Littlestown head coach John Forster wasn’t tremendously pleased with the way his team finished the game, but fortunately for the Thunderbolts, they had played well enough for the first three-and-a-half quarters against Greencastle-Antrim that it didn’t matter all that much.
The Bolts held an 18-point lead at the midway point of the fourth quarter and ended up walking away with a 51-43 victory over the Blue Devils on the opening night of the East Pennsboro Holiday Tournament Wednesday night in Enola.
“This is a learning experience for us and we’ll be better for it,” Forster said. “Our shot selection has to be better in that situation and it will be. We’ve just got to be a little more patient when we have a lead like that. We want our guys taking shots, but there are times when we need to be a little bit more selective.”
Littlestown (6-2) took its largest lead of the contest on a triple from the top of the key by Christopher Meakin with 4:43 to go to make it 43-25.
Greencastle (4-2) ripped off the next seven before an old-fashioned 3-point play by Cole Riley stemmed the tide to make it 46-32 with 2:22 left.
The Devils got as close as 48-41 on Connor Wright’s hoop with 28 ticks left.
The win was Littlestown’s second over the Devils in the past three weeks and serve as Greencastle’s only losses of the season. It also pushes the Bolts’ winning streak to five straight.
“Our defense, for the better part of the season, has been locked in and it was the key to getting the win tonight,” Forster said. “We preach the defensive side of the floor. Forcing tough shots, rebounding well and running when we have the chance.”
The Bolts are yielding 39.2 ppg over their winning streak, after giving up 53.7 ppg in their first three games of the campaign and posting a 1-2 mark in those contests.
Littlestown trailed 6-4 with two minutes to go in the opening frame when Jake Bosley found himself hemmed in under the hoop, but he whipped a pass out to the left corner and Riley connected for a trifecta that began a 7-0 spurt to close the first quarter.
That was one of six dimes Bosley handed out on the night to go along with nine points and 12 boards.
“Jake knows that we have a lot of offensive weapons. A lot of guys that can knock down shots,” Forster said. “He draws a lot of attention from our opponents and he doesn’t force shots. He trusts his teammates to make open shots and he’s averaging five assists per game so far this year.”
A 6-0 run by the Devils to begin the second quarter pushed them back in front, 12-11, but the Bolts responded with the next ten and ended the half leading, 21-15.
A hot start to the third quarter saw Littlestown push its advantage to 32-17 and a hoop by Riley at the 3:50 mark of the frame put a cap on the team’s 21-5 run that spanned the halftime break.
Zyan Herr’s and-1 with 27 seconds left in the stanza gave the Bolts a 37-22 lead, which they carried into the fourth quarter.
Meakin paced Littlestown with 17 points and grabbed seven boards, while Riley tossed in 11.
Eli Sterling was the high-point man for the Devils as he posted 16 points, while Wright had 10.
The Bolts return to action with the tournament title game against East Pennsboro, a 44-32 winner over Donegal, tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Greencastle 6 9 7 21 — 43
Littlestown 11 10 16 14 — 51
Greencastle-Antrim (43): Eli Sterling 4 8-10 16, Soloman Surzano 1 0-0 2, Logan Alvey 1 0-0 2, Jordan Hunt 2 3-4 9, Adam Horst 1 2-2 4, Connor Wright 4 1-2 9. Non-scorers: Shadoan, Plum. Totals: 13 14-18 43.
Littlestown (51): Brandon Clabaugh 1 0-0 3, Caleb Unger 0 1-2 1, Lucas Denault 1 2-2 5, Jake Bosley 4 0-2 9, Cole Riley 4 1-1 11, Christopher Meakin 7 2-3 17, Zyan Herr 2 1-2 5. Non-scorer: Nate Thomas. Totals: 19 7-12 51.
3-Pointers: G-A: Hunt 2, Wright; L-Riley 2, Clabaugh, Denault, Bosley, Meakin
Other Score: East Pennsboro 44, Donegal 32
