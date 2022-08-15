GOLF
Mid-Penn Colonial
Gettysburg kicked off its season with a solid fourth-place showing in a Colonial division match at Waynesboro Country Club. Monday’s match marked Gettysburg first competition as a member of the Mid-Penn Conference after switching over from the YAIAA.
Jarelle Forbes led the way for Gettysburg by shooting an 84, which placed him in a three-way tie for seventh overall. Warrior Zachary Slaybaugh also made the individual leaderboard after posting an 88, tying him for 13th place.
Tyler Fortney of Waynesboro mowed down the field by posting a 1-under 71, which was seven strokes ahead of teammate Evan Stein, who was the runner-up.
Waynesboro had the low team round of the day with a 325, finishing comfortably ahead of Northern (343), Greencastle (348) and Gettysburg (367).
Monday — Waynesboro Country Club
Team: 1. Waynesboro 325, 2. Northern 343, 3. Greencastle 348, 4. Gettysburg 367, 5. Shippensburg 379, 6. Big Spring 385, 7. James Buchanan 447
Gettysburg (367): Jarelle Forbes 84, Zachary Slaybaugh 88, Connor Peterman 97, Zachary Sentz 98, Kalep Repp 101, Josh Fair 105
