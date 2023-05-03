In Rocky IV, one of Ivan Drago’s managers made a remark during a press conference about Drago saying, “Everything he hits, he destroys.”
That’s a pretty apt description for the season put together so far by the 2023 Littlestown softball team.
The Bolts are 16-0 and have outscored their opponents by a jaw dropping 181 runs, 199-18. They’ve picked up 13 of those wins by eight runs or more.
All of that work has landed the team at the top of the District 3 Class 4A power rankings, and a district title is something that the program has never achieved.
Chelsey Stonesifer, Adyson Popoff, Hannah Barthel, Emma Peart, Isabella Olvera and Sarah Loveless lead the explosive offense, while Stonesifer locks things down on the pitching side.
Earlier this season, Stonesifer earned the 30th win of her career and she also broke the school record for career home runs.
In the 2A rankings, two local teams, Delone Catholic (11-5) and Fairfield (10-4), currently occupy the top two spots.
The Squirettes swept the Knights this season and are atop the YAIAA-4 table and looking to bring home a division crown for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons.
Delone is paced offensively by Amy Anderson, Teagan Funkhouser, Jill Sherdel, Mackenzie Ecker and Grace Hewitt. Anderson handles an overwhelming majority of the pitching duties.
For Fairfield, the Knights sit 1/2 game behind Delone for the division lead and are coming off of their first division title since 1996.
Sarah Devilbiss, Ellie Snyder, Alyssa Wiles and Chrissy Hamilton lead the offense, while Snyder pitches most of the big games.
Biglerville (8-8) is trying to mount a charge to get into the 3A field and is currently seventh, one spot out. The Canners, who have won three straight, have a pair of victories over the Squirettes to their credit.
Olivia Miller, Leah Strawsburg, Kierney Weigle, McKenzie Weigle and Paige Slaybaugh have been the key cogs to the offense. Sydney McCleaf occupies the circle in most games.
New Oxford (10-7) has won five of its last seven after dropping five of its previous seven to work its way into the Class 5A mix. The Colonials are currently 10th in a class that takes 16 teams.
On the baseball side, Bermudian Springs has been hotter than a fox in a forest fire.
The Eagles (12-4) have won eight straight and 11 of 13 to propel themselves to second in the Class 4A rankings. They’ve jumped Kennard-Dale for the YAIAA-3 lead after Wednesday’s 2-1 win, which featured a Liam Cook homer and Ben Ogle triple.
During the winning streak, they’ve outscored their opponents, 42-11, and have won their last two contests by scores of 1-0 and 2-1, respectively.
Austin Reinert, Lucas Zepp, Nate Keller, Cook and Bryce Martin are the top sticks, while Keller and Gabe Kline have been the top arms.
Defending Class 2A district champ Delone (10-6) holds down the fourth spot in the class and is currently two games up in the loss column for the YAIAA-4 lead. A division title would be their second straight.
The Squires are led on offense by Brady Dettinburn, Brodie Collins, Cole Lambert and Trent Giraffa. On the mound, Aidan Wittmer, Ethan Little and Lambert have logged the most innings.
Gettysburg (9-7) finally stopped the bleeding with a walk-off win over Red Land on Monday, then followed that up with an extra inning victory over Hershey on Tuesday that featured a Bryce Rudisill bomb in the eighth.
The Warriors had lost five straight prior to that.
Those victories moved them into 13th in the 5A rankings.
The offense for the Maroon & White is led by Wes Coolbaugh, Wyatt Sokol, Hunter Gillin and Rudisill. On the hill, Tegan Kuhns and Braden Manning are the top arms.
Also in 5A is New Oxford (9-9), and the Colonials reside in the 19th spot after Ethan Diehl’s five-inning no-hitter against Dover on Wednesday. Diehl has six of the Ox’s nine wins this season.
Their offense is led by the bats of Devin Ryan, Kristian Wolfe, Connor Main, Kolton Haifley and Coy Baker. Diehl and Cade Baker have eaten up the majority of the frames on the mound.
Littlestown (8-7) is in a battle to make the 4A field and find themselves one spot out, currently 11th. But the Bolts’ remaining schedule is daunting as they face the top three teams in the 4A rankings in Kennard-Dale, Bermudian and Boiling Springs. So they’ll earn it if they’re able to get there.
Ryan Jones, Brandon Clabaugh, Peyton Bossom, Nate Thomas and Brandon Morgret are the top hitters, while Colby Hahn, Jacob Dennis and Clabaugh are the top pitchers.
With a little less than two weeks to go in the regular season, the district tournaments are just around the corner, but there’s some real jockeying that needs to take place for some of our teams to get in.
We’ll see what happens.
