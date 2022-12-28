Littlestown head coach John Forster wasn’t tremendously pleased with the way his team finished the game, but fortunately for the Thunderbolts, they had played well enough for the first three-and-a-half quarters against Greencastle-Antrim that it didn’t matter all that much.

The Bolts held an 18-point lead at the midway point of the fourth quarter and ended up walking away with a 51-43 victory over the Blue Devils on the opening night of the East Pennsboro Holiday Tournament Wednesday night in Enola.

