in the third period at 189.
Kye Nelson put the cherry on top by following Keiper’s stick at 285 with a first-period pin in the final bout of the night at 107.
The 51 points is the third-most scored by the Canners in 44 team tournament matches, behind 60 against Hamburg in 2013 and 51 versus ELCO in 2007.
Biglerville 51, Eastern York 20
Berks Catholic 58, Biglerville 9
107: Smith (BC) p. Kye Nelson, 0:33; 114: Hartranft (BC) d. Brody Gardner, 4-0; 121: Maciejewski (BC) p. Caden Kessel, 1:31; 127: Rosa (BC) p. Tritton Taylor, 3:28; 133: Armstead (BC) fft; 139: Devon Ponce (B) fft; 145: Joey Nye (B) d. Maurer, 8-2; 152: Lenzi (BC) md. Seth Lady, 10-0; 160: Tinoco (BC) p. Sneed, 1:31; 172: Davis (BC) p. Landon Taylor; 189: Saylor (BC) d. Levi Roberts, 7-2; 215: Kline (BC) p. Mason Keiper, 2:16; 285: Reber (BC) p. Jordan Jackson, 0:13.
District 3 Team Championships
Top 3 qualify for
PIAA Championships
Class 2A
First Round
Biglerville 43, Bermudian Springs 29
Eastern York 50, Hamburg 22
Trinity 40, Tulpehocken 33
Upper Dauphin 45, Newport 30
Quarterfinals
At Berks Catholic
Berks Catholic 58, Biglerville 9
Bishop McDevitt 52, Eastern York 18
Semifinals
Berks Catholic 37, Bishop McDevitt 25
Consolation Quarterfinals
Biglerville 51, Eastern York 20
At West Perry
West Perry 52, Trinity 21
Upper Dauphin 30, Northern Lebanon 29
Quarterfinals
West Perry 71, Upper Dauphin 6
Consolation Quarterfinals
Northern Lebanon 39, Trinity 31
Saturday
At Cumberland Valley
Consolation Semifinals
3. Northern Lebanon (14-4) vs. 4. Bishop McDevitt (12-3),
8. Biglerville (15-8) vs. 6. Upper Dauphin (19-6)
Third Place
Winner of Northern Lebanon/Bishop McDevitt vs. Winner of Biglerville/Upper Dauphin
Championship
1. Berks Catholic (19-0) vs. 2. West Perry (15-1)
Class 3A
Top 4 qualify for
PIAA Championships
At Central Dauphin
First Round
Central Dauphin 54, Carlisle 9
Spring Grove 52, Elizabethtown 16
Quarterfinals
Central Dauphin 52, Spring Grove 15
At ELCO
First Round
Chambersburg 37, Lower Dauphin 24
Conestoga Valley 31, ELCO 24
Quarterfinals
Chambersburg 47, Conestoga Valley 19
At Wilson
First Round
Central York 40, Hempfield 24
Wilson 59, Manheim Central 12
Quarterfinals
Wilson 39, Central York 22
At Cumberland Valley
First Round
Boiling Springs 30, Gettysburg 28
Cumberland Valley 51, Red Land 18
Quarterfinals
Cumberland Valley 38, Boiling Spr. 28
Thursday
At Spring Grove, 5
Championship Semifinals
5. Chambersburg (15-2) vs. 1. Central Dauphin (13-0)
2. Wilson (14-1) vs. 3. Cumberland Valley (20-2)
Consolation First Round
7. Central York (10-3) vs. 6. Boiling Springs (15-3)
9. Spring Grove (15-6) vs. 13. Conestoga Valley (11-3)
Consolation semifinals to follow
Saturday
At Cumberland Valley
Third-place and championship, 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hanover 66, Biglerville 51
An 11-point deficit after the first quarter proved to be too much for the host Canners to overcome in their YAIAA-3 meeting with the Nighthawks on Tuesday night.
Ethan Killinger sank 14-of-16 from the charity stripe on his was to a game-high 22 points and Ethan Herndon pitched in with 20 to lead visitors to victory. Herndon connected on six of Hanover’s 11 makes from beyond the arc.
Cam Tyson led the Canners with 12, Robert Salazar tallied 11 and Bear Zullinger had nine.
Biglerville (4-17) wraps up its season when it plays at Littlestown on Friday.
Hanover 17 18 9 22 — 66
Biglerville 6 15 15 15 — 51
Hanover (66): Dell 3 2-2 11, Feeser 1 2-2 4, Roberts 2 2-4 8, Herndon 7 0-0 20, Killinger 4 14-16 22, Hatfield 0 1-3 1. Non-scorers: Buckalew, Kasil, Trish, Diaz-Santos. Totals: 17 21-26 66.
Biglerville (51): Christian Shaffer 1 1-2 3, Caden Althoff 0 0-2 0, Lukas Smelser 3 2-2 8, Caleol Palmer-McGraw 4 0-0 8, Robert Salazar 3 4-5 11, Cam Tyson 3 5-6 12, Bear Zullinger 4 1-5 9. Non-scorers: Cervantes, McAuliffe, Miller, Steinour. Totals: 18 13-22 51.
Three-Pointers: H — Herndon 6, Dell 3, Roberts 2; B — Salazar, Tyson
Northeastern 58,
Gettysburg 47
The Warriors fell for the third straight time and find themselves in precarious position to qualify for the District 3 Class 5A tournament after losing to the Bobcats on the road in a non-conference contest Wednesday night.
Josh Herr led the way for Gettysburg with 21 points and Ian McLean was next in the scorebook with 15
Isaiah Beatty and Chase Kloster each tossed 17 for the winners.
Gettysburg (11-9) is 16th in the power rankings and the top 14 receive invites to the postseason.
Gettysburg 13 9 13 12 — 47
Northeastern 15 15 18 10 — 58
Gettysburg (47): Jonathan Darnell 1 0-0 3, Tegan Kuhns 2 0-0 6, Ian McLean 7 1-1 15, Josh Herr 8 5-7 21, Charlie Shull 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Cole, Null, C. Kuhns, Johnson, Burton. Totals: 19 6-8 47.
Northeastern (58): L. Williams 3 1-2 8, A. Williams 1 0-0 3, Kloster 8 0-1 17, Jennings 3 0-0 7, Walter 2 0-0 6, Beatty 7 0-0 17. Totals: 24 1-3 58.
Three-Pointers: G — T. Kuhns 2, Darnell; N — Walter 3, Beatty 3, L. Williams, A. Williams, Kloster, Jennings
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 46,
Fannett-Metal 15
The Knights won for the third time in their last four outings behind the strength of a magnificent second quarter that saw them build an insurmountable halftime lead over the Tigers in a non-conference tilt on Wednesday night,
Fairfield (8-11) led by a point after the opening stanza, but ripped off a 20-2 frame in the second quarter and followed that up by winning the third quarter, 13-4.
Breana Valentine led the Green & White with 17 points, while Hannah Myers pitched in with nine and Maddy Fulgham tossed in eight.
Fannett-Metal 4 2 4 5 — 15
Fairfield 5 20 13 8 — 46
Fannett-Metal (15): Murray 2 1-4 5, Daniel 1 0-3 2, Wolf 1 0-4 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Hasenburger 1 1-2 3. Totals: 6 2-13 15.
Fairfield (46): Mady Calore 2 0-0 4, Cadence Holmberg 1 0-0 2, Hannah Myers 4 0-0 9, Maddy Fulgham 3 2-2 8, Breana Valentine 6 3-4 17, Sophia Klinedinst 1 0-0 2, Erin Laird 1 0-0 2, Cora Click 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Fredrikis, Aker, Sanders, Miller.
Three-Pointers: F — Valentine 2, Myers
