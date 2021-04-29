Gettysburg came into Thursday’s contest with Spring Grove riding a six-game winning streak.
But for the second time this season, Rockets’ righty Beau Boyers put the kibosh on the Warriors’ sticks as he led the visitors to a 5-2 victory in YAIAA-2 baseball action Thursday afternoon.
Boyers beat the Warriors, 10-4, in the teams’ first meeting of the season on April 7.
On Thursday, he went the distance on 89 pitches, 58 of them for strikes. He allowed two runs and five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
“They’re a tough lineup to face. I tried to hit my location and trust my defense,” Boyers said. “Owen Sporer was awesome in center field.”
Sporer made what may have been the biggest play of the game in the bottom of the fifth with Spring Grove holding a 5-2 lead.
Gettysburg’s Bryce Rudisill came to the plate with runners on first and second and one out. Rudisill smoked the first pitch he saw from Boyers to the gap in left-center that Sporer ran down.
A ground out followed and Boyers was out of danger.
“It’s a different game if Bryce’s ball gets down,” Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady said. “We’re down one, he’s on third and there’s one out. But hats off to their center fielder, he was great today.”
Sporer was also the igniter of the Rockets’ offense as he was 4-for-4 at the dish with a run scored, an RBI and also stole a base.
“Owen is the guy that gets us going from the top of the order,” Spring Grove head coach Kevin Stiffler said. “He gets on base, he can really run and that’s not saying anything about his defense in center. He seems to get to every ball that’s hit in his general vicinity.”
Gettysburg (8-4, 7-4) got on the board first in the bottom of the first as Tegan Kuhns and Rudisill each ambushed the first pitch they saw from Boyers for singles and then both moved up on a wild pitch.
Logan Moseley followed with a long fly ball to center that Sporer tracked down for a sac fly that left Rudisill on third with one out. But a strike out and ground out ended the threat.
Spring Grove (8-4, 7-4) responded with a four-spot in the top of the second as Gettysburg had a pair of miscues to aid the visitors’ rally.
Sporer drove home a run with a single and Eli Tome followed him with a two-run single.
The guest added another run in the third when Landon Bailey came home on a wild pitch.
Warrior southpaw Marshall Mott worked 4 2/3 innings in the loss and allowed one earned run on seven hits with ten punch outs and three free passes.
Kuhns plated Gettysburg’s fifth-inning run with an inside-out single to right that scored Chris Boone, who had walked with one out.
The Warriors’ offense was paced by two knocks from Kuhns, while Bailey joined Sporer as the heroes of the Spring Grove cause as he delivered a pair of hits.
The Warriors entered Thursday’s contest in fourth place in the latest Class 5A power rankings, while the Rockets were ninth. The top eight finishers earn first round home games in the district tournament.
Meanwhile, the Rockets’ victory ties the two schools for second place in the division, a game back of York Suburban.
“Everything is still in front of us, all of our goals,” Brady said. “The division, districts, everything and that’s what I told the guys after the game. I’m just glad that we have a game tomorrow so that we can go out and forget about today.”
Gettysburg returns to action with a road tilt on Friday at Shippensburg.
Spring Grove 041 000 0 — 5 8 0
Gettysburg 100 010 0 — 2 5 3
Beau Boyers and Cam Gracey; Marshall Mott, Bryce Rudisill (5) and Chris Boone, Cody Furman (5). WP: Boyers. LP: Mott. SO-BB: SG-Boyers 6-1; G-Mott 10-3, Rudisill 3-1. 2B: SG-Landon Bailey, Jett Smith.
